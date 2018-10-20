2019 Asia Lifestyle Expo Hong Kong’s Comasia Prepares to Launch the First Edition of This Large-scale Expo in August 2019 in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Expo Will Spur Trade Development Between Hong Kong and ASEAN Countries.





HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 20 October 2018 – In recent years, ASEAN has become one of the fastest-growing regions in the world. Over the past decade, its GDP has increased on average 5% per year, coming behind only China and India. It has enormous growth potential, and has become a new target market that product manufacturers and suppliers in the region simply cannot ignore. Comasia Limited, a Hong Kong-based professional trade exhibition organiser and event management company, announced today (20 October) the launch of the first ever Asia Lifestyle Expo, in collaboration with its partner N.C.C. Exhibition Organizer Co., Ltd. (NEO), a leading exhibition organiser. The expo will provide Hong Kong companies, as well as manufacturers and suppliers from Asia, with an exceptional large-scale investment platform, enabling them to tap into the region’s market, which has tremendous growth potential. Mr. Asi Mamanee, the Consul-Genearl of the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Hong Kong, is the Guest of Honor, for the expo’s press conference.





(The 4th person from the left) Mr. Sakchai Pattarapleechakal, N.C.C. Exhibition Organizer Co., Ltd, Mr. Cheung Sui Fu, Peter, Director of Comasia Limited, Mr. Asi Mamanee, the Consul-General of the Royal Thai Consulate -General and the Guest of Honor of the press conference of “2019 Asia Lifestyle Expo”, Mr. Felix Chan, Director of Comasia Limited and the industry leaders from Hong Kong , Asia countries and Turkey gather for a group photo. Together they witnessed the opening of a brand new platform – “2019 Asia Lifestyle Expo” that will strengthen business collaborations in Hong Kong and the ASEAN region.

The first Asia Lifestyle Expo will take place on 21-23 August 2019 at the Bangkok International Trade Exhibition Centre (BITEC) in Thailand and will comprise 500 booths. The expo will provide manufacturers and buyers based in Southeast Asia and the ASEAN region with a platform for discovering business opportunities and concluding deals. In this way, it will provide access to the fast-growing opportunities on the market in the region. The expo’s main target exhibitors are manufacturers and suppliers in Asian countries and territories. They include companies based in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar, India, Indonesia, South Korea and Bangladesh.

The expo will provide a range of lifestyle products manufactured in Asia, including gifts, premiums, toys, household goods, taseful home decor, accessories, trendy lifestyle products, consumer electronics and mobile device accessories. This will fit perfectly with the growing demand among consumers in the ASEAN region for new designs and quality lifestyle products. The expo has also garnered widespread support and recognition from more than a dozen business associations and organisations from Thailand and around the region, for example, the Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (please see the “List of business associations and organisations” in the Note to Editors attached to this press release).

Mr. Cheung Sui Fu, Peter, Director of Comasia Limited, said: “China’s grand ‘One Belt One Road’ initiative has given a major boost to trade cooperation and market integration along routes in Southeast Asia and the ASEAN countries. This has spurred the development of trade in consumer goods within the region, transforming it into a large regional market segment. Thanks to the great market growth potential in the ASEAN region, there has also been an increase in trade-related activities, such as the development of the expo industry. It demonstrates that there is a great demand for more expos among manufacturers, buyers and businesses engaged in trade.”

Mr. Cheung explained why the Hong Kong-based organisers of the Asia Lifestyle Expo picked Thailand as the location of choice: “Thailand is an important transportation hub and holiday destination in the ASEAN region. It has excellent restaurants, hotels and tourism facilities, making it attractive for companies in the region to attend the expo. Buyers can attend the expo and make procurements quickly and conveniently. The location is also attractive as it is possible to combine business with leisure. What is more, Thailand is strategically important in terms of business. The economies of Thailand and its four neighbouring CLMV countries (that is, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam) have grown in recent years. Trade in the CLMV countries and Thailand has also been on an upward trend. The Hong Kong Government plans to open its third Economic and Trade Office in the ASEAN region in Thailand. Considering all these factors, Thailand is set to become a top destination for Hong Kong companies and for manufacturers and buyers from different regions, where they can discuss business and get involved in the ASEAN market.”

Mr. Sakchai Pattarapleechakal, President, N.C.C. Exhibition Organizer Co., Ltd., concluded Thailand has accumulated a great deal of experience and a wealth of resources in organising trade expos and shared, “Nowadays, Thailand is being represented MICE travelers more than 1 million, including raise of visitor who has been willing to visit exhibitions in Thailand up to 19.68% as earlier. In addition, the revenue is growing up to 20.30% in current year.”

He said that ASEAN population has been dramatically growing not only purchasing demand but also a demanding of high quality products from variety of newest sources. The transformation of consumer behavior, in particular, e-commerce, modern trade, retailers, convenience stores and online stores, have been creating many options in their lifestyle. Therefore, he believed that the “2019 Asia Lifestyle Expo”, co- organized by Comasia Limited and N.C.C. Exhibition Organizer Co., Ltd. Will create more and more economic opportunities and revenues in both Thailand and ASEAN.

2019 Asia Lifestyle Expo website: https://www.asialifestyleexpo.com

Suggested hashtags: #exhibition #trade #lifestyle #thailand # ASEAN

About the Organisers

Comasia Limited

Comasia Limited (“Comasia”) is a Hong Kong-based professional trade exhibition organiser and event management company. For over 26 years, the company’s management team has organised or co-hosted more than 80 trade exhibitions and events in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, the United States, Singapore, Germany, England, France, Poland and other locations. Comasia aims to provide Asian exporters and international buyers with effective trade expos that help their business. Comasia’s current exhibition projects include: the two-part MEGA SHOW expo series which takes place annually in October, and which has become one of the largest and most important sourcing platforms in autumn in Asia Pacific; the Asia Apparel Expo-Berlin, which occurs every February and which has completed its seventh edition; and the Asian Gifts & Housewares Show-Paris, which was a new trade fair added to Comasia’s portfolio in November 2017.

N.C.C. Exhibition Organizer Co., Ltd. (NEO)

N.C.C. Exhibition Organizer Co., Ltd. (NEO) is Thailand’s leading exhibition organiser. NEO was previously a department within N.C.C. Management & Development Co., Ltd. which was responsible for expos. In 2004 it officially transformed into an independent expo organiser and event management company. With over a decade of experience in planning and managing more than 100 international trade expos and conventions, NEO has become respected and trusted in Thailand for its professional expertise and reliability in this area. In addition to forging partnerships with other expo organisers from both within and outside the country, NEO has also been organising more and more of its own exhibitions in Thailand and abroad.

List of business associations and organisations

Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (Thailand)

Cambodia Business Association (Cambodia)

Cambodia Handicraft Association (Cambodia)

Federation of Associations For Small and Medium Enterprises of Cambodia (Cambodia)

Home Design Decoration Association (Thailand)

Lao Handicraft Association (Laos)

Myanmar Arts and Crafts Association (Myanmar)

Nohmex (Thailand)

Promo Gifts Association (Singapore)

Thai Gift, Premium & Decorative Association (Thailand)

Thai Housewares Association (Thailand)

Thai Toy Industry Association (Thailand)

The Association of Thai Lifestyle Product Federation (Thailand)

Press release and photos for downloading:

https://drive.google.com/open?id=1S5bS4p0o18HDipKncqbAt9F70oCqN16f