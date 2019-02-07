2018 was a milestone year for Insider Inc.

Mario Ruiz, Business Insider US
Insider Inc.

Last year was a banner year for Insider Inc., the parent company of Business Insider and its general-interest news sibling, INSIDER.

How big was it? Business Insider and INSIDER together had their highest-ever audience and engagement numbers.

Beyond these impressive milestones, the stats below offer a snapshot of the impressive reach and impact attained in 2018 by Insider Inc.

An expanding global newsroom

  • Insider Inc.’s newsroom increased by 25% year over year; there are now 273 journalists on staff.
  • The company generated 10 billion video views (and this figure includes only videos of 30 seconds or more).
  • Business Insider posted about 56,000 stories and INSIDER posted about 18,000.
  • There are 19 Business Insider bureaus worldwide publishing in nine languages.

Our reach

  • Insider Inc. achieved its largest-ever audience as measured by Comscore: 91 million unique visitors in the US alone (more than read The New York Times and The Washington Post combined).

  • Business Insider remained the world’s favorite business brand – by a wide margin. It has 75 million unique visitors a month in the US alone.

  • INSIDER’s most popular story was read by 1.36 million readers.
  • The debut episode of “Bonkers Closets,” INSIDER’s popular Facebook Watch series, was shared more than 900,000 times and viewed more than 114 million times.
  • Insider Inc. has 183 million followers across social-media channels, including 5.7 million YouTube and 2.8 million Snapchat followers.
  • 51% of Business Insider readers are outside the US.

Beyond the newsroom

  • Insider Inc. created the first branded Facebook Watch show, “Travel Dares,” which has been viewed for 343,000 hours, the equivalent of 39 years.
  • Business Insider’s yearly IGNITION conference featured 70 speakers and 45 sessions.
  • Insider Picks, the company’s e-commerce unit, sold nearly 2.5 million products, including more than 5,000 pairs of Allbirds shoes.
  • Insider Inc.’s New York City headquarters consumed more than 3,000 pounds of coffee beans.