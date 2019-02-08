Photos of what this year’s NBA All-Stars looked like when their careers started

By
Meredith Cash, Business Insider US
-

  • The 2019 NBA All-Star teams are officially set, and they feature some of the biggest names in the world of basketball.
  • But before the NBA’s most talented players shined under the bright lights, they were young, scrawny rookies who hardly resemble the perennial All-Stars they are today.
  • Check out photos of what the 2019 NBA All-Stars looked like when they first joined the league below:

The 2019 NBA All-Star game will feature the biggest names in basketball.

But before LeBron James, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Stephen Curry, and the like became the perennial All-Stars they are today, they were scrawny, baby-faced rookies still looking to make a mark on the league.

And their name recognition isn’t the only thing that has changed. Many of these All-Stars – even the younger ones – look incredibly different than they did when they were NBA rookies.

Check out photos of what the 2019 NBA All-Stars looked like when they first joined the league:

Team LeBron

LeBron James as a rookie — 19 years old

LeBron James today — 34 years old

Kevin Durant as a rookie — 19 years old

Kevin Durant today — 30 years old

caption
Kevin Durant in 2018.
source
Gregory Shamus/Getty

Kyrie Irving as a rookie — 19 years old

Kyrie Irving today — 26 years old

Kawhi Leonard as a rookie — 20 years old

Kawhi Leonard today — 27 years old

James Harden as a rookie — 20 years old

James Harden today — 29 years old

Anthony Davis as a rookie — 19 years old

Anthony Davis today — 25 years old

Klay Thompson as a rookie — 21 years old

Klay Thompson today — 29 years old

Damian Lillard as a rookie —22 years old

Damian Lillard today — 28 years old

caption
Damian Lillard in 2018.
source
Christian Petersen/Getty

LaMarcus Aldridge as a rookie — 21 years old

LaMarcus Aldridge today — 33 years old

Karl-Anthony Towns as a rookie — 20 years old

caption
Karl-Anthony Towns in 2015.
source
Kevin C. Cox/Getty

Karl-Anthony Towns today — 23 years old

caption
Karl-Anthony Towns in 2018.
source
Hannah Foslien/Getty

Bradley Beal as a rookie — 19 years old

Bradley Beal today — 25 years old

caption
Bradley Beal in 2018.
source
Will Newton/Getty Images

Ben Simmons as a rookie — 21 years old

caption
Ben Simmons in 2017.
source
Mitchell Leff/Getty

Ben Simmons today — 22 years old

Dwyane Wade as a rookie — 22 years old

Dwyane Wade today — 37 years old

Team Giannis

Giannis Antetokounmpo as a rookie — 19 years old

Giannis Antetokounmpo today — 24 years old

Stephen Curry as a rookie — 21 years old

Stephen Curry today — 30 years old

caption
Stephen Curry in 2018.
source
Ezra Shaw/Getty

Joel Embiid as a rookie — 22 years old

Joel Embiid today — 24 years old

Paul George as a rookie — 20 years old

Paul George today — 28 years old

Kemba Walker as a rookie — 20 years old

Kemba Walker today — 28 years old

caption
Kemba Walker in 2018.
source
Streeter Lecka/Getty

Khris Middleton as a rookie — 22 years old

Khris Middleton today — 27 years old

Nikola Jokic as a rookie — 19 years old

Nikola Jokic today — 23 years old

Blake Griffin as a rookie — 21 years old

Blake Griffin today — 29 years old

caption
Blake Griffin in 2018.
source
Leon Halip/Getty Images

D’Angelo Russell as a rookie — 20 years old

caption
D’Angelo Russell in 2016.
source
Mitchell Leff/Getty

D’Angelo Russell today — 22 years old

Nikola Vucevic as a rookie — 21 years old

Nikola Vucevic today — 28 years old

caption
Nikola Vucevic in 2018.
source
Elsa/Getty

Kyle Lowry as a rookie — 20 years old

caption
Kyle Lowry in 2006.
source
Doug Pensinger/Getty

Kyle Lowry today — 32 years old

caption
Kyle Lowry in 2018.
source
Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Russell Westrook as a rookie — 20 years old

Russell Westrook today — 30 years old

caption
Russell Westbrook in 2018.
source
J Pat Carter/Getty Images

Dirk Nowitzki as a rookie — 20 years old

caption
Dirk Nowitzki in 1999.
source
Vincent Laforet/Getty

Dirk Nowitzki today — 40 years old

caption
Dirk Nowitzki in 2018.
source
Abbie Parr/Getty