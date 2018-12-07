Here are all the Grammys 2019 nominations

- source
The nominees for the 2019 Grammys were announced.
The award show honors recordings released between October 1, 2017 and September 30, 2018. Female vocalists like Ariana Grande, Cardi B, Pink, Kacey Musgraves, and Beyoncé received recognition for their work. The hit movie “A Star Is Born,” which focused on characters played by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, also got several nominations.
The Kendrick Lamar-produced soundtrack for Marvel’s “Black Panther” received five total nominations while late rapper Mac Miller received his first Grammy nomination with his album “Swimming.”
The 61st Annual Grammy Awards will air live from LA’s Staples Center Sunday, February 10, 2019, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.
Record of the year
“I Like It” – Cardi B, Bad Bunny, and J Balvin
“The Joke” – Brandi Carlile
“This Is America” – Childish Gambino
“God’s Plan” – Drake
“Shallow” – Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
“All the Stars” – Kendrick Lamar and SZA
“Rockstar” – Post Malone featuring 21 Savage
“The Middle” – Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey
Album of the year
“Invasion of Privacy” – Cardi B
“By the Way, I Forgive You” – Brandi Carlile
“Scorpion” – Drake
“H.E.R.” – H.E.R.
“Beerbongs and Bentleys” – Post Malone
“Dirty Computer” – Janelle Monáe
“Golden Hour” – Kacey Musgraves
“Black Panther: The Album, Music From and Inspired By” (Various Artists)
Song of the year
“All the Stars” – Kendrick Lamar and SZA
“Boo’d Up” – Ella Mai
“God’s Plan” – Drake
“In My Blood” – Shawn Mendes
“The Joke” – Brandi Carlile
“The Middle” – Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey
“Shallow” – Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
“This Is America” – Childish Gambino
Best new artist
Chloe x Halle
Luke Combs
Greta Van Fleet
H.E.R.
Dua Lipa
Margo Price
Bebe Rexha
Jorja Smith
Best pop solo performance
“Colors” – Beck
“Havana (Live)” – Camila Cabello
“God Is a Woman” – Ariana Grande
“Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)” – Lady Gaga
“Better Now” – Post Malone
Best pop duo/group performance
“Fall In Line” – Christina Aguilera featuring Demi Lovato
“Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” – Backstreet Boys
“‘S Wonderful” – Tony Bennett and Diana Krall
“Shallow” – Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
“Girls I Like You” – Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B
“Say Something” – Justin Timberlake featuring Chris Stapleton
“The Middle” – Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey
Best traditional pop vocal album
“Love Is Here to Stay” – Tony Bennett and Diana Krall
“My Way” – Willie Nelson
“Nat ‘King’ Cole and Me” – Gregory Porter
“Standards” (Deluxe) – Seal
“The Music … The Mem’ries … The Magic!” – Barbra Streisand
Best pop vocal album
“Camila” – Camila Cabello
“Meaning of Life” – Kelly Clarkson
“Sweetener” – Ariana Grande
“Shawn Mendes” – Shawn Mendes
“Beautiful Trauma” – P!nk
“Reputation” – Taylor Swift
Best dance recording
“Northern Soul” – Above and Beyond featuring Richard Bedford
“Ultimatum” – Disclosure (featuring Fatoumata Diawara)
“Losing It” – Fisher
“Electricity” – Silk City and Dua Lipa featuring Diplo and Mark Ronson
“Ghost Voices” – Virtual Self
Best rock performance
“Four out of Five” -Arctic Monkeys
“When Bad Does Good” – Chris Cornell
“Made an America” – The Fever 333
“Highway Tune” – Greta Van Fleet
“Uncomfortable” – Halestorm
Best rock song
“Black Smoke Rising” – Greta Van Fleet
“Jumpsuit” – Twenty One Pilots
“MANTRA” – Bring Me The Horizon
“Masseduction” – St. Vincent
“Rats” – Ghost
Best rock album
“Rainier Fog” – Alice In Chains
“M A N I A” – Fall Out Boy
“Prequelle – Ghost
“From the Fires” – Greta Van Fleet
“Pacific Daydream” – Weezer
Best alternative music album
“Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino” – Arctic Monkeys
“Colors” – Beck
“Utopia” – Björk
“American Utopia” – David Byrne
“Masseduction” – St. Vincent
Best R&B performance
“Long as I Live” – Toni Braxton
“Summer” – The Carters
“Y O Y” – Lalah Hathaway
“Best Part” – H.E.R. featuring Daniel Caesar
“First Began” – PJ Morton
Best traditional R&B performance
“Bet Ain’t Worth the Hand” – Leon Bridges
“Don’t Fall Apart on Me Tonight” – Bettye LaVette
“Honest” – MAJOR.
“How Deep Is Your Love” – PJ Morton featuring Yebba
“Made for Love” – Charlie Wilson featuring Lalah Hathaway
Best R&B song
“Boo’d Up” – Ella Mai
“Come Through and Chill” – Miguel featuring J. Cole and Salaam Remi
“Feels Like Summer” – Childish Gambino
“Focus” – H.E.R.
“Long As I Live” – Toni Braxton
Best urban contemporary album
“Everything Is Love” – The Carters
“The Kids Are Alright” – Chloe x Halle
“Chris Dave and the Drumhedz” – Chris Dave And The Drumhedz
“War and Leisure” – Miguel
“Ventriloquism” – Meshell Ndegeocello
Best R&B Album
“Sex and Cigarettes” – Toni Braxton
“Good Thing” – Leon Bridges
“Honestly” – Lalah Hathaway
“H.E.R.” – H.E.R.
“Gumbo Unplugged (Live)” – PJ Morton
Best rap performance
“Be Careful” – Cardi B
“Nice for What” – Drake
“King’s Dead” – Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, and James Blake
“Bubblin” – Anderson .Paak
“Sicko Mode” – Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, and Swae Lee
Best rap/sung performance
“Like I Do” – Christina Aguilera featuring Goldlink
“Pretty Little Fears” – 6LACK featuring J. Cole
“This Is America” – Childish Gambino
“All the Stars” – Kendrick Lamar and SZA
“Rockstar” – Post Malone featuring 21 Savage
Best rap song
“God’s Plan” – Drake
“King’s Dead” – Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, and James Blake
“Lucky You” – Eminem featuring Joyner Lucas
“Sicko Mode” – Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, and Swae Lee
“Win” – Jay Rock
Best rap album
“Invasion of Privacy” – Cardi B
“Swimming” – Mac Miller
“Victory Lap” – Nipsey Hussle
“Daytona” – Pusha T
“Astroworld” – Travis Scott
Best country solo performance
“Wouldn’t It be Great?” – Loretta Lynn
“Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters” – Maren Morris
“Butterflies” – Kacey Musgraves
“Millionaire” – Chris Stapleton
“Parallel Line” – Keith Urban
Best country duo/group performance
“Shoot Me Straight” – Brothers Osborne
“Tequila” – Dan + Shay
“When Someone Stops Loving You” – Little Big Town
“Dear Hate” – Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill
“Meant to Be” – Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line
Best country song
“Break Up in the End” – Cole Swindell
“Dear Hate” – Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill
“I Lived It” – Blake Shelton
“Space Cowboy” – Kacey Musgraves
“Tequila” – Dan + Shay
“When Someone Stops Loving You” – Little Big Town
Best country album
“Unapologetically” – Kelsea Ballerini
“Port Saint Joe” – Brothers Osborne
“Girl Going Nowhere” – Ashley McBryde
“Golden Hour” – Kacey Musgraves
“From a Room: Volume 2” – Chris Stapleton
Best song written for visual media
“All the Stars” – “Black Panther”
“Mystery of Love” – “Call Me by Your Name”
“Remember Me” – “Coco”
“Shallow” – “A Star Is Born”
“This Is Me” – “The Greatest Showman”
Best music video
“APES—” – The Carters
“This Is America” – Childish Gambino
“I’m Not Racist” Joyner Lucas
“Pynk” – Janelle Monáe
“Mumbo Jumbo” – Tierra Whack
