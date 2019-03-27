2019 Hainan International Brand Expo Successfully Concluded, the Transaction Amount of 680 Million Yuan

SANYA, CHINA – Media OutReach – 27 March 2019 – On the afternoon of March 24, the 2019 Hainan International Brand Expo, sponsored by Department of Commerce of Hainan Province, Sanya Municipal People’s government, Foreign Trade Development Bureau of the Ministry of Commerce and CCPIT Hainan Sub-council, ended at the Sanya Bay Mangrove International Convention Center. With the theme of “Shared a new starting point of free trade”, the exhibition focuses on brand display, brand planning, brand culture and brand service, using live exhibitions + online and offline promotions, procurement negotiations +IP promotion and other innovative modes of operation, attracting more than 500 exhibitors from 18 countries and regions.













The number of buyers reached 24,000, the number of visitors to the site reached 73,000, the order volume of 536, the total turnover of 680 million yuan, a strong impetus in the Hainan Enterprise and international brands between the exchange and cooperation. The exhibition covers an area of more than 20,000 square meters, covering the characteristics of tourism resources and tourism commodities, health care, food and beverage, clothing, jewelry, consumer electronics, hotel household goods, brand planning and service and other fields, attracted the United States, Germany, France, Thailand, Malaysia, Iran, South Korea, Japan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Hong Kong, Mainland China, Taiwan and other countries and regions of the brand appeared at the exhibition. In order to strengthen brand display and promote transactions, the exhibition also held the International Duty-free goods procurement conference, Global brand annual joint promotion, Global Brand Starlight Night, Global Featured Brand annual release show, Global Brand Resources Special Fair, Hainan annual brand investment promotion and other activities, to Guerlain, Camus, Swisse, Porsche, BYD, Prada, Fendi, Glenfiddich, Chabot and other well-known brands for display and promotion.





At the exhibition, more than half of the exhibitors appeared at the scene through special booths, giving the audience a viewing experience with Chinese characteristics and the world pattern.





Exhibition through the invited procurement model, to important domestic and foreign chambers of commerce, associations, professional merchants issued real-name procurement invitations, attracted Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, and other countries procurement came to discuss cooperation, showing a true sense of the international trading platform.





During the exhibition attracted more than 60 mainstream media coverage in China, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia, Myanmar, Dubai and other 7 countries, the media in-depth exhibition activities, around the exhibition new model, new bright spots, new value and other aspects of multi-angle reporting, effectively enhance the international influence of Hainan Convention and exhibition. According to reports, 2019 Hainan International Brand Expo is Hainan Province to promote domestic and foreign resources docking, regional cooperation, and promote the transformation of the economic structure of an international brand event. The exhibition will continue to expand the channels of economic and trade cooperation in the process of building a free trade zone in Hainan and exploring the construction of a free trade port with Chinese characteristics, and continuously enhance the influence of the international brand display trading platform.



