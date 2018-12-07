Here are all the Grammys 2019 nominations

caption Ariana Grande received two Grammy nominations. source Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Billboard

The nominees for the 2019 Grammys were announced.

The award show honors recordings released between October 1, 2017 and September 30, 2018. Female vocalists like Ariana Grande, Cardi B, Pink, Kacey Musgraves, and Beyoncé received recognition for their work. The hit movie “A Star Is Born,” which focused on characters played by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, also got several nominations.

The Kendrick Lamar-produced soundtrack for Marvel’s “Black Panther” received five total nominations while late rapper Mac Miller received his first Grammy nomination with his album “Swimming.”

The 61st Annual Grammy Awards will air live from LA’s Staples Center Sunday, February 10, 2019, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.

Record of the year

caption Childish Gambino is Donald Glover’s stage name. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

“I Like It” – Cardi B, Bad Bunny, and J Balvin

“The Joke” – Brandi Carlile

“This Is America” – Childish Gambino

“God’s Plan” – Drake

“Shallow” – Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

“All the Stars” – Kendrick Lamar and SZA

“Rockstar” – Post Malone featuring 21 Savage

“The Middle” – Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey

Album of the year

“Invasion of Privacy” – Cardi B

“By the Way, I Forgive You” – Brandi Carlile

“Scorpion” – Drake

“H.E.R.” – H.E.R.

“Beerbongs and Bentleys” – Post Malone

“Dirty Computer” – Janelle Monáe

“Golden Hour” – Kacey Musgraves

“Black Panther: The Album, Music From and Inspired By” (Various Artists)

Song of the year

caption Kendrick Lamar and SZA. source Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Coachella

“All the Stars” – Kendrick Lamar and SZA

“Boo’d Up” – Ella Mai

“God’s Plan” – Drake

“In My Blood” – Shawn Mendes

“The Joke” – Brandi Carlile

“The Middle” – Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey

“Shallow” – Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

“This Is America” – Childish Gambino

Best new artist

caption Dua Lipa is one of Spotify’s most-streamed female artists. source Rich Fury/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

Best pop solo performance

caption “Sweetener” is Ariana Grande’s fourth studio album. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“Colors” – Beck

“Havana (Live)” – Camila Cabello

“God Is a Woman” – Ariana Grande

“Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)” – Lady Gaga

“Better Now” – Post Malone

Best pop duo/group performance

caption Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in “A Star Is Born.” source Warner Bros. Pictures

“Fall In Line” – Christina Aguilera featuring Demi Lovato

“Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” – Backstreet Boys

“‘S Wonderful” – Tony Bennett and Diana Krall

“Shallow” – Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

“Girls I Like You” – Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

“Say Something” – Justin Timberlake featuring Chris Stapleton

“The Middle” – Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey

Best traditional pop vocal album

caption Barbra Streisand has won eight Grammy awards. source Getty Images

“Love Is Here to Stay” – Tony Bennett and Diana Krall

“My Way” – Willie Nelson

“Nat ‘King’ Cole and Me” – Gregory Porter

“Standards” (Deluxe) – Seal

“The Music … The Mem’ries … The Magic!” – Barbra Streisand

Best pop vocal album

caption Ariana Grande performed at the 2018 MTV VMAs. source Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

“Camila” – Camila Cabello

“Meaning of Life” – Kelly Clarkson

“Sweetener” – Ariana Grande

“Shawn Mendes” – Shawn Mendes

“Beautiful Trauma” – P!nk

“Reputation” – Taylor Swift

Best dance recording

caption Dua Lipa performed at the 2018 American Music Awards. source Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

“Northern Soul” – Above and Beyond featuring Richard Bedford

“Ultimatum” – Disclosure (featuring Fatoumata Diawara)

“Losing It” – Fisher

“Electricity” – Silk City and Dua Lipa featuring Diplo and Mark Ronson

“Ghost Voices” – Virtual Self

Best rock performance

caption The Arctic Monkeys are from the UK. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Clear Channel

“Four out of Five” -Arctic Monkeys

“When Bad Does Good” – Chris Cornell

“Made an America” – The Fever 333

“Highway Tune” – Greta Van Fleet

“Uncomfortable” – Halestorm

Best rock song

caption Twenty One Pilots performed at the 2018 American Music Awards. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp

“Black Smoke Rising” – Greta Van Fleet

“Jumpsuit” – Twenty One Pilots

“MANTRA” – Bring Me The Horizon

“Masseduction” – St. Vincent

“Rats” – Ghost

Best rock album

caption Patrick Stump and Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy. source Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

“Rainier Fog” – Alice In Chains

“M A N I A” – Fall Out Boy

“Prequelle – Ghost

“From the Fires” – Greta Van Fleet

“Pacific Daydream” – Weezer

Best alternative music album

“Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino” – Arctic Monkeys

“Colors” – Beck

“Utopia” – Björk

“American Utopia” – David Byrne

“Masseduction” – St. Vincent

Best R&B performance

caption Beyoncé and Jay-Z have been married since 2008. source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

“Long as I Live” – Toni Braxton

“Summer” – The Carters

“Y O Y” – Lalah Hathaway

“Best Part” – H.E.R. featuring Daniel Caesar

“First Began” – PJ Morton

Best traditional R&B performance

caption Leon Bridges released his second studio album in May 2018. source Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall of Fame

“Bet Ain’t Worth the Hand” – Leon Bridges

“Don’t Fall Apart on Me Tonight” – Bettye LaVette

“Honest” – MAJOR.

“How Deep Is Your Love” – PJ Morton featuring Yebba

“Made for Love” – Charlie Wilson featuring Lalah Hathaway

Best R&B song

caption Childish Gambino performing during the 2018 Diamond Ball. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Diamond Ball

“Boo’d Up” – Ella Mai

“Come Through and Chill” – Miguel featuring J. Cole and Salaam Remi

“Feels Like Summer” – Childish Gambino

“Focus” – H.E.R.

“Long As I Live” – Toni Braxton

Best urban contemporary album

caption Jay-Z and Beyoncé released a joint album in June 2018. source Beyonce

“Everything Is Love” – The Carters

“The Kids Are Alright” – Chloe x Halle

“Chris Dave and the Drumhedz” – Chris Dave And The Drumhedz

“War and Leisure” – Miguel

“Ventriloquism” – Meshell Ndegeocello

Best R&B Album

caption Leon Bridges performing in October 2018. source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Hammer Museum

“Sex and Cigarettes” – Toni Braxton

“Good Thing” – Leon Bridges

“Honestly” – Lalah Hathaway

“H.E.R.” – H.E.R.

“Gumbo Unplugged (Live)” – PJ Morton

Best rap performance

caption Drake is an actor and musician. source Christopher Polk/Getty Images

“Be Careful” – Cardi B

“Nice for What” – Drake

“King’s Dead” – Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, and James Blake

“Bubblin” – Anderson .Paak

“Sicko Mode” – Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, and Swae Lee

Best rap/sung performance

caption Kendrick Lamar produced the “Black Panther” soundtrack. source Larry Busacca/Getty Images

“Like I Do” – Christina Aguilera featuring Goldlink

“Pretty Little Fears” – 6LACK featuring J. Cole

“This Is America” – Childish Gambino

“All the Stars” – Kendrick Lamar and SZA

“Rockstar” – Post Malone featuring 21 Savage

Best rap song

caption Travis Scott’s real name is Jacques Berman Webster II. source Christopher Polk/Getty Images

“God’s Plan” – Drake

“King’s Dead” – Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, and James Blake

“Lucky You” – Eminem featuring Joyner Lucas

“Sicko Mode” – Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, and Swae Lee

“Win” – Jay Rock

Best rap album

caption Late rapper Mac Miller received his first Grammy nomination for “Swimming.” source Rich Fury/Getty Images

“Invasion of Privacy” – Cardi B

“Swimming” – Mac Miller

“Victory Lap” – Nipsey Hussle

“Daytona” – Pusha T

“Astroworld” – Travis Scott

Best country solo performance

caption Kacey Musgraves performing at the 52nd CMA Awards. source Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

“Wouldn’t It be Great?” – Loretta Lynn

“Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters” – Maren Morris

“Butterflies” – Kacey Musgraves

“Millionaire” – Chris Stapleton

“Parallel Line” – Keith Urban

Best country duo/group performance

caption Maren Morris performing at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“Shoot Me Straight” – Brothers Osborne

“Tequila” – Dan + Shay

“When Someone Stops Loving You” – Little Big Town

“Dear Hate” – Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill

“Meant to Be” – Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line

Best country song

caption Little Big Town performing at the 2018 CMT Music Awards. source Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT

“Break Up in the End” – Cole Swindell

“Dear Hate” – Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill

“I Lived It” – Blake Shelton

“Space Cowboy” – Kacey Musgraves

“Tequila” – Dan + Shay

“When Someone Stops Loving You” – Little Big Town

Best country album

caption Kelsea Ballerini performing during the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. source Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Swarovski

“Unapologetically” – Kelsea Ballerini

“Port Saint Joe” – Brothers Osborne

“Girl Going Nowhere” – Ashley McBryde

“Golden Hour” – Kacey Musgraves

“From a Room: Volume 2” – Chris Stapleton

Best song written for visual media

caption “Shallows” was written for “A Star Is Born.” source Warner Bros.

“All the Stars” – “Black Panther”

“Mystery of Love” – “Call Me by Your Name”

“Remember Me” – “Coco”

“Shallow” – “A Star Is Born”

“This Is Me” – “The Greatest Showman”

Best music video

caption Donald Glover/Childish Gambino in the music video for “This is America.” source Donald Glover/YouTube

“APES—” – The Carters

“This Is America” – Childish Gambino

“I’m Not Racist” Joyner Lucas

“Pynk” – Janelle Monáe

“Mumbo Jumbo” – Tierra Whack

For the full list of all 84 nominees, head here.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.