All the TV shows and stars that are nominated for 2019 Emmys

caption Maisie Williams got nominated for her role as Arya Stark on HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” source Helen Sloan/HBO

The nominees for the 2019 Emmys were revealed Tuesday.

Ken Jeong and “The Good Place” star D’Arcy Carden announced this year’s nominees at the Wolf Theatre at the Saban Media Center in North Hollywood, California.

HBO’s hit drama “Game of Thrones” leads the nominations with 32 total. Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner, Kit Harington, and Emilia Clarke are just a few of the stars that were recognized for their work on the show.

Series like Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” FX’s “Fosse/Verdon,” and HBO’s “Chernobyl” also earned plenty of nominations.

The 71st Primetime Emmys will air live on Sunday, September 22 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

Comedy series

caption Bill Hader on “Barry.” source HBO

“Barry” (HBO)

“Fleabag” (Prime Video)

“Russian Doll” (Netflix)

“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)

“The Good Place” (NBC)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Prime Video)

“Veep” (HBO)

Lead actor in a comedy series

caption Michael Douglas on “The Kominsky Method.” source Netflix

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”

Ted Danson, “The Good Place”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Lead actress in a comedy series

caption Rachel Brosnahan on “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” source Amazon

Christina Appelgate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

Drama series

caption Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams on “Game of Thrones.” source Alex Van Mecl/HBO

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“Bodyguard” (Netflix)

“Game of Thrones” (HBO)

“Killing Eve” (BBC America)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Pose” (FX)

“Succession” (HBO)

“This Is Us” (NBC)

Lead actor in a drama series

caption Sterling K. Brown on “This Is Us.” source Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us”

Lead actress in a drama series

caption Sandra Oh on “Killing Eve.” source BBC America

Emilia Clarke, “Game of Thrones”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Viola Davis, “How to Get Away With Murder”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Mandy Moore, “This Is Us”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

Supporting actor in a comedy series

caption Henry Winkler on “Barry.” source HBO

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

Tony Hale, “Veep”

Stephen Root, “Barry”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Supporting actress in a comedy series

caption Alex Borstein on “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” source Amazon Studios

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Anna Chlumsky, “Veep”

Olivia Colman, “Fleabag”

Sian Clifford, “Fleabag”

Betty Gilpin, “GLOW”

Sarah Goldberg, “Barry”

Marin Hinkle, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Supporting actor in a drama series

caption Nikolaj Coster-Waldau on “Game of Thrones.” source HBO

Alfie Allen, “Game of Thrones”

Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, “Game of Thrones”

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”

Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul”

Michael Kelly, “House of Cards”

Supporting actress in a drama series

caption Maisie Williams on “Game of Thrones.” source HBO

Gwendoline Christie, “Game of Thrones”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Lena Headey, “Game of Thrones”

Fiona Shaw, “Killing Eve”

Sophie Turner, “Game of Thrones”

Maisie Williams, “Game of Thrones”

TV movie

caption Fionn Whitehead in “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.” source Netflix

“Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” (Netflix)

“Brexit: The Uncivil War” (HBO)

“Deadwood: The Movie “(HBO)

“My Dinner With Herve “(HBO)

“King Lear” (Amazon)

Limited series

caption “Chernobyl” premiered on HBO in May 2019. source HBO

“Chernobyl” (HBO)

“Escape at Dannemora” (Showtime)

“Fosse/Verdon” (FX)

“Sharp Objects” (HBO)

“When They See Us” (Netflix)

Lead actor in a limited series or movie

caption Sam Rockwell on “Fosse/Verdon.” source FX

Mahershala Ali, “True Detective”

Benicio del Toro, “Escape at Dannemora”

Hugh Grant, “A Very English Scandal”

Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”

Jharrel Jerome, “When They See Us”

Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”

Lead actress in a limited series or movie

caption Amy Adams in “Sharp Objects.” source Anne Marie Fox/HBO

Amy Adams, “Sharp Objects”

Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora”

Joey King, “The Act”

Niecy Nash, “When They See Us”

Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”

Aunjanue Ellis, “When They See Us”

Supporting actor in a limited series or movie

caption Paul Dano on “Escape At Dannemora.” source Showtime

Ben Whishaw, “A Very English Scandal”

Stellan Skarsgard, “Chernobyl”

Paul Dano, “Escape At Dannemora”

John Leguizamo, “When They See Us”

Michael K. Williams, “When They See Us”

Asante Blackk, “When They See Us”

Supporting actress in a limited series or movie

caption Patricia Arquette on “The Act.” source CZ Post/Hulu

Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”

Margaret Qualley, “Fosse/Verdon”

Patricia Clarkson, “Sharp Objects”

Patricia Arquette, “The Act”

Marsha Stephanie Blake, “When They See Us”

Vera Farmiga, “When They See Us”

Guest actor in a comedy series

caption Robert De Niro on “Saturday Night Live.” source NBC

Matt Damon, “Saturday Night Live”

Robert De Niro, “Saturday Night Live”

John Mulaney, “Saturday Night Live”

Adam Sandler, “Saturday Night Live”

Luke Kirby, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Rufus Sewell, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Peter MacNicol, “Veep”

Guest actress in a comedy series

caption Jane Lynch on “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” source Amazon Studios

Fiona Shaw, “Fleabag”

Kristin Scott Thomas, “Fleabag”

Sandra Oh, “Saturday Night Live”

Emma Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”

Maya Rudolph, “The Good Place”

Jane Lynch, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Guest actor in a drama series

caption Kumail Nanjiani on “The Twilight Zone.” source CBS All Access

Michael McKean, “Better Call Saul”

Glynn Turman, “How to Get Away With Murder”

Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Kumail Nanjiani, “The Twilight Zone”

Michael Angarano, “This Is Us”

Ron Cephas Jones, “This Is Us”

Guest actress in a drama series

caption Laverne Cox on “Orange Is the New Black.” source JoJo Whilden/Netflix

Jessica Lange, “American Horror Story: Apocalypse”

Carice van Houten, “Game of Thrones”

Cicely Tyson, “How to Get Away With Murder”

Laverne Cox, “Orange Is the New Black”

Cherry Jones, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Phylicia Rashad, “This Is Us”

Variety talk series

“Last Week Tonight”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“The Late Late Show With James Corden”

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee”

Reality-competition series

caption Adam Levine, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and Blake Shelton on “The Voice.” source NBC

“The Amazing Race” (CBS)

“American Ninja Warrior” (NBC)

“Nailed It” (Netflix)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“The Voice” (NBC)