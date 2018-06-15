Here is the full schedule and the results so far for the 2018 World Cup

- source
- Hannah Mckay/Reuters
- The 2018 World Cup in Russia kicked off Thursday and is set to go for more than a month, ending with the final on July 15.
- The tournament started with Russia’s 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia and has already seen a thrilling 3-3 draw between rivals Spain and Portugal.
- You can see the full schedule below, which will be updated throughout the tournament with results.
The 2018 World Cup kicked off in Russia on Thursday with the opening ceremony and the opening match, Russia’s win over Saudi Arabia.
Below is a look at the entire schedule, through the July 15 final. All times are ET.
2018 World Cup schedule