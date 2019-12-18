The year in pictures: From iconic IPOs to the backstage of Carnegie Hall, these are the best photos from Business Insider in 2019

caption Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in Business Insider’s studios. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Business Insider’s photo team has covered a lot of ground this year – we’ve sat down with some big names in politics, entertainment, and business, tasted some incredible food (and some wine, for good measure), driven Lamborghinis, made it all the way to Carnegie Hall, tested state-of-the-art phones and gadgets, and illustrated some of the most pressing stories and questions of the day.

It’s been quite a year, and we’ve seen it all – here’s some of the best work we’ve done in 2019.

All photos are by Crystal Cox and Hollis Johnson.

THE TRUTH ABOUT ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ: The inside story of how, in just one year, Sandy the bartender became a lawmaker who triggers both parties.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

People are turning to medication made for horses to treat rosacea, and dermatologists are concerned.

source Hollis Johnson/Insider

Amazon warehouse employees speak out about the ‘brutal’ reality of working during the holidays, when 60-hour weeks are mandatory and ambulance calls are common

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Samsung’s new Galaxy S10 is almost a master class in how to make a superb, premium smartphone.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

An Amazon Air plane crashed in February, killing all 3 people on board. Weeks earlier, several pilots said they thought an accident was inevitable.

source Hollis Johnson/Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Iconic denim company Levi Strauss went public last week. Here’s a behind the scenes look at what a typical IPO looks like.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

We did a blind taste test of cheap wines from Costco, Target, and Trader Joe’s, and one of the losers ‘tasted like butter that was left in the garbage.’

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The first-time founder’s ultimate guide to pitching a VC.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

We brought Snapchat’s new $380 smart glasses on a trip to London, and their biggest selling point was a major letdown.

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

We drove a $250,000 Lamborghini Urus to see if the radical SUV lives up to the hype

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Trying Jaclyn Hill’s new makeup convinced us it could redeem her from that disastrous lipstick launch

source Crystal Cox/Insider

We took the two-day, $1,300 ‘biotech for dummies’ class where healthcare executives, HR managers, and investors catch up on science for the first time since high school

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Pain is a great teacher’: How Ray Dalio, the world’s most successful (and mysterious) hedge-fund founder, came back from financial ruin

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The inside story of how Robinhood, a $6 billion investing app for millennials, blew a huge launch so badly that Congress got involved

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

One reporter discussed how her life changed when she stopped wasting time on terrible sex

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Here’s what it’s like behind the scenes at NYC’s Carnegie Hall, the 128-year-old concert venue that’s hosted Duke Ellington, Tchaikovsky, and the Beatles

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Inside the mysterious Manhattan apartment building on East 66th Street, where underage models, lawyers, and key players in Jeffrey Epstein’s sex-trafficking circle all live. Ex-Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak is a frequent visitor.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

What Alexander Wang’s unexpectedly brief stint at Balenciaga can teach you about dream jobs and the importance of clear career goals

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

We tried Apple’s new iPhone 11 for a few hours to see if it’s dramatically different from its predecessor — here’s what we found

source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

We went to the New York City bar recently named the best in the world, and saw firsthand why it deserves that title

source Hollis Johnson/Insider

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joins Bernie Sanders for the 1st time on the 2020 campaign trail, drawing 25,000 supporters to a Queens rally

source Hollis Johnson/Insider

We also got some portraits of Governor Bill Weld and Rep. Joe Walsh for the GOP primary debate held by Insider.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Plus, some portraits of Whoopi Goldberg during a Business Insider Today taping.

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

We photographed the shocking amount of sugar in popular Halloween candies

source Crystal Cox/Insider

More women are using marijuana while pregnant, but doctors aren’t sure how it might affect their babies

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

A Michelin-starred chef told us why people shouldn’t feel intimidated by fine dining