Photos of what this year’s NBA All-Stars looked like when their careers started

The 2019 NBA All-Star teams are officially set, and they feature some of the biggest names in the world of basketball.

But before the NBA’s most talented players shined under the bright lights, they were young, scrawny rookies who hardly resemble the perennial All-Stars they are today.

Check out photos of what the 2019 NBA All-Stars looked like when they first joined the league below:

The 2019 NBA All-Star game will feature the biggest names in basketball.

But before LeBron James, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Stephen Curry, and the like became the perennial All-Stars they are today, they were scrawny, baby-faced rookies still looking to make a mark on the league.

And their name recognition isn’t the only thing that has changed. Many of these All-Stars – even the younger ones – look incredibly different than they did when they were NBA rookies.

Check out photos of what the 2019 NBA All-Stars looked like when they first joined the league:

Team LeBron

LeBron James as a rookie — 19 years old

LeBron James today — 34 years old

Kevin Durant as a rookie — 19 years old

Kevin Durant today — 30 years old

caption Kevin Durant in 2018. source Gregory Shamus/Getty

Kyrie Irving as a rookie — 19 years old

Kyrie Irving today — 26 years old

Kawhi Leonard as a rookie — 20 years old

Kawhi Leonard today — 27 years old

James Harden as a rookie — 20 years old

James Harden today — 29 years old

Anthony Davis as a rookie — 19 years old

Anthony Davis today — 25 years old

Klay Thompson as a rookie — 21 years old

Klay Thompson today — 29 years old

Damian Lillard as a rookie —22 years old

Damian Lillard today — 28 years old

caption Damian Lillard in 2018. source Christian Petersen/Getty

LaMarcus Aldridge as a rookie — 21 years old

LaMarcus Aldridge today — 33 years old

Karl-Anthony Towns as a rookie — 20 years old

caption Karl-Anthony Towns in 2015. source Kevin C. Cox/Getty

Karl-Anthony Towns today — 23 years old

caption Karl-Anthony Towns in 2018. source Hannah Foslien/Getty

Bradley Beal as a rookie — 19 years old

Bradley Beal today — 25 years old

caption Bradley Beal in 2018. source Will Newton/Getty Images

Ben Simmons as a rookie — 21 years old

caption Ben Simmons in 2017. source Mitchell Leff/Getty

Ben Simmons today — 22 years old

Dwyane Wade as a rookie — 22 years old

Dwyane Wade today — 37 years old

Team Giannis

Giannis Antetokounmpo as a rookie — 19 years old

Giannis Antetokounmpo today — 24 years old

Stephen Curry as a rookie — 21 years old

Stephen Curry today — 30 years old

caption Stephen Curry in 2018. source Ezra Shaw/Getty

Joel Embiid as a rookie — 22 years old

Joel Embiid today — 24 years old

Paul George as a rookie — 20 years old

Paul George today — 28 years old

Kemba Walker as a rookie — 20 years old

Kemba Walker today — 28 years old

caption Kemba Walker in 2018. source Streeter Lecka/Getty

Khris Middleton as a rookie — 22 years old

Khris Middleton today — 27 years old

Nikola Jokic as a rookie — 19 years old

Nikola Jokic today — 23 years old

Blake Griffin as a rookie — 21 years old

Blake Griffin today — 29 years old

caption Blake Griffin in 2018. source Leon Halip/Getty Images

D’Angelo Russell as a rookie — 20 years old

caption D’Angelo Russell in 2016. source Mitchell Leff/Getty

D’Angelo Russell today — 22 years old

Nikola Vucevic as a rookie — 21 years old

Nikola Vucevic today — 28 years old

caption Nikola Vucevic in 2018. source Elsa/Getty

Kyle Lowry as a rookie — 20 years old

caption Kyle Lowry in 2006. source Doug Pensinger/Getty

Kyle Lowry today — 32 years old

caption Kyle Lowry in 2018. source Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Russell Westrook as a rookie — 20 years old

Russell Westrook today — 30 years old

caption Russell Westbrook in 2018. source J Pat Carter/Getty Images

Dirk Nowitzki as a rookie — 20 years old

caption Dirk Nowitzki in 1999. source Vincent Laforet/Getty

Dirk Nowitzki today — 40 years old