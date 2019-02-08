Photos of what this year’s NBA All-Stars looked like when their careers started

- The 2019 NBA All-Star teams are officially set, and they feature some of the biggest names in the world of basketball.
- But before the NBA’s most talented players shined under the bright lights, they were young, scrawny rookies who hardly resemble the perennial All-Stars they are today.
- Check out photos of what the 2019 NBA All-Stars looked like when they first joined the league below:
The 2019 NBA All-Star game will feature the biggest names in basketball.
But before LeBron James, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Stephen Curry, and the like became the perennial All-Stars they are today, they were scrawny, baby-faced rookies still looking to make a mark on the league.
And their name recognition isn’t the only thing that has changed. Many of these All-Stars – even the younger ones – look incredibly different than they did when they were NBA rookies.
Team LeBron
LeBron James as a rookie — 19 years old
LeBron James today — 34 years old
Kevin Durant as a rookie — 19 years old
Kevin Durant today — 30 years old
Kyrie Irving as a rookie — 19 years old
Kyrie Irving today — 26 years old
Kawhi Leonard as a rookie — 20 years old
Kawhi Leonard today — 27 years old
James Harden as a rookie — 20 years old
James Harden today — 29 years old
Anthony Davis as a rookie — 19 years old
Anthony Davis today — 25 years old
Klay Thompson as a rookie — 21 years old
Klay Thompson today — 29 years old
Damian Lillard as a rookie —22 years old
Damian Lillard today — 28 years old
LaMarcus Aldridge as a rookie — 21 years old
LaMarcus Aldridge today — 33 years old
Karl-Anthony Towns as a rookie — 20 years old
Karl-Anthony Towns today — 23 years old
Bradley Beal as a rookie — 19 years old
Bradley Beal today — 25 years old
Ben Simmons as a rookie — 21 years old
Ben Simmons today — 22 years old
Dwyane Wade as a rookie — 22 years old
Dwyane Wade today — 37 years old
Team Giannis
Giannis Antetokounmpo as a rookie — 19 years old
Giannis Antetokounmpo today — 24 years old
Stephen Curry as a rookie — 21 years old
Stephen Curry today — 30 years old
Joel Embiid as a rookie — 22 years old
Joel Embiid today — 24 years old
Paul George as a rookie — 20 years old
Paul George today — 28 years old
Kemba Walker as a rookie — 20 years old
Kemba Walker today — 28 years old
Khris Middleton as a rookie — 22 years old
Khris Middleton today — 27 years old
Nikola Jokic as a rookie — 19 years old
Nikola Jokic today — 23 years old
Blake Griffin as a rookie — 21 years old
Blake Griffin today — 29 years old
D’Angelo Russell as a rookie — 20 years old
D’Angelo Russell today — 22 years old
Nikola Vucevic as a rookie — 21 years old
Nikola Vucevic today — 28 years old
Kyle Lowry as a rookie — 20 years old
Kyle Lowry today — 32 years old
Russell Westrook as a rookie — 20 years old
Russell Westrook today — 30 years old
Dirk Nowitzki as a rookie — 20 years old
Dirk Nowitzki today — 40 years old
