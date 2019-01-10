43 of the biggest movies coming out in 2019, which could propel the box office to another record-breaking year

caption “Toy Story 4.” source Disney

2018 was a huge year for the movie business.

There were record-breaking figures domestically ($11.9 billion), thanks to the domination by Disney, which was responsible for an incredible 26% of the market share, as well as surprise hits throughout the year like “A Quiet Place” and “A Star Is Born.”

The international box office ($29.8 billion) also had a record year with big hitters like “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” proving their might, while movies like “Venom” and “Aquaman” showed they also had global appeal.

But here’s the thing – 2019 has the potential to be even bigger!

With the final chapters in the current “Star Wars” and “Avengers” sagas coming out this year, plus (takes a deep breath) “Toy Story 4,” “Captain Marvel,” “Aladdin,” “Lion King,” “Frozen 2,” a Quentin Tarantino movie (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”), a Jordan Peele movie (“Us”), the first “Fast and Furious” spin-off (“Hobbs & Shaw”), Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker, and Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers, on paper 2019 could be another record year.

Here are 43 movies you should definitely check out in 2019:

“Glass” — January 18

Following “Unbreakable” and “Split,” M. Night Shyamalan completes his unique comic book trilogy by bringing the characters (played by Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, and James McAvoy) together to face off in one movie.

“The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” — February 8

Emmet (voiced by Chris Pratt) returns, along with many of the characters from the hit first movie, to face a new evil – Lego Duplo.

“Alita: Battle Angle” — February 13

A project that James Cameron was attached to for years (he’s still listed as one of the screenwriters), it has since been taken over by Robert Rodriguez, who will bring to life this beloved manga using some of the best CGI.

“Captain Marvel” — March 8

Brie Larson is the face of the first female Marvel superhero to get a standalone movie. Expect a lot of Skrull butt kicking.

“Us” — March 15

Jordan Peele follows up his Oscar-winning box-office smash “Get Out” with this trippy thriller starring Lupita Nyong’o.

“Dumbo” — March 29

We are getting a live-action Dumbo movie directed by Tim Burton. This is going to be interesting (and we’re all for it).

“Pet Sematary” — April 5

Along with “It: Chapter 2,” we’re getting another movie based on a Stephen King classic. This latest adaptation of “Pet Sematary” will be directed by the duo who made “Starry Eyes” (you might have caught that on Netflix). It’s another movie in 2019 you’ll be gripping your arm rest while watching.

“Shazam!” — April 5

This will be the next movie to come out from the DC Comics Extended Universe following the global success of “Aquaman,” so it has some pretty big shoes to fill. But if the movie pulls off the fun “Big” vibe that trailer has (but this time with a kid in a superhero’s body), the DCEU might be looking at another hit.

“Hellboy” — April 12

David Harbour of “Stranger Things” fame takes the reins of the comic book legend with this reboot of the franchise.

“Avengers: Endgame” — April 26

The epic Marvel Cinematic Universe has been leading to this final chapter. (And then it’s off to make the next collection of titles in the franchise.)

“Detective Pikachu” — May 10

Pokémon is finally coming to the movies, and with the franchise’s launch riding on Ryan Reynolds’ voice, it’s a pretty good chance we’re in store for more of these movies.

“John Wick: Chapter 3” — May 17

Keanu Reeves returns for some more insane assassin work. And he’s got Halle Berry with him this time.

“Ad Astra” — May 24

A project that director James Gray (“The Lost City of Z”) has been talking about for year is finally coming out. This space epic stars Brad Pitt who embarks on a one-way trip to Neptune.

“Aladdin” — May 24

Here’s another live-action retelling of a Disney classic we’re getting this year. Directed by Guy Ritchie with Will Smith as the Genie (despite photos you’ve seen so far, he will be blue in the movie), it will be interesting to see what the reaction will be for this one.

“Minecraft the First Movie” — May 24

The beloved video game franchise will get the big screen treatment this year. There are not many details on this one other than reports that Steve Carell will star.

“Godzilla: King of the Monsters” — May 31

This latest movie on the legendary monster stars Millie Bobby Brown, Sally Hawkins, and Vera Farmiga, and will have Godzilla facing off against Mothra and King Ghidorah (you have my attention!).

“Rocketman” — May 31

Paramount is hoping for a global success the size of “Bohemian Rhapsody” with this biopic on the life and music of Elton John, played by Taron Egerton.

“Dark Phoenix” — June 7

The X-Men franchise will now turn its focus to Sophie Turner’s Jean Grey character. But expect a lot of the characters from the previous films showing up.

“The Secret Life of Pets 2” — June 7

The lovable animals are back for the sequel, and there are some new stars joining this time. Patton Oswalt takes over voicing the Max character, following Louis C.K.’s #MeToo moment, and Tiffany Haddish shows us as new character, Daisy.

“Men in Black: International” — June 14

Seven years after the last “Men In Black” movie, Sony has reboot the franchise with Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson putting on the black shades.

“Shaft” — June 14

19 years after playing John Shaft, Samuel L. Jackson is back to play the iconic character who became the face of the Blaxplotation genre in the 1970s. And along for the ride this time is the actor who played the character originally, Richard Roundtree.

“Toy Story 4” — June 21

Ten years after the last movie, we still can’t get enough of Woody and the gang. Admit it, you’re really excited for the new “Toy Story.”

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” — July 5

Tom Holland as Peter Parker in "Spider-man: Homecoming"

Let’s go over this again, one more time … Tom Holland is back as Spidey who during a summer vacation in Europe runs into Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal).

“The Lion King” — June 19

This makes three live-action remakes of animated classics Disney will give us this year. Here Jon Favreau follows up successfully making “The Jungle Book” a live-action hit by attempting to do it with one of the most beloved Disney animated movies of all time. No pressure.

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — June 26

Quentin Tarantino’s first movie in the post-Harvey Weinstein era (up to this point he had only made movies for companies Weinstein owned), is a look at 1969 Hollywood during the time of Sharon Tate’s murder by the Manson Family. The all-star cast is headlined by Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio.

“Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” — August 2

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham combine their action film skills for the first “Fast and Furious” spin-off.

“Dora the Explorer” — August 2

There’s going to be a live-action “Dora the Explorer” and Benicio Del Toro is going to star … that’s all I got.

“The New Mutants” — August 2

Some of the best in young Hollywood – including Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, and Anya Taylor-Joy – play young mutants from the Marvel world who aren’t X-Men ready.

“Artemis Fowl” — August 9

This adaptation of the YA novel from Disney will likely be the only release it has this year that won’t earn $1 billion at the global box office.

“It: Chapter 2” — September 6

The sequel to Warner Bros.’s hit will look at the Losers all grown up, though still haunted by the demon from their youth. James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, and Bill Hader make up some of the Losers as adults.

“Gemini Man” — October 4

Will Smith.

It’s one of those movies that has been in development hell. But with the combo of Will Smith as the star and Ang Lee directing, we are going to see it. Smith plays an assassin who is ready to retire, but has one more target, a clone of himself.

“Joker” — October 4

source Warner Bros./Todd Phillips

Directed by Todd Philips (“The Hangover”), produced by Bradley Cooper, and starring Joaquin Phoenix, it’s the origin story of DC Comic villain The Joker.

“Zombieland 2” — October 11

Ten years after watching them survive the zombie apocalypse (and kill Bill Murray in the process), we find Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg), Tallahasse (Woody Harrelson), Little Rock (Abigail Breslin), and Wichita (Emma Stone) still running around the country trying to survive the undead.

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” — October 18

source Sony

Tom Hanks takes a break from being America’s Dad to play Mister Rogers. (You’re right, there really isn’t any difference.)

“Charlie’s Angels” — November 1

Elizabeth Banks.

Elizabeth Banks directs, co-writes, produces, and stars in this latest reboot of the 1970s TV show about three female private detectives. Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska play the three leads. Banks will be playing Bosley, their only connection to their boss they’ve never seen, Charlie.

Untitled Terminator 6 Movie — November 1

The sixth (!) “Terminator” movie comes out this year. Arnold Schwarzenegger will return along with Linda Hamilton, reprising her Sarah Connor role. Mackenzie Davis (“Tully”) also stars, and the movie will be directed by Tim Miller (“Deadpool”). It’s got to be better than “Terminator Genisys,” right?

“Sonic the Hedgehog” — November 8

Jim Carrey and James Marsden will star in the adaptation of this classic video game.

“Frozen 2” — November 22

The long-awaited sequel to one of Disney’s biggest animated movies will finally be upon us this year. We are already tired of the songs we can’t get out of our heads.

“Knives Out” — November 27

@rianjohnson/Twitter

How is director Rian Johnson following up “The Last Jedi”? By making a whodunit with an amazing cast: Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Lakeith Stanfield, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Christopher Plummer, and Toni Collette, to name a few.

“Jumanji” Sequel — December 13

source Sony

As far as we know, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan are all returning. Danny DeVito and Awkafina are also joining. We hope it’s as fun as the first.

“Cats” — December 20

The director of the Oscar-winning “Les Misérables,” Tom Hooper, will now be taking on another Broadway classic, “Cats.” Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Rebel Wilson, Judi Dench, Ian McKellen, and Idris Elba round out the cast.

“Star Wars: Episode IX” — December 20

"The Last Jedi."

The Skywalker saga will finally come to a close with “Episode IX.” “The Force Awakens” director J.J. Abrams has returned to close things out. You might hear about this movie a few times before the year is over.

“Little Women” — December 25

(L-R) Greta Gerwig and Saoirse Ronan.

Greta Gerwig and Saoirse Ronan team up after their hit “Lady Bird” for the latest screen adaption of “Little Women.” Fellow “Lady Bird” alum Timothée Chalamet also stars, along with Laura Dern, Meryl Streep, and Emma Watson.