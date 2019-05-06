The 2019 NBA free agent class is stacked and has the potential to alter the league — here are the best players available

The 2019 NBA free agent class is one of the most star-studded in league history.

We broke down the 32 best players and where they could land this summer.

Free agency has felt like the ticking clock of the 2018-19 NBA season.

That’s because this free agency class might be the biggest ever in the NBA – perhaps even topping 2010 – and for the first time in a while, it feels as if there’s been major movement.

The class is headlined by four bona fide superstars in Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, and Jimmy Butler. Below them are some legitimate All-Stars in Klay Thomson, Kemba Walker, and Khris Middleton.

Dig a little deeper beyond the stars, and you’ll find some big-name role players who could change a team’s outlook or some talented young players who could still develop into stars.

The class is massive, and if players change teams as some expect, it could change the entire NBA. We broke down the best players in the loaded 2019 NBA free agent class, including rumored landing spots (based on reports or simple speculation because of a player’s fit).

Take a look at the best available players below:

* = restricted free agent (team has the right to match any contract offer)

** = player option (player could opt into contract year to stay with team)

Kevin Durant, F**

source Ezra Shaw/Getty

Age: 30

2018-19 team: Golden State Warriors

2018-19 stats: 26.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 52% FG, 35.3% 3FG

Rumored landing spots: Warriors, New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Clippers

One thing to know: To some in the NBA world, Durant to the Knicks is already a done deal. Much like when he joined the Warriors, his next move has the potential to alter the entire league landscape.

Kawhi Leonard, F**

Age: 27

2018-19 team: Toronto Raptors

2018-19 stats: 26.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 49.6% FG, 37.1% 3FG

Rumored landing spots: Raptors, Los Angeles Clippers, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers

One thing to know: People are unsure what Leonard wants to do this offseason, and whether any result in Toronto could keep him in Canada. Many think he’ll move back closer to home in Southern California with one of the two LA teams.

Kyrie Irving, G**

Age: 27

2018-19 team: Boston Celtics

2018-19 stats: 23.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.9 assists, 48.7% FG, 40.7% 3FG

Rumored landing spots: Celtics, New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers

One thing to know: In October, Irving verbally committed to re-signing with the Celtics, but later downplayed it in February, saying he doesn’t “owe anyone s—.” Some think teaming up with Durant in New York City could be in play.

Jimmy Butler, G/F**

Age: 29

2018-19 team: Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers

2018-19 stats: 18.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.9 steals, 46.2% FG

Rumored landing spots: 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks

One thing to know: Across the league, there is some trepidation about giving Butler the full max, given his age, overall miles in the league, and locker room issues in past stops. But he may be the top consolation prize for teams that miss out on the top three free agents.

Kemba Walker, G

Age: 28

2018-19 team: Charlotte Hornets

2018-19 stats: 25.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 43.4% FG, 35.6% 3FG

Rumored landing spots: Hornets, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks

One thing to know: Walker’s big question this summer will be making more money as the undisputed No. 1 star on a lottery team in Charlotte, or taking less money to join another star on a better team.

Klay Thompson, G/F

Age: 29

2018-19 team: Golden State Warriors

2018-19 stats: 21.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 46.7% FG, 40.2% 3FG

Rumored landing spots: Warriors

One thing to know: The strong belief around the NBA world is that Thompson will re-sign with the Warriors as long as they pay him, and there’s little reason to believe they wouldn’t.

Tobias Harris, F

Age: 26

2018-19 team: Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers

2018-19 stats: 20.0 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 48.7% FG, 39.7% 3FG

Rumored landing spots: 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks

One thing to know: The belief is Harris will get a max contract offer from some team this summer, despite being seen as more of a second or third option on a good team. After being traded four times in eight years, he finally gets to choose where he’ll play for a few years.

Khris Middleton, G/F

Age: 27

2018-19 team: Milwaukee Bucks

2018-19 stats: 18.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 44.1% FG, 37.8% 3FG

Rumored landing spots: Bucks, Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers

One thing to know: The Bucks’ postseason may go a long way in determining whether they decide to max-out Middleton as the No. 2 next to Giannis Antetokounmpo, or whether they decide not to match another team’s offer for him.

D’Angelo Russell, G*

Age: 23

2018-19 team: Brooklyn Nets

2018-19 stats: 21.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 43.4% FG, 36.9% 3FG

Rumored landing spots: Nets, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks

One thing to know: Russell had a breakout season with the Nets and earned an All-Star spot. Would the Nets balk at matching a max offer for Russell which would preclude them from signing multiple star free agents?

Al Horford, F/C**

Age: 32

2018-19 team: Boston Celtics

2018-19 stats: 13.6 points, 6,7 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 53.5% FG, 36% 3FG

Rumored landing spots: Celtics

One thing to know: It’s unclear whether Horford will opt into the final year of his contract, worth $30 million, or if he’ll hit the open market to secure a long-term deal. He’ll be in high demand if he opts for free agency.

Nikola Vucevic, C

Age: 28

2018-19 team: Orlando Magic

2018-19 stats: 20.8 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 51.8% FG, 36.4% 3FG

Rumored landing spots: Magic, Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers

One thing to know: Vucevic put up career-highs in points, rebounds, and assists and near career-highs in shooting percentages while making an All-Star team this year.

DeMarcus Cousins, C

Age: 28

2018-19 team: Golden State Warriors

2018-19 stats: 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 48% FG

Rumored landing spots: Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers

One thing to know: Cousins’ season once again ended in injury, right on the heels of free agency. It’s unclear who will sign him, for how much, and for how long.

Kristaps Porzingis, F/C*

Age: 23

2018-19 team: New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks

2018-19 stats: n/a – injured

Rumored landing spots: Mavericks, Nets

One thing to know: There have been rumors that Porzingis would take the one-year qualifying offer to become an unrestricted free agent next summer. But coming off a torn ACL that cost him all of the 2018-19 season, many expect him to sign a long-term deal with the Mavericks, one way or another.

Marc Gasol, C**

source Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Age: 34

2018-19 team: Memphis Grizzlies, Toronto Raptors

2018-19 stats: 13.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 44.8% FG, 36.8% 3FG

Rumored landing spots: Raptors

One thing to know: Like Horford, Gasol is an excellent, but aging player who has the choice between opting into a big payday in 2019-20 or signing one last long-term deal this offseason.

Brook Lopez, C

Age: 31

2018-19 team: Milwaukee Bucks

2018-19 stats: 12.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, 45.2% FG, 36.5% 3FG

Rumored landing spots: Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers

One thing to know: Lopez – who signed just a one-year, $3.5 million deal last summer – has become a stout rim defender and one of the best three-point shooting big men in the league. Who wouldn’t want a player like that?

Bojan Bogdanovic, G/F

Age: 30

2018-19 team: Indiana Pacers

2018-19 stats: 18.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 49.7% FG, 42.5% 3FG

Rumored landing spots: Pacers, Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Brooklyn Nets

One thing to know: Bogdanovic quietly had a breakout season while stepping up in place of the injured Victor Oladipo. In a league that values shooting and ball-handling, he’ll have plenty of suitors.

J.J. Redick, G

Age: 34

2018-19 team: Philadelphia 76ers

2018-19 stats: 18.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 44% FG, 39.7% 3FG

Rumored landing spots: 76ers, Brooklyn Nets

One thing to know: The ageless Redick seems to keep getting better each season. After playing on one-year deals in back-to-back seasons, he’ll be looking to sign a long-term deal.

Goran Dragic, G**

Age: 33

2018-19 team: Miami Heat

2018-19 stats: 13.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 41.3% FG

Rumored landing spots: Heat

One thing to know: At 32, Dragic has the chance to sign one last long-term deal. He struggled through injuries this season but could be a nice consolation prize this summer.

Harrison Barnes, F**

Age: 26

2018-19 team: Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings

2018-19 stats: 16.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 42% FG, 39.5% 3FG

Rumored landing spots: Kings

One thing to know: Barnes has a $25 million contract option to decide on. Some wonder if he’ll opt out to sign a longer, cheaper deal with the Kings.

Malcolm Brogdon, G*

Age: 26

2018-19 team: Milwaukee Bucks

2018-19 stats: 15.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 50.5% FG, 42.6% 3FG

Rumored landing spots: Bucks

One thing to know: The Bucks can match any offer, but would an opponent try maxing-out the talented third-year guard, just to lure him away or put the Bucks in a difficult spot?

Danny Green, G/F

Age: 31

2018-19 team: Toronto Raptors

2018-19 stats: 10.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 46.5% FG, 45.5% 3FG

Rumored landing spots: Raptors, Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, Dallas Mavericks

One thing to know: Green set a career-high in three-point percentage while playing stout defense for the Raptors this year, proving he can be of value to a contender or up-and-coming team.

Nikola Mirotic, F

Age: 28

2018-19 team: New Orleans Pelicans, Milwaukee Bucks

2018-19 stats: 15.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 43.9% FG, 36.5% 3FG

Rumored landing spots: Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets

One thing to know: A floor-spacer at the four who can fill it up and rebound, Mirotic is an easy fit on many rosters.

Al-Farouq Aminu, F/C

Age: 28

2018-19 team: Portland Trail Blazers

2018-19 stats: 9.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 43.3% FG, 34.3% 3FG

Rumored landing spots: Blazers, Brooklyn Nets

One thing to know: A solid defender and capable shooter at the four and five, Aminu doesn’t put up big numbers but can play a big role for a team.

Terry Rozier, G*

source Gregory Shamus/Getty

Age: 25

2018-19 team: Boston Celtics

2018-19 stats: 9.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 38.7% FG, 35.3% 3FG

Rumored landing spots: Phoenix Suns, Chicago Bulls

One thing to know: Rozier is almost assuredly gone from Boston, and though he didn’t have a great season, some team will take a chance on the talent that he showed in last year’s playoffs.

Julius Randle, F/C**

Age: 24

2018-19 team: New Orleans Pelicans

2018-19 stats: 21.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 52.4% FG, 34.4% 3FG

Rumored landing spots: Pelicans

One thing to know: Randle put up big numbers on a bad Pelicans team but has improved each year, so he may decide to opt out of a $9 million option for a bigger payday.

Terrence Ross, G/F

Age: 28

2018-19 team: Orlando Magic

2018-19 stats: 15.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 42.8% FG, 38.3% 3FG

Rumored landing spots: Magic

One thing to know: Ross had a career season in 2018-19 and should have suitors as an athletic scorer on the wing.

Kelly Oubre Jr., G/F*

Age: 23

2018-19 team: Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns

2018-19 stats: 15.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 44.5% FG, 32% 3FG

Rumored landing spots: Suns

One thing to know: The Suns have said they view Oubre as part of their young core and would like to retain him as they continue their rebuild.

Ricky Rubio, G

Age: 28

2018-19 team: Utah Jazz

2018-19 stats: 12.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 40.4% FG, 31.1% 3FG

Rumored landing spots: Jazz, Suns

One thing to know: Some of the shine has come off Rubio in recent years, but he stills offers great playmaking and defense for a team in need of a point guard.

Patrick Beverley, G

Age: 30

2018-19 team: Los Angeles Clippers

2018-18 stats: 7.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 40.7% FG, 39.7% 3FG

Rumored landing spots: Clippers

One thing to know: A dogged defender, functional three-point shooter, and emotional leader, Beverley fits on just about every team in the league.

DeAndre Jordan, C

Age: 30

2018-19 team: Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks

2018-19 stats: 11.0 points, 13.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 64.1% FG

Rumored landing spots: Knicks, Lakers

One thing to know: Jordan has lost some of the athleticism that made him a rim-protector and great finisher around the basket, but he’s still efficient and should draw interest from teams without better center options.

Hassan Whiteside, C**

Age: 29

2018-19 team: Miami Heat

2018-19 stats: 12.3 points, 11.3 rebounds, 1.9 blocks, 57.1% FG

Rumored landing spots: Heat

One thing to know: Whiteside has seen his playing time fall in back-to-back seasons and has taken some criticism for stat-padding when he’s on the court.

