Check out all the cool cars, trucks, SUVs, electric vehicles, and concepts we saw at the 2019 Detroit auto show

caption The Ford GT supercar, in famous “Gulf” livery. source Matthew DeBord/BI

The 2019 North American International Auto Show in Detroit opens to the public on January 19 and runs through January 27.

This will be the final time the Detroit auto show takes place in January. In 2020, it will move to June.

New SUVs, sports cars, electric vehicles, and concepts made their North American debuts.

Ford, Cadillac, RAM, Infiniti, VW, and Subaru are all showing new vehicles.

The Detroit auto show opens to the public this coming weekend and runs for two weeks. I journeyed to Motown and took in as many reveals and debuts as I could.

The pickings were a tad slim this year, as this is the last time the show will take place in the middle of winter. In 2020, the event moves to June.

But in 2019, the show did go on, fast by the frigid banks of the Detroit River. There were pickups and SUVs galore, a few concepts, some much-anticipated sports cars, and a few electric rides.

The public might be disappointed by the lack of some big names at the show, such as Audi, BMW, and Mercedes. But of course that means there’s more opportunity to take in new pickups from Ford, Chevy, RAM, and Jeep, not to mention a smattering of sedans and some high-performance metal.

Here’s a rundown of all the interesting machines we saw:

Ford unveiled a new 700-horsepower Shelby GT500 Mustang.

source Matthew DeBord/BI

The hotly anticipated Ford Ranger mid-size pickup literally rose above the show floor.

source Matthew DeBord/BI

Ford also showed a hybrid and high-performance ST version of the all-new Explorer SUV.

source Ford

The new Explorer was revealed before the Detroit show officially kicked off.

source Ford

Ford’s luxury brand, Lincoln, showed its “suicide doors” Continental, an 80th-anniversary celebration of the brand’s Rat Pack heritage.

source Lincoln

The new Lincoln Aviator SUV was also on hand.

source Matthew DeBord/BI

Ford’s crosstown Detroit rival, General Motors, revealed the XT6, its latest crossover luxury SUV.

source Cadillac

Cadillac also revealed a new electric-vehicle concept — Caddy will now become GM’s lead electric brand.

source Cadillac

The expected next-generation, mid-engine Corvette didn’t appear, but Chevy brought the 750-horsepower Corvette ZR1.

source Matthew DeBord/BI

RAM revealed its new Heavy Duty pickup, hot on the heels of its revamped full-size pickup launch last year.

source Matthew DeBord/BI

The newest pickup in the land, the Jeep Gladiator, was also in the house.

source Matthew DeBord/BI

The long-awaited new Toyota Supra finally made its debut. It shares a platform with the BMW Z4.

source Matthew DeBord/BI

Lexus rolled out the “Track Edition” of its LC F.

source Matthew DeBord/BI

Lexus also brought its UX entry-level crossover to the festivities.

source Matthew DeBord/BI

Kia’s ruggedly premium Telluride got top billing for the South Korean carmaker.

source Matthew DeBord/BI

It even got its own digital waterfall!

source Matthew DeBord/BI

The Infiniti QX Inspiration suffered from glitches at its reveal, but there’s no arguing that the luxurious concept car isn’t elegant and futuristic.

source Matthew DeBord/BI

Infiniti’s parent, Nissan, unveiled its IMs electric-vehicle concept. Nissan said that the concept could have “pure electric all-wheel drive … with full autonomous drive capability.”

source Nissan

VW showcased its new Passat — a rare sedan in a sea of SUVs.

source Matthew DeBord/BI

Subaru pulled the cover off a limited-edition S209 take on its long-running WRX STI sport four-door.

source Matthew DeBord/BI

Kia brought a menacingly styled take on its Stinger, Business Insider’s 2018 Car of the Year. DUB Magazine did the honors for the SEMA show.

source Matthew DeBord/BI

Acura displayed the updated version of its NSX supercar.

source Matthew DeBord/BI

China’s GAC helped occupy some of the space that wasn’t taken up by conspicuously absent Audi, BMW, and Mercedes.

source Matthew DeBord/BI

It’s a wrap for the Detroit auto show in chilly January. Next year, the event moves to June.