Check out all the cool cars, trucks, SUVs, electric vehicles, and concepts we saw at the 2019 Detroit auto show

- source
- Matthew DeBord/BI
- The 2019 North American International Auto Show in Detroit opens to the public on January 19 and runs through January 27.
- This will be the final time the Detroit auto show takes place in January. In 2020, it will move to June.
- New SUVs, sports cars, electric vehicles, and concepts made their North American debuts.
- Ford, Cadillac, RAM, Infiniti, VW, and Subaru are all showing new vehicles.
The Detroit auto show opens to the public this coming weekend and runs for two weeks. I journeyed to Motown and took in as many reveals and debuts as I could.
The pickings were a tad slim this year, as this is the last time the show will take place in the middle of winter. In 2020, the event moves to June.
But in 2019, the show did go on, fast by the frigid banks of the Detroit River. There were pickups and SUVs galore, a few concepts, some much-anticipated sports cars, and a few electric rides.
The public might be disappointed by the lack of some big names at the show, such as Audi, BMW, and Mercedes. But of course that means there’s more opportunity to take in new pickups from Ford, Chevy, RAM, and Jeep, not to mention a smattering of sedans and some high-performance metal.
Here’s a rundown of all the interesting machines we saw:
Ford unveiled a new 700-horsepower Shelby GT500 Mustang.
- source
- Matthew DeBord/BI
The hotly anticipated Ford Ranger mid-size pickup literally rose above the show floor.
- source
- Matthew DeBord/BI
Ford also showed a hybrid and high-performance ST version of the all-new Explorer SUV.
- source
- Ford
The new Explorer was revealed before the Detroit show officially kicked off.
- source
- Ford
Ford’s luxury brand, Lincoln, showed its “suicide doors” Continental, an 80th-anniversary celebration of the brand’s Rat Pack heritage.
- source
- Lincoln
The new Lincoln Aviator SUV was also on hand.
- source
- Matthew DeBord/BI
Ford’s crosstown Detroit rival, General Motors, revealed the XT6, its latest crossover luxury SUV.
- source
- Cadillac
Cadillac also revealed a new electric-vehicle concept — Caddy will now become GM’s lead electric brand.
- source
- Cadillac
The expected next-generation, mid-engine Corvette didn’t appear, but Chevy brought the 750-horsepower Corvette ZR1.
- source
- Matthew DeBord/BI
RAM revealed its new Heavy Duty pickup, hot on the heels of its revamped full-size pickup launch last year.
- source
- Matthew DeBord/BI
The newest pickup in the land, the Jeep Gladiator, was also in the house.
- source
- Matthew DeBord/BI
The long-awaited new Toyota Supra finally made its debut. It shares a platform with the BMW Z4.
- source
- Matthew DeBord/BI
Lexus rolled out the “Track Edition” of its LC F.
- source
- Matthew DeBord/BI
Lexus also brought its UX entry-level crossover to the festivities.
- source
- Matthew DeBord/BI
Kia’s ruggedly premium Telluride got top billing for the South Korean carmaker.
- source
- Matthew DeBord/BI
It even got its own digital waterfall!
- source
- Matthew DeBord/BI
The Infiniti QX Inspiration suffered from glitches at its reveal, but there’s no arguing that the luxurious concept car isn’t elegant and futuristic.
- source
- Matthew DeBord/BI
Infiniti’s parent, Nissan, unveiled its IMs electric-vehicle concept. Nissan said that the concept could have “pure electric all-wheel drive … with full autonomous drive capability.”
- source
- Nissan
VW showcased its new Passat — a rare sedan in a sea of SUVs.
- source
- Matthew DeBord/BI
Subaru pulled the cover off a limited-edition S209 take on its long-running WRX STI sport four-door.
- source
- Matthew DeBord/BI
Kia brought a menacingly styled take on its Stinger, Business Insider’s 2018 Car of the Year. DUB Magazine did the honors for the SEMA show.
- source
- Matthew DeBord/BI
Acura displayed the updated version of its NSX supercar.
- source
- Matthew DeBord/BI
China’s GAC helped occupy some of the space that wasn’t taken up by conspicuously absent Audi, BMW, and Mercedes.
- source
- Matthew DeBord/BI
It’s a wrap for the Detroit auto show in chilly January. Next year, the event moves to June.
- source
- Matthew DeBord/BI