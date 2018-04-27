Every pick from the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft will likely get multi-million dollar contracts — here’s what each player is expected to make

caption Getting picked during the 2018 NFL Draft’s first-round means a total salary package worth millions. source Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The 2018 NFL Draft’s first-round concluded on Thursday night.

Projected salaries for the rookies are based on the NFL’s Salary Cap and the Rookie Compensation Pool.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield, who was drafted to the Cleveland Browns in the first draft pick, is expected to get a total contract of $33,158,294 and signing bonus of $22,185,523.

NFL players aren’t just known for their skills on the field, but for the fat paychecks that keep them there.

After four quarterbacks off the board in the first ten picks and multiple trades during the first-round of the 2018 NFL Draft on Thursday, salary predictions for NFL’s newest players are at the ready.

With the help of sports attorney Jason Belzer, Forbes took a look at the expected compensation for all 32 draft picks based on the NFL’s Salary Cap, which is expected to be approximately $177.2 million per team, and its Rookie Compensation Pool, which limits the total amount teams can spend on a rookie’s first year salary and their four-year contract.

The pool is estimated at $1.25 billion, with $520 million allocated to first-round draft picks. That number is divided among all 32 NFL teams in proportion to their total draft pick number and the position of those picks in each round.

If signed to a contract, each rookie drafted will get a four-year deal with a minimum base salary of $480,000 (Year 1), $555,000 (Year 2), $630,000 (Year 3), $705,000 (Year 4).

But those numbers can hike up.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield, who was drafted to the Cleveland Browns in the first pick, is expected to get a total contract of $33,158,294 and signing bonus of $22,185,523. Meanwhile, quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was drafted to the Baltimore Ravens during the 32nd pick, has an estimated total contract of $9,589,930 and signed bonus of $5,044,895.

Scroll through below to see the estimated total contract and signing bonus of all 32 draft picks from the first-round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

32. Baltimore Ravens — Lamar Jackson, Quarterback

source Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Total Contract: $9,589,930

Signing Bonus: $5,044,895

31. New England Patriots — Sony Michel, Running Back

source Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Total Contract: $9,747,362

Signing Bonus: $5,159,391

30. Minnesota Vikings — Mike Hughes, Cornerback

source Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Total Contract: $9,991,865

Signing Bonus: $5,337,210

29. Jacksonville Jaguars — Taven Bryan, Defensive Tackle

source Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Total Contract: $10,283,751

Signing Bonus: $5,549,491

28. Pittsburgh Steelers — Terrell Edmunds, Safety

source Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Total Contract: $10,834,932

Signing Bonus: $5,950,351

27. Seattle Seahawks — Rashaad Penny, Running Back

source Sean M/ Haffey/Getty Images

Total Contract: $10,903,622

Signing Bonus: $6,000,306

26. Atlanta Falcons — Calvin Ridley, Wide Receiver

source Butch Dill/Getty Images

Total Contract: $11,040,975

Signing Bonus: $6,100,200

25. Baltimore Ravens — Hayden Hurst, Tight End

source Todd Bennett/Getty Images

Total Contract: $11,178,372

Signing Bonus: $6,200,124

24. Carolina Panthers — D.J. Moore, Wide Receiver

source Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

Total Contract: $11,315,742

Signing Bonus: $6,300,030

23. New England Patriots — Isaiah Wynn, Tackle

source Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Total Contract: $11,590,492

Signing Bonus: $6,499,849

22. Tennessee Titans — Rashaan Evans, Linebacker

source Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Total Contract: $11,727,863

Signing Bonus: $6,599,755

21. Cincinnati Bengals — Billy Price, Center

source Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

Total Contract: $11,865,242

Signing Bonus: $6,699,667

20. Detroit Lions — Frank Ragnow, Center

Total Contract: $11,933,932

Signing Bonus: $6,749,623

19. Dallas Cowboys — Leighton Vander Esch, Linebacker

source Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Total Contract: $12,002,612

Signing Bonus: $6,799,573

18. Green Bay Packers — Jaire Alexander, Cornerback

source Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Total Contract: $12,208,682

Signing Bonus: $6,949,441

17. San Diego Chargers — Derwin James, Safety

source Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Total Contract: $12,552,112

Signing Bonus: $7,199,209

16. Buffalo Bills — Tremaine Edmunds, Linebacker

source Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Total Contract: $12,826,862

Signing Bonus: $7,399,027

15. Oakland Raiders — Kolton Miller, Offensive Tackle

source Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Total Contract: $13,651,129

Signing Bonus: $7,998,494

14. New Orleans Saints — Marcus Davenport, Defensive End

source Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Total Contract: $13,925,862

Signing Bonus: $8,198,300

13. Washington Redskins — Da’Ron Payne, Defensive Tackle

source Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Total Contract: $14,612,732

Signing Bonus: $8,697,842

12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Vita Vea, Defensive Tackle

source Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Total Contract: $15,024,853

Signing Bonus: $8,997,566

11. Miami Dolphins — Minkah Fitzpatrick, Safety

source Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Total Contract: $16,673,360

Signing Bonus: $10,196,480

10. Arizona Cardinals — Josh Rosen, Quarterback

source Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Total Contract: $17,841,032

Signing Bonus: $11,045,697

9. San Francisco 49ers — Mike McGlinchey, Offensive Tackle

source Joe Robbins/Getty Images

TotalContract: $18,596,442

Signing Bonus: $11,595,085

8. Chicago Bears — Roquan Smith, Linebacker

source Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Total Contract: $18,733,972

Signing Bonus: $11,695,107

7. Buffalo Bills — Josh Allen, Quarterback

source Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Total Contract: $21,481,462

Signing Bonus: $13,693,282

6. Indianapolis Colts — Quenton Nelson, Offensive Guard

Total Contract: $24,228,952

Signing Bonus: $15,691,456

5. Denver Broncos — Bradley Chubb, Defensive End

source Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Total Contract: $27,663,313

Signing Bonus: $18,189,173

4. Cleveland Browns — Denzel Ward, Cornerback

source Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Total Contract: $29,586,562

Signing Bonus: $19,587,900

3. New York Jets — Sam Darnold, Quarterback

source Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Total Contract: $30,685,571

Signing Bonus: $20,387,178

2. New York Giants — Saquon Barkley, Running Back

source Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Total Contract: $31,647,174

Signing Bonus: $21,086,526

1. Cleveland Browns — Baker Mayfield, Quarterback

source Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Total Contract: $33,158,294

Signing Bonus: $22,185,523