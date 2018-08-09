The 6 movies that have a 100% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes in 2018, including ‘Crazy Rich Asians’

source StudioCanal

2018 has been a great year for quality movies in a range of genres, from superhero blockbusters to horror to documentaries.

But a select group of movies has managed to win universal praise from critics and land a 100% critic score on review-aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. These movies also fall into a diverse assortment of genres, from a new take on the studio romantic comedy to a dramatic look at PTSD.

Some acclaimed movies this year just missed the mark, like “Won’t You Be My Neighbor” and “Eighth Grade,” which have a 99% and 98% critic score, respectively. Crowd-and-critic pleasing blockbusters “Black Panther” and “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” were also close, both with 97%.

Below are the six movies with a 100% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes in 2018 so far:

“Crazy Rich Asians”

How you can watch: Coming to theaters August 15

Description: “The story follows New Yorker Rachel Chu (Constance Wu) as she accompanies her longtime boyfriend, Nick Young (Henry Golding), to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore. Excited about visiting Asia for the first time but nervous about meeting Nick’s family, Rachel is unprepared to learn that Nick has neglected to mention a few key details about his life. Not only is he the scion of one of the country’s wealthiest families, but also one of its most sought-after bachelors. Being on Nick’s arm puts a target on Rachel’s back, with jealous socialites and, worse, Nick’s own disapproving mother (Michelle Yeoh) taking aim. It soon becomes clear that the only thing crazier than love is family, in this funny and romantic story sure to ring true for audiences everywhere.”

What critics said: “What makes it feel fresh, of course, is context: the mere fact of a major studio release completely rooted in Asian characters and settings. And in a movie generally not long on nuance, those facts still matter – both onscreen and in the much bigger sense of what kinds of stories Hollywood chooses to present to the world.” – Leah Greenblatt, Entertainment Weekly

“Leave No Trace”

How you can watch: Currently in theaters

Description: “Will (Ben Foster) and his teenage daughter, Tom (Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie), have lived off the grid for years in the forests of Portland, Oregon. When their idyllic life is shattered, both are put into social services. After clashing with their new surroundings, Will and Tom set off on a harrowing journey back to their wild homeland. The film is directed by Debra Granik from a script adapted by Granik and Anne Rosellini and based on the novel ‘My Abandonment’ by Peter Rock.”

What critics said: “The script dodges many of the clichés that viewers might expect from such a story. It refuses to descend into outright bleakness or violence. And Granik doesn’t render nature with some kind of poetic transcendence: She sees beauty in the woods as well as the harshness of life there.” – David Sims, The Atlantic

“McQueen”

How you can watch: Currently playing in select theaters (visit the official website for showtimes)

Description: “A personal look at the extraordinary life, career and artistry of Alexander McQueen. Through exclusive interviews with his closest friends and family, recovered archives, exquisite visuals and music, McQueen is an authentic celebration and thrilling portrait of an inspired yet tortured fashion visionary.”

What critics said: “‘McQueen’ makes the case that its subject was an artist whose clay was clothing. It also, despite giving short shrift to psychoanalysis, reminds us that everything you might want to know about the artist can be found in the art.” – Michael O’Sullivan, Washington Post

“Oh Lucy!”

How you can watch: Available on Blu-ray and DVD

Description: “OH LUCY! follows Setsuko (Shinobu Terajima in an Independent Spirit Award-nominated performance), a single, emotionally unfulfilled woman, seemingly stuck with a drab, meaningless life in Tokyo. At least until she’s convinced by her niece, Mika (Shioli Kutsuna, Deadpool 2), to enroll in an unorthodox English class that requires her to wear a blonde wig and take on an American alter ego named ‘Lucy.’ The new identity awakens something dormant in Setsuko, and she quickly develops romantic feelings for her American instructor, John (Josh Hartnett, Showtime’s “Penny Dreadful”). When John suddenly disappears from class, Setsuko travels halfway around the world in search of him, and in the outskirts of Southern California, family ties and past lives are tested as she struggles to preserve the dream and promise of ‘Lucy.'”

What critics said: “This is director Atsuko Hirayanagi’s feature-length debut (based on her own short film), and it is a most impressive first effort. ‘Oh Lucy!’ is quirky and offbeat and strange and sometimes quite dark – and yet oddly lovable.” – Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times

“Paddington 2”

How you can watch: Available on Blu-ray and DVD, iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Prime Video

Description: “Following the worldwide hit ‘Paddington,’ one of the most successful family films of all time, this much-anticipated sequel finds Paddington (Ben Whishaw) happily settled with the Brown family in London, where he has become a popular member of the local community, spreading joy and marmalade wherever he goes. While searching for the perfect present for his beloved Aunt Lucy’s hundredth birthday, Paddington sees a unique pop-up book in Mr. Gruber’s antique shop, and embarks upon a series of odd jobs to buy it. But when the book is stolen, it’s up to Paddington and the Browns to unmask the thief.”

What critics said: “It’s got one out-loud laugh, plenty of sincere cleverness, vast technical ingenuity, a warm heart, lively performances, and enough gyroscopic camera moves to make Max Ophüls jealous, but ‘Paddington 2’ nonetheless feels dutiful and official, like Sunday-school homework.” – Richard Brody, The New Yorker

“Summer 1993”

How you can watch: Available to buy on YouTube and Google Play Movies and TV

Description: “In the summer 1993, following the death of her parents, six years old Frida moves from Barcelona to the Catalan province to live with her aunt and uncle, who are now her new legal guardians. The country life is a challenge for Frida – time passes differently in her new home and the nature that surrounds her is mysterious and estranging. She now has a little sister for whom she has to take care of and has to deal with new feelings, such as jealousy. Often, Frida is naively convinced that running away would be the best solution to her problems. Yet, the family does what it can to achieve a fragile new balance and bring normality to their life. Occasional family outings to a local fiesta or a swimming pool, cooking or listening to jazz in the garden bring them moments of happiness. Slowly, Frida realizes that she is there to stay and has to adapt to the new environment. Before the season is over, she has to cope with her emotions and her parents have to learn to love her as their own daughter.”

What critics said: “Nothing much happens in ‘Summer 1993,’ the film Spain submitted for consideration in the best foreign film category of the most recent Academy Awards. Nothing much, unless you count the fits and starts of a little girl’s inchoate grief over the death of her mother. That’s huge, and filmmaker Carla Simon is in delicately assured command of her material, not least because her mother was one of thousands of Spaniards who died of AIDS in the early 1990 – just before anti-retroviral medications became available – leaving Simon an orphan at six years old.” – Ella Taylor, NPR