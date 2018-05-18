NBA MOCK DRAFT: Here’s what the experts are predicting for all 30 first-round picks

With the conclusion of the NBA Draft lottery on Tuesday, the draft order is now set.

This year’s draft is considered deep and talented, headlined by several talented big men in an age where the center position is evolving, plus some explosive point guards and versatile wings.

To get a feel for how the draft might play out, we surveyed seven experts’ mock drafts and found the consensus pick for each position. When there wasn’t a consensus, we went with one experts’ opinion on who might be drafted.

Take a look below at how the 2018 NBA Draft might play out:

Our experts: Jonathan Givony of ESPN, The Ringer staff, Michael Scotto of The Athletic, Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated, Ricky O’Donnell of SB Nation, Gary Parrish of CBS, and Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report

1. Phoenix Suns — Luka Doncic, F

School: None – Real Madrid/Slovenia

Age: 19

Experts: 4 of 7

Other possibilities: Deandre Ayton, C (Arizona)

Expert quote: From Wasserman: “As much as the Suns need a center, they need a playmaker equally as much. The 6’8″ Doncic, who is arguably the top passer in the draft, has the potential to make his teammates better.”

2. Sacramento Kings — Deandre Ayton, C

School: Arizona

Age: 19

Experts: 4 of 7

Other possibilities: Luka Doncic, F (Real Madrid/Slovenia)

Expert quote: From The Ringer: “A star center prospect whose body was built by the basketball gods, with a potentially elite two-way game.”

3. Atlanta Hawks — Marvin Bagley III, PF

School: Duke

Age: 19

Experts: 4 of 7

Other possibilities: Jaren Jackson Jr., PF/C (Michigan State)

Expert quote: From Scotto: “As Atlanta enters a full rebuilding mode, Bagley would become the face of the franchise. Bagley and John Collins, the 19th pick in last year’s draft, would anchor the frontcourt for the Hawks moving forward.”

4. Memphis Grizzlies — Jaren Jackson Jr., PF/C

School: Michigan State

Age: 18

Experts: 3 of 7

Other possibilities: Michael Porter Jr., F (Missouri), Bagley

Expert quote: From Givony: “Jackson might have the highest ceiling in terms of his ability to affect the game on both ends of the floor. He has enviable physical tools, including a 7-foot-4 wingspan and tremendous mobility.”

5. Dallas Mavericks — Mohamed Bamba, C

School: Texas

Age: 20

Experts: 4 of 7

Other possibilities: Michael Porter Jr., F (Missouri), Bagley, Jackson

Expert quote: From Woo: “Bamba’s high-end defensive potential makes him a worthwhile player to invest resources in long-term … His offensive game is rudimentary, but his skill level continues to improve and he may be able to space the floor in time.”

6. Orlando Magic — Trae Young, PG

School: Oklahoma State

Age: 19

Experts: 5 of 7

Other possibilities: Wendell Carter Jr., C (Duke), Bagley

Expert quote: From O’Donnell: “Young will be such a unique offensive threat on and off the ball that opposing defenses will have to game plan for every night. In a league that’s more three-point happy than ever, Trae Young is worth the risk.”

7. Chicago Bulls — Michael Porter Jr., F

School: Missouri

Age: 19

Experts: 2 of 7

Other possibilities: Mikal Bridges, G/F (Villanova), Miles Bridges, F (Michigan State), Wendell Carter, C (Duke), Bamba

Expert quote: From Scotto: “Porter was sidelined most of the season due to back surgery and will have to answer questions surrounding his durability during the pre-draft process. However, his size and athleticism when healthy is tantalizing for NBA executives.”

8. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Brooklyn Nets) — no consensus

Possibilities: Mikal Bridges, G/F (Villanova), Wendell Carter Jr., C (Duke), Collin Sexton, PG (Alabama), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G (Kentucky), Porter, Young

Expert quote: Woo on Young: “He’s slippery off the dribble and showed flashes of special talent early in the season, able to score from deep, initiate offense and find teammates off the drive. He should be a reasonable gamble for the Cavs, who could use another young perimeter scorer regardless of what LeBron James does in free agency.”

9. New York Knicks — Wendell Carter Jr., C

School: Duke

Age: 19

Experts: 2 of 7

Other possibilities: Mikal Bridges, G/F (Villanova), Miles Bridges, F (Michigan State), Young

Expert quote: From O’Donnell: “Carter is a strong, skilled big man who cleans the glass, scores inside, blocks some shots and has the makings of a developing face-up game. He’s not particularly quick laterally, which is a concern projecting his defense against pick-and-roll heavy offenses at the next level.”

10. Philadelphia 76ers (via Los Angeles Lakers) — Mikal Bridges, G/F

School: Villanova

Age: 22

Experts: 3 of 7

Other possibilities: Miles Bridges, F (Michigan State), Kevin Knox, F (Kentucky), Carter

Expert quote: From Parrish: “More than anything, the 6-7 wing spent the season making “pro shots” more regularly than ever and doing most of the things any franchise would want him to do at the next level. His ability to guard multiple positions makes him somebody who could theoretically contribute to a playoff team, like the 76ers, on Opening Night.”

11. Charlotte Hornets — Miles Bridges, F

School: Michigan State

Age: 20

Experts: 3 of 7

Other possibilities: Kevin Knox, F (Kentucky), Collin Sexton, PG (Alabama), Carter

Expert quote: From Givony: “Bridges is a freakish athlete who struggled at times to make the full-time transition to small forward, but he has potential as a two-way wing who can guard all over the floor and give you enough shooting, ballhandling and passing to get by at one of the most important positions in today’s NBA.”

12. Los Angeles Clippers (via Detroit Pistons) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G/F

School: Kentucky

Age: 19

Experts: 2 of 7

Other possibilities: Collin Sexton, PG (Alabama), Robert Williams, PF/C (Texas A&M), Troy Brown, F (Oregon), Zhaire Smith, G (Texas Tech)

Expert quote: From The Ringer: “A long, athletic combo guard who grinds defensively and flashes playmaking skills, but needs to improve his jumper.”

13. Los Angeles Clippers — Robert Williams, PF/C

School: Texas A&M

Age: 21

Experts: 4 of 7

Other possibilities: Collin Sexton, PG (Alabama), Lonnie Walker IV, G (Miami), Gilgeous-Alexander

Expert quote: From Wasserman: “Signs are pointing to the end of DeAndre Jordan’s time in L.A. That makes Robert Williams an intriguing replacement and immediate plug-and-play option for his identical strengths as an explosive leaper, lob target, rim protector and rebounder.”

Denver Nuggets — Kevin Knox, F

School: Kentucky

Age: 18

Experts: 3 of 7

Other possibilities: Lonnie Walker IV, G (Miami), Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams

Expert quote: From Parrish: “Anybody looking for a combo forward this late in the lottery would have to seriously consider Knox if he’s still on the board. The 6-9 athlete with a strong frame averaged a team-high 15.6 points and 5.4 rebounds in 32.4 minutes per game while leading Kentucky to the Sweet 16.”

15. Washington Wizards — Lonnie Walker IV, G

School: Miami

Age: 19

Experts: 2 of 7

Other possibilities: Keita Bates-Diop, F (Ohio State), Mitchell Robinson, C (Western Kentucky), Knox, Williams

Expert quote: From Woo: “Walker was a mixed bag this season, but his explosiveness and ability to get to the rim should keep him from falling too far out of the lottery, if at all.”

16. Phoenix Suns (via Miami Heat) — no consensus

Possibilities: Zhaire Smith, G (Texas Tech), Keita Bates-Diop, F (Ohio State), Aaron Holiday, G (UCLA), Walker, Knox, Gilgeous-Alexander

Expert quote: Scotto on Bates-Diop: “The Big Ten Player of the Year is a versatile forward who does several things well across the board but doesn’t have one elite skill.”

17. Milwaukee Bucks — Zhaire Smith, G

School: Texas Tech

Age: 18

Experts: 3 of 7

Other possibilities: Aaron Holiday, G (UCLA), Troy Brown, F (Oregon), Anfernee Simons, G (IMG Academy), Bates-Diop

Expert quote: From Wasserman: “The Bucks think defense with Smith, an explosive leaper who guards multiple positions and plays with an edge. He’s limited offensively, but he’s also still 18 years old and he shot a promising 18-of-40 from behind the arc.”

18. San Antonio Spurs — Jontay Porter, C

School: Missouri

Age: 18

Experts: 3 of 7

Other possibilities: Dzanan Musa, F (Cedevita, Croatia), Khyri Thomas, G (Creighton), Bates-Diop, Smith

Expert quote: From O’Donnell: “Porter is a high IQ player who can hit three-pointers and pass on offense and block shots defensively … His game feels like an ideal fit in San Antonio.”

19. Atlanta Hawks — Anfernee Simons, F

School: IMG Academy (HS)

Age: 18

Experts: 2 of 7

Other possibilities: Troy Brown, F (Oregon), Dzanan Musa, F (Cedevita, Croatia), Aaron Holiday, G (UCLA), Jacob Evans III, G/F (Cincinnati)

Expert quote: From Woo: “[Simons] has a lot of tools to offer but will need a season or two (and potentially G League time) to get up to speed and let his body catch up. He’s a quick, bouncy athlete who could eventually become a quality backcourt scorer and starting-caliber player.”

20. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Oklahoma City Thunder) — Dzanan Musa, F

School: none – Cedevita, Croatia

Age: 19

Experts: 2 of 7

Other possibilities: Jacob Evans III, G/F (Cincinnati), Troy Brown, F (Oregon), Chandler Hutchison, G/F (Boise St), Mitchell Robinson, C (Western Kentucky)

Expert quote: From Givony: “Musa’s size, scoring instincts and aggressiveness could be intriguing at this stage of the draft. He’s one of the youngest players in this class but already productive in Europe, playing at a fairly high level.”

21. Utah Jazz — no consensus

Possibilities: Shake Milton, G/F (SMU), Mitchell Robinson, C (Western Kentucky), Musa, Bates-Diop, Smith, Simons

Expert quote: The Ringer on Milton: “A multipositional defender best suited as a complementary scorer in a democratic offense.”

22. Chicago Bulls (via New Orleans Pelicans) — Troy Brown, F

School: Oregon

Age: 19

Experts: 2 of 7

Other possibilities: Jacob Evans III, G/F (Cincinnati), Aaron Holiday, G (UCLA), De’Anthony Melton, G (USC), Chandler Hutchison, G/F (Boise State)

Expert quote: From Woo: “Brown had a so-so season at Oregon, but has cut an interesting draft profile for the past couple years – his shooting has to improve, but his ability to handle the ball at his size and defend multiple positions makes him a first-round caliber talent.”

23. Indiana Pacers — Aaron Holiday, G

School: UCLA

Age: 21

Experts: 2 of 7

Other possibilities: Khyri Thomas, G (Creighton), Elie Okobo, PG (Pau-Orthez/France), Jacob Evans III, G/F (Cincinnati), Simons

Expert quote: From Wasserman: “Holiday offers extra scoring and playmaking pop, as he averaged 20.3 points and 5.8 assists this past season while shooting at least 41 percent from three for the third consecutive year.”

24. Portland Trail Blazers — Chandler Hutchison, G/F

School: Boise State

Age: 22

Experts: 3 of 7

Other possibilities: De’Anthony Melton, G (USC), Bruce Brown, G (Miami), Jerome Robinson, G (Boston College), Simons

Expert quote: From The Ringer: “A late-blooming forward who carried a heavy load in college but projects as more of a 3-and-D role player in the NBA.”

25. Los Angeles Lakers (via CavalierS) — Mitchell Robinson, C

School: Western Kentucky

Age: 20

Experts: 4 of 7

Other possibilities: Bruce Brown, G (Miami), Donte DiVincenzo, 21 (Villanova), Jontay Porter

Expert quote: From Givony: “Robinson is one of the most talented prospects in the draft physically… The fact that he elected not to play college basketball this season won’t help his NBA readiness, but at some point in the draft, he’s worth taking a gamble on as a developmental project.”

26. Philadelphia 76ers — Khyri Thomas, G

School: Creighton

Age: 22

Experts: 2 of 7

Other possibilities: Bruce Brown, G (Miami), Bruno Fernando F/C (Maryland), Milton, Thomas

Expert quote: From The Ringer: “A defensive menace who offers complementary offense with his shooting, though his ball handling must improve.”

27. Boston Celtics — Jacob Evans III, G/F

School: Cincinnati

Age: 20

Experts: 2 of 7

Other possibilities: Jalen Brunson, G (Villanova), Bruce Brown, G (Miami), Kevin Huerter, F (Maryland), De’Anthony Melton, G (USC)

Expert quote: From Parrish: “Evans is a do-everything wing who guards multiple positions, plays tough and consistently makes outside jumpers.”

28. Golden State Warriors — no consensus

Possibilities: Jalen Brunson, G (Villanova), Donte DiVincenzo, 21 (Villanova), Elie Okobo, PG (Pau-Orthez/France), Josh Okogie, G (Georgia Tech), Landry Shamet, G (Wichita State), De’Anthony Melton, G (USC), Gary Trent Jr., G (Duke)

Expert quote: Givony on Brunson: “His leadership, toughness and intangibles could be attractive on a roster that already has quite a bit of talent. The fact that he has shown the ability to operate off the ball certainly helps.”

29. Brooklyn Nets (via Toronto Raptors) — Moritz Wagner, F/C

School: Michigan

Age: 21

Experts: 2 of 7

Other possibilities: Hamidou Diallo, G/F (Kentucky), De’Anthony Melton, G (USC), Jerome Robinson, G (Boston College), Troy Brown, Brunson

Expert quote: From Givony: “The Nets don’t have much in the way of shooting in the frontcourt … Wagner brings floor spacing and a high-energy style of play.”

30. Atlanta Hawks (via Houston Rockets) — no consensus

Possibilities: Grayson Allen, G (Duke), Rawle Alkins, G/F (Arizona), Thomas, Milton, Hutchison, Brunson, Simons

Expert quote: Givony on Allen: “The Hawks might look to add some backcourt depth, specifically someone who can play behind or alongside incumbent starters Dennis Schroder and Kent Bazemore. Allen is a big-time shot-maker who should be ready to contribute fairly soon.”

