All the TV shows and stars that are nominated for 2019 Emmys

- The nominees for the 2019 Emmys were just revealed.
- HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” FX’s “Fosse/Verdon” racked up several nominations.
- The 71st Primetime Emmys will air live Sunday, September 22 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.
The nominees for the 2019 Emmys were revealed Tuesday.
Ken Jeong and “The Good Place” star D’Arcy Carden announced this year’s nominees at the Wolf Theatre at the Saban Media Center in North Hollywood, California.
HBO’s hit drama “Game of Thrones” leads the nominations with 32 total. Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner, Kit Harington, and Emilia Clarke are just a few of the stars that were recognized for their work on the show.
Series like Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” FX’s “Fosse/Verdon,” and HBO’s “Chernobyl” also earned plenty of nominations.
The 71st Primetime Emmys will air live on Sunday, September 22 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.
Keep reading for the list of nominees.
Comedy series
“Barry” (HBO)
“Fleabag” (Prime Video)
“Russian Doll” (Netflix)
“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)
“The Good Place” (NBC)
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Prime Video)
“Veep” (HBO)
Lead actor in a comedy series
Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”
Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”
Ted Danson, “The Good Place”
Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”
Bill Hader, “Barry”
Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”
Lead actress in a comedy series
Christina Appelgate, “Dead to Me”
Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”
Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”
Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”
Drama series
“Better Call Saul” (AMC)
“Bodyguard” (Netflix)
“Game of Thrones” (HBO)
“Killing Eve” (BBC America)
“Ozark” (Netflix)
“Pose” (FX)
“Succession” (HBO)
“This Is Us” (NBC)
Lead actor in a drama series
Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”
Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
Billy Porter, “Pose”
Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us”
Lead actress in a drama series
Emilia Clarke, “Game of Thrones”
Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”
Viola Davis, “How to Get Away With Murder”
Laura Linney, “Ozark”
Mandy Moore, “This Is Us”
Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”
Robin Wright, “House of Cards”
Supporting actor in a comedy series
Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”
Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”
Tony Hale, “Veep”
Stephen Root, “Barry”
Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Henry Winkler, “Barry”
Supporting actress in a comedy series
Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Anna Chlumsky, “Veep”
Olivia Colman, “Fleabag”
Sian Clifford, “Fleabag”
Betty Gilpin, “GLOW”
Sarah Goldberg, “Barry”
Marin Hinkle, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”
Supporting actor in a drama series
Alfie Allen, “Game of Thrones”
Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, “Game of Thrones”
Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”
Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul”
Michael Kelly, “House of Cards”
Supporting actress in a drama series
Gwendoline Christie, “Game of Thrones”
Julia Garner, “Ozark”
Lena Headey, “Game of Thrones”
Fiona Shaw, “Killing Eve”
Sophie Turner, “Game of Thrones”
Maisie Williams, “Game of Thrones”
TV movie
“Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” (Netflix)
“Brexit: The Uncivil War” (HBO)
“Deadwood: The Movie “(HBO)
“My Dinner With Herve “(HBO)
“King Lear” (Amazon)
Limited series
“Chernobyl” (HBO)
“Escape at Dannemora” (Showtime)
“Fosse/Verdon” (FX)
“Sharp Objects” (HBO)
“When They See Us” (Netflix)
Lead actor in a limited series or movie
Mahershala Ali, “True Detective”
Benicio del Toro, “Escape at Dannemora”
Hugh Grant, “A Very English Scandal”
Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”
Jharrel Jerome, “When They See Us”
Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”
Lead actress in a limited series or movie
Amy Adams, “Sharp Objects”
Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora”
Joey King, “The Act”
Niecy Nash, “When They See Us”
Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”
Aunjanue Ellis, “When They See Us”
Supporting actor in a limited series or movie
Ben Whishaw, “A Very English Scandal”
Stellan Skarsgard, “Chernobyl”
Paul Dano, “Escape At Dannemora”
John Leguizamo, “When They See Us”
Michael K. Williams, “When They See Us”
Asante Blackk, “When They See Us”
Supporting actress in a limited series or movie
Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”
Margaret Qualley, “Fosse/Verdon”
Patricia Clarkson, “Sharp Objects”
Patricia Arquette, “The Act”
Marsha Stephanie Blake, “When They See Us”
Vera Farmiga, “When They See Us”
Guest actor in a comedy series
Matt Damon, “Saturday Night Live”
Robert De Niro, “Saturday Night Live”
John Mulaney, “Saturday Night Live”
Adam Sandler, “Saturday Night Live”
Luke Kirby, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Rufus Sewell, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Peter MacNicol, “Veep”
Guest actress in a comedy series
Fiona Shaw, “Fleabag”
Kristin Scott Thomas, “Fleabag”
Sandra Oh, “Saturday Night Live”
Emma Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”
Maya Rudolph, “The Good Place”
Jane Lynch, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Guest actor in a drama series
Michael McKean, “Better Call Saul”
Glynn Turman, “How to Get Away With Murder”
Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Kumail Nanjiani, “The Twilight Zone”
Michael Angarano, “This Is Us”
Ron Cephas Jones, “This Is Us”
Guest actress in a drama series
Jessica Lange, “American Horror Story: Apocalypse”
Carice van Houten, “Game of Thrones”
Cicely Tyson, “How to Get Away With Murder”
Laverne Cox, “Orange Is the New Black”
Cherry Jones, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Phylicia Rashad, “This Is Us”
Variety talk series
“Last Week Tonight”
“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”
Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
“The Late Late Show With James Corden”
“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”
“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee”
Reality-competition series
“The Amazing Race” (CBS)
“American Ninja Warrior” (NBC)
“Nailed It” (Netflix)
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)
“Top Chef” (Bravo)
“The Voice” (NBC)