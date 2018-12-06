All the biggest Golden Globes snubs of the year — from ‘Atlanta’ to ‘This Is Us’

caption “Roseanne,” “Widows,” “Better Call Saul,” and “This Is Us” are among the Golden Globes’ snubs Thursday. source ABC, Rich Fury/Getty Images, AMC, NBC

The nominations for the 2019 Golden Globes were announced Thursday morning.

Many were shocked to see Emmy-winning shows like “Atlanta” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” left off the list.

Fan-favorite films like “First Man” and “Eighth Grade” were also missing from the nominations list.

The 2019 Golden Globe Awards nominations were announced Thursday morning. Although the list includes some much-deserved names, there were also some critically-praised series, films, and actors missing.

The 76th annual awards show will air from the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PST on NBC. It will be hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg.

Keep reading to see all the snubs.

The award-winning FX series “Atlanta” was missing from the list.

Many were shocked that Donald Glover’s comedy was left off the Golden Globes list, especially since it took home best TV series for a musical or comedy at last year’s award show. The critically-acclaimed series also won outstanding comedy series at the 2018 Emmys, making its absence an even bigger shock.

The saving grace is that Glover was nominated for best performance by an actor in a television series – musical or comedy.

Netflix’s “GLOW” was also left out of the best comedy or musical TV category.

caption Marc Maron stars on “GLOW.” source Netflix

Starring Alison Brie, the Netflix series about female wrestlers has received a lot of critical praise and even earned a 2018 Emmy nomination. Many were expecting to see it make the 2019 Golden Globes nomination list.

Viola Davis, at the least, should have been nominated for “Widows.”

caption A lot of people are talking about this movie. source 20th Century Fox

We can understand the action thriller not receiving a best picture nod, but at least recognize one of the stand-out performances of the year from Davis.

After two consecutive years of nominations, “Black-ish” was nixed from the category.

caption Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson have both been nominated in the past for Golden Globes. source ABC

The ABC series has been a favorite of fans and critics alike, with the show and cast consistently earning Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for the past three years.

The show’s ability to balance humor with hard truths has always made it stand out from the standard sitcoms. This past season, for example, viewers saw their #couplegoals Andre Rainbow come to blows and almost end their 20-year marriage. This type of storytelling deserves to honored, not snubbed.

Let’s be real. If “Roseanne” wasn’t canceled earlier this year, Roseanne Barr probably would’ve easily clinched a nomination.

caption “Roseanne” was the show most Americans were watching and talking about from March through May. We cannot pretend otherwise. source ABC

Say whatever you will about Barr, but “Roseanne” would have been a real contender for best TV comedy and best comedy actress at the 2019 Golden Globes if she hadn’t compared former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to an ape on Twitter.

After a successful season, and an order for a second season, the “Roseanne” revival was canceled in May. After touting the second season as its lead fall series to advertisers, the network did a complete 180 and tried to scrub the series from existence. Every trace of the show was removed from the network’s press site and you cannot access the first season of that show anywhere.

Regardless of what transpired, the first and only season of the “Roseanne” reboot, which commented on everything from politics to healthcare, was a huge critical success for ABC, repeatedly drawing in huge ratings and led other networks to revive old series like “Murphy Brown” and renewing “Will & Grace” for a second season.

Michael B. Jordan deserved a best supporting actor nom for “Black Panther.”

caption Michael B. Jordan’s Killmonger is the main reason the foreign nation of Wakanda decides to open its doors to the rest of the world at the movie’s end. source Marvel Studios

We love Chadwick Boseman, but Michael B. Jordan put his all into the heartbreaking role of antihero Killmonger. It’s his performance as T’Challa’s cousin that really propels the emotion of “Black Panther,” and it never would’ve been nominated for best picture drama without him.

Bob Odenkirk, a three-time Golden Globe nominee, was left off the list.

caption The “Breaking Bad” prequel is one of the best shows on TV right now. source Nicole Wilder/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Although “Better Call Saul” has never been nominated for a Golden Globe, its lead actor has always made the list – except for this year.

What’s ironic was that this year may have been Odenkirk’s best performance. Throughout the series, we’ve seen Jimmy attempt to walk down the right path, but occasionally make a detour towards old habits. This season, however, we saw him completely veer off the path as he dealt with the loss of his brother and career.

Yet despite some despicable moments, viewers still found themselves rooting for “Slippin’ Jimmy.” And the reasons for that is due to to the humor and empathy Odenkirk brings to the role.

For the second year in a row, no women were nominated for best director.

caption Josie Rourke directed “Mary Queen of Scots,” seen above. source Focus Features

Did we really need Adam McKay nominated for the overhyped “Vice”?

Give a nod to Josie Rourke (“Mary Queen of Scots”), Marielle Heller (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”), or Karyn Kusama (“Destroyer”).

Sterling K. Brown was shut out after previous nominations and a win for “This Is Us.”

caption We’ll hold you, Sterling K. Brown. source Ron Batzdorff/NBC

We were surprised that both Milo Ventimiglia and Brown were snubbed from nominations for NBC’s tearjerker.

Season three may not be as strong as the show’s first two seasons, but, at the least, Sterling’s current performance as his marriage appears to be on the rocks while running for political office makes for great TV.

The kicker? Brown was recently nominated for a 2018 Emmy for his role on the show as Randall. He also won last year’s Golden Globe for best performance by an actor in a drama series for “This Is Us.”

The much-talked about “Sorry to Bother You” also deserved some love in the best comedy category.

caption Lakeith Stanfield deserved a nomination for “Sorry to Bother You.” source Annapurna Pictures

As noted by our sister site, “Sorry to Bother You” is one of the most original and thought-provoking movies of the year with a stand-out performance from Lakeith Stanfield. The movie examines class, race, and greed, and is a must-see.

If you haven’t seen it, it’s available to stream on Hulu.

Emma Stone was nominated for best supporting actress in “The Favourite,” but many thought she should have been recognized for Netflix series “Maniac,” too.

caption Emma Stone stars on Netflix’s “Maniac” with Jonah Hill. source Michele K. Short/Netflix

Many hailed the performances of both Stone and Hill for the Netflix series so it was a bit of a surprise to not hear her name announced. Stone was nominated for best actress for the series at the Satellite Awards.

Brian Tyree Henry’s 2018 Emmy award should have made him a shoo-in.

caption Brian Tyree Henry as “Paper Boi” on “Atlanta.” source FX

Many have praised Henry’s portrayal of Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles and his ability to bring a more realistic feel to the show. He was a fan-favorite for this category, and many were fuming over his absence.

Tracee Ellis Ross was wrongfully excluded from the 2019 Golden Globes nomination list.

caption Tracee Ellis Ross won the award in 2017. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

This snub does not come as a total surprise, as Ross has often been overlooked come award season.

As Rainbow Johnson, Ross has found a way to take viewers on an emotional roller-coaster ride within one scene, sprinkling laugh-out-loud one-liners throughout deep, personal monologues. Having previously won the Golden Globe for best performance by an actress in a television series – musical or comedy in 2017, there was a sliver of hope that she would be nominated (and hopefully, win) again after a stellar character arc this past season. But, alas, the cards were not in her favor.

“First Man” probably should have received a nod for best picture.

caption Ryan Gosling and Claire Foy star in ‘First Man.’ source Universal Pictures

We’re not crying over it, though. A movie about Neil Armstrong heading to the moon was cookie-cutter Oscar bait. It’s beautifully shot, but we rather see movies like “BlacKkKlansman” get the nod they deserve.

Claire Foy received a nomination and she had one of the strongest performances in the film.

The “Handmaid’s Tale” was left of the list, despite being an award show favorite.

caption “Handmaid’s Tale” went off book on season two and it was fantastic. source Hulu

The two-time Emmy winner and previous Golden Globes winner should have been included in this year’s nominations. Rather than hitting a sophomore slump, the Hulu series came back for its second season with stronger storylines, dialogue, and shots that punched viewers in the gut. You couldn’t walk away from an episode without feeling both sickened and empowered – a rare achievement for any medium.

Fortunately, Elizabeth Moss and Yvonne Strahovski were nominated for their powerful performances, which helped make the season season so epic.

“Paddington 2” was one of the best movies of the year, really.

caption Paddington goes to jail in the sequel and it results in some of the best scenes. source StudioCanal

Knock the “Mary Poppins Returns” out of the best musical or comedy category and add this sequel about the little bear from Peru. It’s one of the few movies of the year to receive a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score and is one of the most delightful and enjoyable movies of the year you’ll watch.

If you haven’t seen it, it’s available on HBOGo.

Where is Ryan Coogler’s best directing nod for “Black Panther”?

caption Director Ryan Coogler on the set of “Black Panther.” source Marvel

The movie was nominated for best picture, but not best director. How does that make sense?

Michelle Yeoh deserved to be nominated best actress in a supporting role in any motion picture.

caption Michelle Yeoh as Eleanor Young in “Crazy Rich Asians.” source Warner Bros.

When was the last time a character had you terrified, laughing, and crying? If you didn’t see “Crazy Rich Asians,” then probably never. When reading the book, you rarely find yourself connecting with Eleanor Young, the stone cold disapproving mother of bachelor Nick. But Yeoh added layers of humor and empathy to the character that made viewers like her (and, in our case, crave her approval).

With roles in two highly praised films this year, many assumed Kidman would be acknowledged for both performances.

caption Nicole Kidman in “Boy Erased.” source Focus Features

Many were expecting Kidman to take home nominations for her lead role in “Destroyer” and her supporting role “Boy Erased,” but only the former for her on the list.

It’s a shame too, as her character in “Boy Erased” – a loving mother who battles with the regret of sending her son to gay conversion therapy – has moved many to tears.

“A Star Is Born” should really have a best film screenplay nod.

caption Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in “A Star Is Born.” source Warner Bros.

The film is nominated for five nominations, including best picture, best performances in a drama by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, and best song.

Clearly, the film had to have a superior screenplay to be nominated in the other categories.

Many thought Tony Shalhoub would be nominated for his role in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

caption Tony Shaloub plays Rachel Brosnahan’s father in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” source Amazon

Shalhoub’s portrayal of resident patriarch and curmudgeon Abe Weissman is a great contrast to Rachel Brosnahan’s lighter comedy. Sadly, despite being nominated for a 2018 Emmy, his performance wasn’t enough to snag him a Golden Globes nomination.

There are several movies which should have received best musical or comedy nominations, including the excellent “Eighth Grade.”

caption Elsie Fisher in “Eighth Grade.” Many believed it would have Oscar potential. Sadly, it’s indie status may hold it back come award show season. source Linda Kallerus, courtesy of A24

We’re excited that 15-year-old Elsie Fisher was nominated for a best actress for her breakout role in the coming-of-age indie darling. Critics couldn’t stop raving about Bo Burnham’s directorial debut for accurately depicting what it’s like to be a young person living in the digital age.

The movie was also one of the best-reviewed movies of the year.

Honestly, “Better Call Saul” is the underrated dark comedy that deserves more praise.

source Sony Pictures Television

Despite three consecutive Emmy nominations, “Better Call Saul” has never been nominated for the coveted best television series – drama Golden Globe. And, to be honest, it’s not clear why.

Through the show’s titular character, the series is able to explore many themes that make for a good drama: dysfunctional family dynamics, moral dilemmas, class differences, and a dose of mystery. The dialogue and action are both perfectly paced: quick and comedic to keep you on your toes, drawn out and heartfelt to make you think. And, its from the mind of Vince Gilligan, the creator of the critically acclaimed “Breaking Bad.”

But its attachment to “Breaking Bad” may be what puts “Better Call Saul” at a disadvantage. Despite being a very different show, people expect it to be as dark, as gritty, as “bad” as “Breaking Bad.” Perhaps when people are finally able to see the show as a separate, it will be recognized for its brilliance.

Ted Danson was absent from the list, despite a recent Emmy nomination.

caption At least Kristen Bell was nominated. source Justin Lubin/NBC

As they say in the good place, what the fork?! A comedy legend, Danson has mastered his portrayal of the one maniacal Michael on NBC’s “The Good Place.” This past season in particular, Danson has had viewers cry-laughing over his confusion and wonderment with the human world. (“I saw this place that was at once a Pizza Hut and a Taco Bell! I mean oh! The mind reels!”)

He makes the mystical character feel like someone you know – specifically, your grandfather who just can’t quite figure out social media. It is a performance that deserves all the awards, even if critics seem to disagree.