2018’s ‘Word of the Year’ comes from one of the most tumultuous periods in Trump’s presidency

caption One of President Donald Trump’s most controversial policies gave way to 2018’s word of the year. source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The American Dialect Society named “tender-age shelter” the 2018 “Word of the Year.”

The term was used by the US government to describe facilities designed to house babies and young children who have been separated from their parents at the US-Mexico border, due to changes in the Trump administration’s immigration policy.

In related votes, “wall” was named “Political Word of the Year” and “techlash” the “Digital Word of the Year.”

One of the Trump administration’s most-controversial policies has resulted in 2018’s “Word of the Year.”

A group of almost 300 linguists and word experts chose “tender-age shelter” as 2018’s word of the year at the American Dialect Society‘s annual conference on Friday.

“The use of highly euphemistic language to paper over the human effects of family separation was indication of how words in 2018 could be weaponized for political necessity,” Ben Zimmer, chair of the American Dialect Society’s new words committee.

The vote, held this year in New York City, aims to crown the word or phrase that defined the year and saw widespread or innovative usage.

The Trump administration set up multiple “tender-age” facilities over the summer to detain thousands of babies and other young children separated from their families as a result of the Trump administration’s immigration policy at the US-Mexico border. The family separation policy sparked widespread, bipartisan condemnation throughout the last half of 2018.

Linguistically, experts latched onto the phrase “tender age” as a euphemism meant to downplay the harsh conditions of the facilities, in which the children were reported to be kept in cages and in some cases, subjected to abuse from Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agents. The Guardian’s Stephen Poole wrote in June that the term “has the whiff of Orwell’s Big Brother.”

This political nature of this year’s winning word continued a trend for the group of language experts. In 2017, the society chose “fake news” as the word of the year, citing Trump’s redefinition of the term from merely “falsehoods presented as news” to “actual news that is claimed to be untrue.”

In a companion vote, “wall” was named the “Political Word of the Year,” referring to Trump’s proposed wall along the US-Mexico border. Other nominees in that category included “blue wave” – referring to the Democratic Party’s gains in the 2018 midterm elections – and “lodestar” – a word used by a Trump official in an anonymous New York Times op-ed that sent the internet into a frenzy as people tried to guess its author.

Meanwhile, “techlash,” defined as “backlash against tech innovators,” was named “Digital Word of the Year.” And in the category of “Euphemism of the Year,” the runaway winner was “racially charged,” described by the language group as a “circumlocution of ‘racist.'”

The American Dialect Society has chosen the word of the year each year since 1990. Previous winners of the contest include “occupy” in 2011, “bailout” in 2008, and “metrosexual” in 2003.

See all the 2018 words of the year below (winners in bold)

WORD OF THE YEAR

(the) wall: proposed barrier along the US/Mexico border to prevent illegal crossings

yeet: indication of surprise or excitement

Individual 1: Legal code name used to identify President Donald Trump in court filings

tender-age camp/shelter/facility : government detention center for children of asylum seekers

: government detention center for children of asylum seekers white caller crime: white people calling police on black people for doing mundane things

“X Strong”: Word used in hashtag to suggest resilience (Pittsburgh Strong, etc.)

POLITICAL WORD OF THE YEAR

blue wave: major Democratic electoral gain

caravan: procession of Central American asylum seekers to US/Mexico border

lodestar: guiding principle (used in op/ed by anonymous White House staffer)

nationalist: displaying a staunch belief in one’s own nation (used by Trump and supporters)

DIGITAL WORD OF THE YEAR

blackfishing: pretending to be black on social media by using makeup and hair products

deepfake: realistic digitally composed video used to misrepresent someone

demonetize: remove ads from a YouTube channel to deprive the creator of revenue

finsta: fake Instagram account

techlash: backlash against tech innovators

SLANG/INFORMAL WORD OF THE YEAR

big d— energy: calm, unassuming attitude

canceled: firmly rejected or dismissed

mood, big mood: strong emotion of agreement

weird flex but OK: rejoinder to improper boast

yeet: indication of surprise or excitement

MOST USEFUL

himpathy: flow of sympathy away from female victims toward their male victimizers

orbiting: ending communication with someone while still monitoring them on social media

preferred pronoun: pronoun that a person opts to use for himself/herself/themself/etc.

situationship: undefined personal relationship

Voldemorting: avoiding mention of unpleasant person or topic by using a replacement term

MOST LIKELY TO SUCCEED

cli-fi: science fiction relating to climate change

climate grief: negative feelings caused by climate-change-related weather events

hothouse Earth: runaway global warming

single-use: to be used once and destroyed

MOST CREATIVE

girther: person skeptical of the president’s reported weight and height

procrasti-: related to procrastination

today years old: indication that someone has just recently learned something

treasonweasel: epithet for a traitorous person

white caller crime: white people calling police on black people for doing mundane things

EUPHEMISM OF THE YEAR

executive time: presidential down-time

Individual 1: pseudonym for Trump in documents from the Mueller investigation

racially charged : circumlocution for “racist”

WTF WORD OF THE YEAR

emotional support peacock: therapy animal that airline passenger tried to bring on board

incel: involuntary celibate (online subculture)

s—hole countries: Trump’s epithet for places he does not want to accept immigrants from

soy boy: term for a man perceived as not conforming to male gender stereotypes

deleted family unit: bureaucratic term referring to asylum-seeking families whose children were removed

HASHTAG OF THE YEAR

#neveragain: call for gun-control measures after the Parkland shooting

#nottheonion : reporting something true that seems like satire from The Onion

: reporting something true that seems like satire from The Onion #thankunext: expressing gratitude and readiness to move on (from Ariana Grande)

#timesup: movement protesting sexual assault

EMOJI OF THE YEAR