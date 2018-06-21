Every pick from the 1st round of the NBA Draft and how they compare to mock drafts

- source
With the first pick of this year’s NBA Draft, the Phoenix Suns selected University of Arizona center Deandre Ayton.
The move was not much of a surprise as all nine of the NBA draft experts we surveyed before the draft were projecting Ayton to be the first pick. It was after Ayton where the real fireworks were expected.
Below, we’ll track each pick of the NBA draft and compare those selections to where some of the top draft experts predicted the player to be picked.
1. Deandre Ayton, C (Arizona) — Phoenix Suns
Where the experts projected this player to be drafted …
Sam Vecenie of The Athletic: No. 1 to the Phoenix Suns
David Aldridge of NBA.com: No. 1 to the Phoenix Suns
Jonathan Givony of ESPN: No. 1 to the Phoenix Suns
NBADraft.net: No. 1 to the Phoenix Suns
2. Marvin Bagley III, PG (Duke) — Sacramento Kings
Where the experts projected this player to be drafted …
Sam Vecenie of The Athletic: No. 2 to the Sacramento Kings
David Aldridge of NBA.com: No. 3 to the Atlanta Hawks
Jonathan Givony of ESPN: No. 2 to the Sacramento Kings
NBADraft.net: No. 2 to the Sacramento Kings
3. Luca Doncic, PG (Slovenia) — Atlanta Hawks (to be traded to the Dallas Mavericks)
Where the experts projected this player to be drafted …
Sam Vecenie of The Athletic: No. 3 to the Atlanta Hawks
David Aldridge of NBA.com: No. 2 to the Sacramento Kings
Jonathan Givony of ESPN: No. 3 to the Atlanta Hawks
NBADraft.net: No. 3 to the Atlanta Hawks
4. Jaren Jackson Jr., PF/C (Michigan State) — Memphis Grizzlies
Where the experts projected this player to be drafted …
Sam Vecenie of The Athletic: No. 4 to the Memphis Grizzlies
David Aldridge of NBA.com: No. 5 to the Dallas Mavericks
Jonathan Givony of ESPN: No. 4 to the Memphis Grizzlies
NBADraft.net: No. 4 to the Memphis Grizzlies
5. Trae Young, PG (Oklahoma) — Dallas Mavericks (to be traded to the Atlanta Hawks)
Where the experts projected this player to be drafted …
Sam Vecenie of The Athletic: No. 6 to the Orlando Magic
David Aldridge of NBA.com: No. 4 to the Memphis Grizzlies
Jonathan Givony of ESPN: No. 6 to the Orlando Magic
NBADraft.net: No. 6 to the Orlando Magic
