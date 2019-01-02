The 2019 calendar for 2020 presidential candidates is already shaping up

caption Journalists watch Republican U.S. presidential candidates Donald Trump (L) and Ted Cruz debate on large video monitors in the media filing center during the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by CNN at the University of Miami in Miami, Florida March 10, 2016. source Joe Skipper/Reuters

2019 just started, but this year’s calendar is already getting busy for potential 2020 contenders.

With stops in Iowa and New Hampshire, these are some of the major events 2020 presidential candidates can look forward to in 2019:

Fundraising for Quarter 1 begins — January 1, 2019.

Presidential candidates will begin making their announcements in the first weeks of January, since fundraising for the first quarter of the year begins on January 1.

Politics & Eggs forums — beginning in February 2019.

The “Politics & Eggs Forums,” a long-held tradition in New Hampshire’s political calendar, usually begin in February. During the series of forums hosted by the New England Council and Saint Anselm College, candidates meet one-on-one with attendees, sign wooden eggs, eat breakfast, and talk about their proposals, campaigns, and perspectives.

Fundraising for Quarter 1 ends — March 31, 2019.

The first fundraising quarter of the year ends on March 31.

First Democratic debates — June and July 2019.

The Democratic National Committee announced that the first debate this year will be held in June and the second in July. Each debate will presumably be split and held on consecutive nights given the large number of candidates expected to launch campaigns.

Iowa Democratic Party Hall of Fame Dinner — late June or early July 2019.

The Iowa Democratic Party Hall of Fame Dinner is one of the first big election events held in Iowa and celebrates the state’s most active Democrats.

Iowa State Fair — August 8-18, 2019.

Candidates from both parties are known to make a stop at the Iowa State Fair, not only for the fried delicacies but also for the opportunity to mingle with voters.

Londonderry Old Home Days — August 14 – August 19, 2019.

caption Candidates visit New Hampshire during the state’s tradition of “old home days.” source Wikimedia Commons

Candidates, particularly Republicans, stop by Londonderry, New Hampshire’s traditional “old home days,” during which many state natives come back home.

Polk County Democrats’ Steak Fry — September 21, 2019.

Polk County Democrats call their steak fry an “American political tradition for decades,” though it went dormant in 2014 and was revived in 2017. Previous participants have included Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders, and Joe Biden. Supporters and press get to watch candidates flip steaks on grills.

Third DNC debate — September 2019.

caption Three of the 2016 Democratic candidates at a debate. source REUTERS/Randall Hill

The third of 12 DNC-hosted debates is expected to happen in September.

Iowa Democratic Party Fall Gala — Late October or early November 2019.

This dinner is one of the largest fundraisers in the Iowa Democratic Party’s calendar.

Fifth DNC-sponsored debate — November 2019.

caption Democratic presidential candidates Jim Webb, u.s. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Hillary Clinton, Martin O’Malley and Lincoln Chafee take part in presidential debate sponsored by CNN and Facebook at Wynn Las Vegas on October 13, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. source Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The fifth of 12 DNC-sponsored debates will happen in November.

Sixth DNC-hosted debate — December 2019.

The sixth (and final) DNC-hosted debate of the year is scheduled for December.