2018 NFL MOCK DRAFT: What the experts are predicting for the first round

source Joe Robbins/Getty

The 2018 NFL Draft is here! With the first round taking place on Thursday, the NFL world is ripe with rumors of which players will get drafted to which team and where, with plenty of talk of trade-ups and trade-downs.

To get a sense of how the first round might go, we surveyed 11 NFL Draft experts who have released mock drafts recently to get a sense for which players teams might be considering with all 32 first-round picks.

While many experts predicted trades that shake up the order, we went by consensus picks for each team, which still gives a good idea of when players are projected to go.

The experts: ESPN’s Mel Kiper, ESPN’s Todd McShay, NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks, NFL.com’s Peter Schrager, NFL.com’s Mike Mayock, NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah, Walter Football, CBS Sports’ Will Brinson, Rotoworld’s Josh Norris, The Ringer’s Danny Kelly, NFL Draft Scout’s Rob Rang.

This post has been updated.

1. Cleveland Browns — Sam Darnold, QB (USC)

Experts: 8 of 11

Other possibilities: Baker Mayfield, QB (Oklahoma), Josh Allen, QB (Wyoming)

Key expert quote: From Kelly: “Darnold has the size that teams covet, the arm strength to attack every level of the field, the escapability to get outside the pocket and keep plays alive, and, most important, the ability to throw with anticipation and accuracy, even in the face of pressure.”

2. New York Giants — Saquon Barkley, QB (Penn State)

Experts: 9 of 11

Other possibilities: Bradley Chubb, DE (NC State)

Key expert quote: From McShay: “Barkley is the top player in this draft and a generational talent. Odell Beckham Jr., Evan Engram and Barkley are an explosive set of weapons for QB Eli Manning.”

3. New York Jets (via Indianapolis Colts) — Baker Mayfield, QB (Oklahoma)

source Jeff Gross/Getty Images

Experts: 6 of 11

Other possibilities: Josh Rosen, QB (UCLA), Darnold

Key expert quote: From Rang: “What Mayfield lacks in stature, he more than makes up for with his competitive fire and playmaking instincts. He makes all the sense in the world for an offense and franchise desperate for a headliner.”

4. Cleveland Browns (via Houston Texans) — Bradley Chubb, DE (NC State)

source Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Experts: 7 of 11

Other possibilities: Josh Allen, QB (Wyoming), Darnold, Barkley

Key expert quote: From Kiper: “That makes elite pass-rushers in back-to-back drafts for the Browns, who got Myles Garrett at No. 1 last year.”

5. Denver Broncos — Josh Allen, QB (Wyoming)

Experts: 4 of 11

Other possibilities: Quenton Nelson, G (Notre Dame), Denzel Ward, CB (Ohio State), Mayfield, Chubb

Key expert quote: From Kiper: “I don’t think Allen will fall far, and this is a logical trade-up spot. Don’t rule out Denver trying to add a few more premium picks. Since I’m not doing trades in my mock, I’ll give Allen to the Broncos. Buffalo and Arizona are both trying to move up to get a quarterback.”

6. Indianapolis Colts (via Jets) — Roquan Smith, LB (Georgia)

Experts: 3 of 11

Other possibilities: Josh Rosen, QB (UCLA), Quenton Nelson, G (Notre Dame), Allen, Chubb

Key expert quote: From Brooks: “Explosive athlete who would add some spice to the second level of the Colts’ defense.”

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Derwin James, S (Florida State)

source Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Experts: 10 of 11

Other possibilities: Quenton Nelson, G (Notre Dame)

Key expert quote: From Brinson: “The versatility that James brings would be a huge plus to this defense, a unit that badly needs help on the back end.”

8. Chicago Bears — Quenton Nelson, G (Notre Dame)

Experts: 3 of 11

Other possibilities: Harold Landry, DE (Boston College), Tremaine Edmunds, LB (Virginia Tech), Denzel Ward, CB (Ohio State), Smith

Key expert quote: From Brooks: “The rugged interior blocker would help the Bears keep Mitchell Trubisky upright in the pocket.”

9. San Francisco 49ers — Minkah Fitzpatrick, S (Alabama)

source Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Experts: 3 of 11

Other possibilities: Denzel Ward, CB (Ohio State), Tremaine Edmunds, LB (Virginia Tech), Mike McGlinchey, OT (Notre Dame), Smith, Mayfield

Key expert quote: From Rang: “Fitzpatrick possesses an ideal blend of instincts, athleticism and size, which helped him line up wherever Nick Saban most needed him on a game-by-game basis at Alabama. Few will appreciate that versatility more than former Tampa Bay Pro Bowl safety (and current 49ers GM) John Lynch.”

10. Oakland Raiders — TIE: Mike McGlinchey, OT (Notre Dame) and Denzel Ward, CB (Ohio State)

Experts: 3 each

Other possibilities: Tremaine Edmunds, LB (Virginia Tech), Vita Vea, DT (Washington)

Key expert quote: Rang: “The Raiders featured one of the league’s leakiest secondaries in 2017 and finished with an NFL-low five interceptions. Ward is a true cover corner, blanketing receivers due to his exceptional quickness and speed.”

11. Miami Dolphins — Tremaine Edmunds, LB (Virginia Tech)

Experts: 4 of 11

Other possibilities: Josh Rosen, QB (UCLA), Vita Vea, DT (Washington), Allen, Fitzpatrick

Key expert quote: From McShay: “The Dolphins haven’t been able to cover at the linebacker position for years. Edmunds provides some relief and has excellent physical tools.”

12. Buffalo Bills (via Cincinnati Bengals) — Josh Rosen, QB (UCLA)

Experts: 2 of 11

Other possibilities: Ward, Fitzpatrick, Edmunds, Smith, Allen

Key expert quote: From Rang: “Rosen, who proved bigger and more athletic at the Combine than expected, is the most polished passer in this draft, boasting the quick release, velocity and accuracy that could one day earn him trips to the Pro Bowl.”

13. Washington Redskins — Vita Vea, DT (Washington)

source Otto Greule Jr/Getty

Experts: 8 of 11

Other possibilities: Da’Ron Payne, DT (Alabama), Fitzpatrick, Smith

Key expert quote:From Jeremiah: “Vea would team up with last year’s first-round pick, Jonathan Allen, to help fix the Redskins’ awful run defense.”

14. Green Bay Packers — Jaire Alexander, CB (Louisville)

Experts: 3 of 11

Other possibilities: Mike Hughes, CB (Central Florida), Harold Landry, DE (Boston College), Edmunds, Fitzpatrick, Vea, James

Key expert quote: From Mayock: “Edgy, tough, competes, finds the ball in the air and added value as a punt returner. I think he’s a great pick and will fit in Mike Pettine’s new scheme.”

15. Arizona Cardinals — Calvin Ridley, WR (Alabama)

Experts: 2 of 11

Other possibilities: Lamar Jackson, QB (Louisville), Marcus Davenport, DE (Texas-San Antonio), Harold Landry, DE (Boston College), Edmunds, Rosen, McGlinchey

Key expert quote: From Brooks: “Ridley could benefit from spending a one-year apprenticeship under Larry Fitzgerald before taking over as the Cardinals’ WR1.”

16. Baltimore Ravens — Lamar Jackson, QB (Louisville)

source Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Experts: 6 of 11

Other possibilities: Dallas Goedert, TE (South Dakota State), Ridley, McGlinchey

Key expert quote: From Brooks: “The Ravens can secure their future QB by grabbing Jackson if he is available at No. 16. Remember, offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg and assistant head coach Greg Roman have experience nurturing athletic quarterbacks into dynamic playmakers (see Michael Vick, Donovan McNabb, Colin Kaepernick), so landing with the Ravens could be the perfect fit.”

17. Los Angeles Chargers — Da’Ron Payne, DT (Alabama)

source Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Experts: 6 of 11

Other possibilities: Kolton Miller, OT (UCLA), Taven Bryan, DT (Florida), Maurice Hurst, DT (Michigan), Leighton Vander Esch, LB (Boise State), Rashaan Evans, LB (Alabama)

Key expert quote: From McShay: “The Chargers have a strong defense but need help inside on the defensive line. Payne would help immediately.”

18. Seattle Seahawks — Marcus Davenport, DE (Texas-San Antonio)

source Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Experts: 6 of 11

Other possibilities: Josh Jackson, CB (Iowa), Isaiah Wynn, G (Georgia), Isaiah Oliver, CB (Colorado), Lamar Jackson

Key expert quote: From Jeremiah: “Pete Carroll loves explosive pass rushers and Davenport has all of the tools to be an elite player.”

19. Dallas Cowboys — TIE: D.J. Moore, WR (Maryland) or Leighton Vander Esch, LB (Boise State)

Experts: 3 each

Other possibilities: Courtland Sutton, WR (SMU), Taven Bryan, DT (Florida), Hayden Hurst, TE (South Carolina), Ridley

Key expert quote: From Kiper: “With Dez Bryant cut, Dallas definitely has a need at wide receiver. Moore’s 4.34 40 at the combine helped turn some heads, and he’s a good route runner and great after the catch.”

20. Detroit Lions — Harold Landry, DE (Boston College)

Experts: 2 of 11

Other possibilities: Taven Bryan, DT (Florida), Rashaan Evans, LB (Alabama), Will Hernandez, G (Texas-El Paso), Davenport, Payne

Key expert quote: From Mayock: “The edge rusher is the best dip-and-flatten guy in the draft. The concern there is whether he’ll set a physical edge.”

21. Cincinnati Bengals (via Bills) — Frank Ragnow, C (Arkansas)

Experts: 6 of 11

Other possibilities: Will Hernandez, G (Texas-El Paso), James Daniels, C (Iowa)

Key expert quote: From Brinson: “The Bengals keep investing into their offensive line, understanding how important protection is for Andy Dalton’s 2018 season.”

22. Buffalo Bills (via Kansas City Chiefs) — Isaiah Wynn, G (Georgia)

source Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Experts: 2 of 11

Other possibilities: James Daniels, C (Iowa), Kolton Miller, OT (UCLA), Billy Price, C (Ohio State), Rashaan Evans, LB (Alabama), McGlinchey, Davenport, Alexander

Key expert quote: From McShay: “Buffalo’s second-biggest need is at guard … If Wynn’s medicals check out, he’s a very solid player here.”

23. New England Patriots (via Los Angeles Rams) — Kolton Miller, OT (UCLA)

Experts: 6 of 11

Other possibilities: Justin Reid, S (Stanford), Rashaan Evans, LB (Alabama), Josh Sweat, DE (Florida State), Lamar Jackson

Key expert quote: From Rang: “Bill Belichick nabs a massive, long-armed left tackle to take the place of Solder with the selection picked up in the Brandin Cooks trade. Miller is a polarizing prospect, but his height, length and athleticism would fit well in New England’s pass-heavy scheme.”

24. Carolina Panthers — Will Hernandez, G (Texas-El Paso)

Experts: 3 of 11

Other possibilities: Courtland Sutton, WR (SMU), Josh Jackson, CB (Iowa), Isaiah Oliver, CB (Colorado), Hayden Hurst, TE (South Carolina), Ridley, Moore

Key expert quote: From Schrager: “Hernandez won’t be Andrew Norwell right away, but he certainly would lessen the blow of losing the talented offensive guard to Jacksonville in free agency.”

25. Tennessee Titans — Sam Hubbard, DE (Ohio State)

Experts: 2 of 11

Other possibilities: Rashaan Evans, LB (Alabama), Maurice Hurst, DT (Michigan), Landry, Miller, Vander Esch

Key expert quote: From Rang: “Overshadowed throughout much of his career at Ohio State, Hubbard possesses the size, athleticism and work ethic to ultimately prove a better pro than collegiate player, intangibles that Vrabel will no doubt love.”

26. Atlanta Falcons — Taven Bryan, DT (Florida)

source Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Experts: 6 of 11

Other possibilities: Austin Corbett (G, Nevada), Hernandez, Alexander, Payne

Key expert quote: From McShay: “Bryan has elite first-step quickness, is extremely disruptive for offenses and looks like he’s shot out of a cannon sometimes on film.”

27. New Orleans Saints — Hayden Hurst, TE (South Carolina)

Experts: 3 of 11

Other possibilities: Dallas Goedert, TE (South Dakota State), Mike Gesicki, TE (Penn State), Isaiah Oliver, CB (Colorado), Payne, Ridley

Key expert quote: From Brinson: “They missed out on bringing Jimmy Graham back and, somehow, their biggest need is finding more weapons for Drew Brees. Good spot to be in.”

28. Pittsburgh Steelers — Rashaan Evans, LB (Alabama)

Experts: 5 of 11

Other possibilities: Josh Jackson, CB (Iowa), Sony Michel, RB (Georgia), Derrius Guice, RB (LSU), Mike Hughes, CB (Central Florida)

Key expert quote: From Kelly: “Ryan Shazier won’t be on the field in 2018, which makes linebacker a huge need for the Steelers. Evans is tough and versatile and could start from day one.”

29. Jacksonville Jaguars — Dallas Goedert, TE (South Dakota State)

Experts: 2 of 11

Other possibilities: Courtland Sutton, WR (SMU), Mike Hughes, CB (Central Florida), Alexander, Hernandez, Moore

Key expert quote: From Kiper: “Goedert is a better receiving threat than Hurst, and Blake Bortles needs a security blanket.”

30. Minnesota Vikings — no consensus

Possibilities: James Daniels, C (Iowa), Mike Hughes, CB (Central-Florida), Connor Williams, G (Texas), Vander Esch, Hernandez, Wynn, Ragnow, Bryan, Alexander

Key expert quote: From Walter Football (on Hughes): “The Vikings need cornerback help after Nick Foles sliced and diced their secondary in the NFC Championship.”

31. New England Patriots — TIE: James Daniels, C (Iowa) or Justin Reid, S (Stanford)

Experts: 2 each

Other possibilities: Mason Rudolph, QB (Oklahoma State), Josh Jackson, CB (Iowa), Ragnow, Vander Esch, Miller

Key expert quote: From Kelly: “Reid’s smart, and has position versatility, top-tier athleticism, and special teams experience – all in all, that sounds a lot like a Patriots defender.”

32. Philadelphia Eagles — TIE: Derrius Guice, RB (LSU) or Sony Michel, RB (Georgia)

source Bob Levey/Getty

Experts: 3 each

Other possibilities: Isaiah Oliver, CB (Colorado), Courtland Sutton, WR (SMU), McGlinchey, Alexander, Hughes

Key expert quote: From Kelly: “The Eagles got the most out of their running back committee in 2017, but it may be hard to pass up a yards creator like Guice if he’s sitting there at no. 32.”

Now, take a look at how recent first-round quarterbacks have turned out…