The best memes and jokes from the 2019 Met Gala

The 2019 Met Gala took place Monday night in New York.

The theme, “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” was meant to inspire some of the most splashy looks from some of your favorite celebrities.

Naturally, Twitter had a field day coming up with memes from fashion’s biggest night.

Monday night, celebrities of all professions stepped onto the pink carpet for the annual Met Gala. With a theme like “Camp: Notes of Fashion,” one had to expect grandiose, yet nonetheless striking presentations. The memorable ensembles, breathtaking beauty looks and iconic accessories lent themselves to plenty of memes from those who watch comfortably from their couches.

Thankfully, Twitter was ready to compare some of the most opulent looks to everyday objects and beyond. Here are the best memes from this year’s Met Gala.

The invite-only event reminded one person how insufficient their funds are

Me at home judging all the #MetGala looks even know I’m poor. pic.twitter.com/RZ8JT5d0wn — Josh Kane (@Joshkaneee) May 6, 2019

Others couldn’t get over this iconic look

Some thought Frank Ocean’s look made him a dead ringer for a security guard

frank ocean lookin like he’s about to turn away my ID at a bar in boston — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) May 6, 2019

Others could seriously relate to Jared Leto

Me, giving myself a pep talk at 2 am #MetGala pic.twitter.com/fTUhTkJXPD — An– noying much? (@ananya420_) May 7, 2019

And some to Cardi B’s over-the-top look

Me attending a party I'm not invited to#MetGala pic.twitter.com/wUJhhK9JMB — Paolo (@Ic3lad_) May 6, 2019

While by the end of the night, we were all Lady Gaga

Me leaving class without learning a damn thing #METGala pic.twitter.com/u9dv7enmlJ — nando (@nando_xcx) May 6, 2019

Some thought Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s looks seemed familiar

Chrissy Teigen wasn’t in attendance, but that didn’t stop her from showing us her interpretation of the theme

I have arrived pic.twitter.com/zPHlRCTttZ — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 6, 2019

For one tweeter it was who hadn’t yet arrived that triggered a wave of emotion

WHERE ARE RIHANNA AND BLAKE LIVELY IM THIS CLOSE TO CALLING MY LAWYERS #MetGala pic.twitter.com/vhJmvtidHV — L (@lanawaelxx) May 7, 2019

Meanwhile, others were simply there to judge

Me sitting at home judging #MetGala looks pic.twitter.com/Sbok3FRtLe — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) May 7, 2019

Judge the men of the night, that is

Can all the men who wore basic black Tux’s go home-? #MetGala pic.twitter.com/yD76iG9QlN — Emily (@Okemilyv) May 6, 2019

Finally, it wouldn’t be a Met Gala meme roundup without resurrecting the iconic Jason Derulo tumble

I’m always retweeting this https://t.co/P4TQ7c44Cv — Desus Nice (@desusnice) May 6, 2019

