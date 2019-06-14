Even after ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ this year’s box office is down thanks to a bleak summer full of stale sequels

caption “Avengers: Endgame” source Marvel Studios

Even after “Avengers: Endgame,” the domestic 2019 box office is still down from last year by 6%, and the worldwide box office is down as well.

Recent releases haven’t helped, as three critically panned sequels this summer have dramatically underperformed compared to their predecessors.

As “Endgame’s” theatrical run slows down, it will likely finish as the second-biggest movie of all time both domestically and globally.

But Disney has plenty of movies on the way that could give the box office a boost, such as “Toy Story 4” and “The Lion King.”

As “Avengers: Endgame” winds down its theatrical run, one thing is clear: the 2019 box office still has some catching up to do.

“Endgame” will certainly be the biggest movie of the year (unless “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” pulls off a miracle in December), and the box office is still down compared to last year. The 2019 total domestic box office so far is at $4.9 billion, according to data provided by Comscore. It’s down 6% compared to the same time in 2018, when it was at $5.2 billion. The domestic box office went on to earn $11.9 billion in 2018, the biggest of all time.

The 2019 worldwide box office is at $17 billion so far, according to Comscore, down 4.7% compared to this time last year when it was at $17.8 billion.

“Endgame” broke all kinds of records, including biggest domestic and worldwide opening weekends ever, but it will likely finish its theatrical run as the second-biggest movie of all time both domestically and globally. It has earned $825 million in the US, but would have to make over $936 million to beat “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” And it’s at $2.73 billion worldwide, still over $50 million away from the $2.79 billion that “Avatar” grossed in 2009.

caption “Men In Black: International” source Sony

This summer has not helped the box office.

Three summer sequels so far – “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” “The Secret Life of Pets 2,” and “Dark Phoenix” – have opened with 50% less at the domestic box office than their predecessors, and this weekend’s “Men in Black: International” is heading for another disappointing debut. Boxoffice.com is projecting it to make $28 million, far below the $54 million “Men in Black 3” earned in its opening weekend in 2012.

All of these movies have been torn apart by critics, too. “Men in Black: International” has a 29% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. “Dark Phoenix” is the worst-reviewed movie in the “X-Men” franchise at 23%.

There’s hope, though, and it primarily lies with Disney. Not only is it releasing the aforementioned “The Rise of Skywalker” later this year, but it has potential blockbusters like “The Lion King,” “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” and “Toy Story 4” still on the way this summer. All of these movies could gross over $1 billion worldwide.