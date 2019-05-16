NBA MOCK DRAFT: Here’s what the experts are predicting for all 30 first-round picks

caption Zion Williamson will likely be the top pick in the draft. source Lance King/Getty Images

The 2019 NBA draft order has been decided.

Duke star Zion Williamson is the presumed top pick, and the 2019 draft class is considered top-heavy.

We surveyed seven experts’ mock drafts to come up with consensus picks on how the draft may play out.

The NBA draft order has been decided after a wild lottery drawing.

Against the odds, the New Orleans Pelicans, Memphis Grizzlies, and Los Angeles Lakers all climbed into the top four, with the Pelicans securing the No. 1 pick.

This year’s draft class is headlined by Zion Williamson, the Duke superstar who is almost guaranteed to go No. 1.

After Williamson, many expect this to be a top-heavy class that could see lots of movement after the first few picks.

To get a sense of how the draft may play out, we found consensus picks among seven experts’ mock drafts. Our experts: Jonathan Givony of ESPN, Sam Vecenie of The Athletic, The Ringer, Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated, Ricky O’Donnell of SB Nation, Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report, and Gary Parrish of CBS.

Check out what the experts are predicting for the 2019 NBA draft below:

1. New Orleans Pelicans — Zion Williamson, F

School: Duke

Age: 18

Other possibilities: none

Expert quote: From Givony: “We’ve never seen a prospect quite like him in terms of his combination of productivity, athleticism, competitiveness, skill and feel for the game – not to mention the sheer star power he’ll bring.”

2. Memphis Grizzlies — Ja Morant, G

School: Murray State

Age: 19

Other possibilities: R.J. Barrett (G/F, Duke)

Expert quote: From Vecenie: “He’s an elite player off of a live dribble, due largely to his tight handle, terrific of change of pace, and ability to change direction without slowing down. It’s my opinion that Morant will enter the NBA immediately as one of the top 10 passers in the league.”

3. New York Knicks — R.J. Barrett, F

School: Duke

Age: 18

Other possibilities: Ja Morant (G, Murray State)

Expert quote: From Woo: “While he does come with some warts, Barrett is a consensus top-three choice in the minds of most teams, and seems bound to post big point totals in the NBA.”

4. Los Angeles Lakers — De’Andre Hunter, F

School: Virginia

Age: 21

Other possibilities: Jarrett Culver (F, Texas Tech), Darius Garland (G, Vanderbilt)

Expert quote: From Wasserman: “A 43.8 percent three-point shooter and the ACC Defensive Player of the Year, Hunter would be a fit for practically every team in the lottery. The 6’7″, 225-pound forward can be immediately useful in L.A. alongside LeBron James….”

5. Cleveland Cavaliers — Jarrett Culver, F

School: Texas Tech

Age: 20

Other possibilities: De’Andre Hunter (F, Virginia), Cam Reddish (G/F, Duke)

Expert quote: From The Ringer: “Versatile wing who can fill myriad roles and has a lane to become a primary shot creator if his handle keeps improving.”

6. Phoenix Suns — Darius Garland, G

School: Vanderbilt

Age: 19

Other possibilities: Jarrett Culver (F, Texas Tech)

Expert quote: From O’Donnell: “Garland is the mystery man of this draft, a highly touted point guard recruit whose skill set seems like a perfect fit in the modern NBA but with little tape to prove it.”

7. Chicago Bulls — Coby White, G

School: UNC

Age: 19

Other possibilities: none

Expert quote: From Givony: “His impressive size, open-court quickness and shot-making ability make him an ideal fit in the modern NBA game, and he should make strides as a passer and defender as he continues to gain strength and experience.”

8. Atlanta Hawks — Cam Reddish, G/F

School: Duke

Age: 19

Other possibilities: De’Andre Hunter (F, Virginia), Sekou Doumbouya (F, France), Nassir Little (G/F, UNC)

Expert quote: From Givony: “Reddish is one of the biggest enigmas of this draft class, as he rarely produced up to his talent level as a freshman … Still, his combination of size, length, fluidity and perimeter shooting ability is highly intriguing in a draft that is lacking deep star power.”

9. Washington Wizards — Sekou Doumbouya, F

caption Sekou Doumbouya. source vis YouTube/Limoges CSP/Euroleague

School: n/a – Limoges/France

Age: 18

Other possibilities: Cam Reddish (G/F, Duke), Nassir Little (F, UNC), Bol Bol (C, Oregon), Romeo Langford (G/F, Indiana), Jaxson Hayes (C, Texas)

Expert quote: From The Ringer: “Unpolished physical specimen with the potential versatility at the forward spots to be a mismatch nightmare if his skills continue to develop.”

10. Atlanta Hawks — Jaxson Hayes, C

School: Texas

Age: 18

Other possibilities: Romeo Langford (G/F, Indiana), Goga Bitadze (C, Montenegro), Brandon Clarke (F, Gonzaga)

Expert quote: From Vecenie: “A 6-foot-11 center with a 7-foot-4 wingspan, many evaluators around the NBA believe that Hayes has potential to be the type of low-usage, rim-running, shot-blocking center that every NBA team is looking for right now.”

11. Minnesota Timberwolves — Brandon Clarke, F

School: Gonzaga

Age: 22

Other possibilities: Sekou Doumbouya (F, France), Nassir Little (F, UNC), Jaxson Hayes (C, Texas), Cam Reddish (G/F, Duke)

Expert quote: From Givony: “Clarke’s defensive versatility, pick-and-roll finishing prowess and budding shooting ability make him a strong match for the existing pieces on the [Wolves].”

12. Charlotte Hornets — P.J. Washington, F

School: Kentucky

Age: 20

Other possibilities: Sekou Doumbouya (F, France), Jaxson Hayes (C, Texas), Romeo Langford (G/F, Indiana), Bol Bol (C, Oregon), Rui Hachimura (F, Gonzaga)

Expert quote: From Parrish: “Washington definitely helped himself this season – mostly because he went from a 23.8% 3-point shooter (on limited opportunities) as a freshman to somebody who made 42.3% of the 78 3-pointers he attempted as a sophomore while leading Kentucky to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.”

13. Miami Heat — Kevin Porter Jr., G

School: USC

Age: 18

Other possibilities: Bol Bol (C, Oregon), Sekou Doumbouya (F, France), Romeo Langford (G/F, Indiana)

Expert quote: From Wasserman: “Time, pro coaching and improved confidence could help unlock obvious talent with the explosive 6’6″ wing. Porter will require patience from the Miami Heat, as he’ll struggle early with his decision-making and getting into the flow of games.”

14. Boston Celtics (via Sacramento Kings) — Goga Bitadze, C

caption Goga Bitadze. source via YouTube/FIBA

School: n/a – Mega Bemax/Serbia/Georgia

Age: 19

Other possibilities: Kevin Porter Jr. (G, USC), Brandon Clarke (F, Gonzaga), Nassir Little (F, UNC), P.J. Washington (F, Kentucky)

Expert quote: From O’Donnell: “Bitadze won Euroleague’s Rising Star award in limited action this season, showcasing his advanced skill level for a 6’11, 250-pound center. Bitadze won’t beat anyone with athleticism, but he’s a smart player with soft touch and keen awareness on both ends.”

15. Detroit Pistons — Romeo Langford, G/F

School: Indiana

Age: 19

Other possibilities: Kevin Porter Jr. (G, USC), P.J. Washington (F, Kentucky), Tyler Herro (G, Kentucky)

Expert quote: From Woo: “It’s been hard to find teams particularly enamored with Langford after the season he just had, and though his body and athletic tools look the part, there are valid concerns about the holes in his skill set, particularly his ongoing jump shooting struggles.”

16. Orlando Magic — Nickeil Alexander-Walker, G

School: Virginia Tech

Age: 20

Other possibilities: Tyler Herro (G, Kentucky), Rui Hachimura (F, Gonzaga)

Expert quote: From Parrish: “Alexander-Walker showed he’s a 6-5 guard capable of playing on or off the ball and guarding at least three positions – all of which is why NBA scouts have been buzzing about him since November.”

17. Brooklyn Nets — Bol Bol, C

School: Oregon

Age: 19

Other possibilities: Nassir Little (F, UNC), Goga Bitadze (C, Serbia), Grant Williams (F, Tennessee), Rui Hachimura (F, Gonzaga)

Expert quote: From O’Donnell: “Bol is the longest player and arguably the best shooter in this draft, yet he also feels like the biggest boom-or-bust prospect available … NBA teams will have concerns over his build, with skinny legs and narrow hips leading to long-term durability questions.”

18. Indiana Pacers — Rui Hachimura, F

School: Gonzaga

Age: 21

Other possibilities: Kevin Porter Jr. (G, USC), Tyler Herro (G, Kentucky), P.J. Washington (F, Kentucky), Keldon Johnson (G/F, Kentucky), Cameron Johnson (F, UNC)

Expert quote: From Givony: “Hachimura is blessed with outstanding physical tools and impressive athletic ability. He brings the type of character and work ethic the [Pacers] typically values.”

19. San Antonio Spurs — no consensus

Possibilities: Talen Horton-Tucker (G, Iowa State), Nickeil Alexander-Walker (G, Virginia Tech), Rui Hachimura (F, Gonzaga), KZ Okpala (F, Stanford), Grant Williams (F, Tennesse), Brandon Clarke (F, Gonzaga), Keldon Johnson (G/F, Kentucky)

Expert quote: O’Donnell on Grant Williams: “Williams’ best attribute might be his feel for the game, which helps him contribute to winning basketball even without a signature skill.”

20. Boston Celtics (via Los Angeles Clippers) — no consensus

Possibilities: Talen Horton-Tucker (G, Iowa State), Nickeil Alexander-Walker (G, Virginia Tech), Keldon Johnson (G/F, Kentucky), Chuma Okeke (F, Auburn), Tyler Herro (G, Kentucky), Ty Jerome (G, Virginia)

Expert quote: Wasserman on Tyler Herro: “Herro could fill an immediate role by spotting up in transition, spacing the floor and making jump shots off screens.”

21. Oklahoma City Thunder — Matisse Thybulle, G

School: Washington

Age: 22

Other possibilities: Cameron Johnson (F, Duke), Bol Bol (C, Oregon), Keldon Johnson (G/F, Kentucky), Kevin Porter Jr. (G, USC), Tyler Herro (G, Kentucky)

Expert quote: From Woo: “Thybulle’s athleticism, length and elite defensive instincts make for an appealing toolkit, and if he can knock down open threes at a good clip, he could become an extremely valuable role player.”

22. Boston Celtics —Luguentz Dort, G

School: Arizona State

Age: 20

Other possibilities: Keldon Johnson (G/F, Kentucky), P.J. Washington (F, Kentucky), Carsen Edwards (G, Purdue), Matisse Thybulle (G, Washington), Chuma Okeke (F, Auburn)

Expert quote: From Woo: “Dort’s physical, workmanlike style has earned him fans around the league, and his athleticism and strong body type create a degree of floor. It’s easy to see him being able to keep up with his tools.”

23. Utah Jazz — Keldon Johnson, G/F

School: Kentucky

Age: 19

Other possibilities: Grant Williams (F, Tennessee), Cameron Johnson (F, UNC), Carsen Edwards (G, Purdue), Chuma Okeke (F, Auburn), Nassir Little (F, UNC), Admiral Schofield (F, Tennessee)

Expert quote: From O’Donnell: “Johnson showed a well-rounded game as a freshman at Kentucky with no signature skill but few apparent weaknesses.”

24. Philadelphia 76ers — Cameron Johnson, F

School: UNC

Age: 23

Other possibilities: Matisse Thybulle (G, Washington), Ty Jerome (G, Virginia), Tyler Herro (G, Kentucky), Grant Williams (F, Tennessee), Carsen Edwards (G, Purdue)

Expert quote: From Woo: “At this point, Johnson looks one of the more NBA-ready wings available, with a potentially elite catch and shoot profile that makes him a good first-round bet despite his advanced age and history of leg injuries.”

25. Portland Trail Blazers — Talen Horton-Tucker, G

School: Iowa State

Age: 18

Other possibilities: Luguentz Dort (G, Arizona State), KZ Okpala (F, Stanford), Matisse Thybulle (G, Washington), Brandon Clarke (F, Gonzaga), Cameron Johnson (F, UNC)

Expert quote: Parrish on Horton-Tucker: “The 6-5 guard is still only 18 years old; so patience will likely be required. But Horton-Tucker’s ability to play multiple positions makes him an interesting prospect.”

26. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Houston Rockets) — Nicolas Claxton, F/C

School: Georgia

Age: 20

Other possibilities: Goga Bitadze (C, Georgia), Jontay Porter (F, Missouri), Rui Hachimura (F, Gonzaga), Talen Horton-Tucker (G, Iowa State), Grant Williams (F, Tennessee)

Expert quote: From Vecenie: “I’m guessing that, at the end of the day, Claxton’s combination of skills is too fascinating from a modern NBA perspective to pass up at the end of the first round. He’s 6-10, but moves like a player much smaller than that in the way that he can guard away from the basket.”

27. Brooklyn Nets (via Denver Nuggets) — Mfiondu Kabengele, C

School: Florida State

Age: 21

Other possibilities: KZ Okpala (F, Stanford), Grant Williams (F, Tennessee), Carsen Edwards (G, Purdue),

Expert quote: From Givony: “The Nets have their starting center of the future in place in Jarrett Allen, but they might look to add another frontcourt piece to the roster with a player who can play either big spot and has the ability to stretch the floor.”

28. Golden State Warriors — Carsen Edwards, G

School: Purdue

Age: 21

Other possibilities: Talen Horton-Tucker (G, Iowa State), Jalen McDaniels (F, San Diego State), Bruno Fernando (C, Maryland), Ty Jerome (G, Virginia)

Expert quote: From Givony: “Edwards’ shooting range, ability to play on or off the ball and readiness as one of the top scorers in college basketball make him a strong candidate.”

29. San Antonio Spurs — no consensus

Possibilities: KZ Okpala (F, Stanford), Bruno Fernando (C, Maryland), Nicola Claxton (C, Georgia), Neemias Queta (C, Utah State), Deividas Sirvydis (F, Lithuania), Isaiah Roby (F, Nebraska), Dylan Windler (F, Belmont)

Expert quote: Givony on KZ Okpala: “His physical tools are impressive, and the flashes he has shown as a slasher, defender and perimeter shooter make him worth a long-term investment.”

30. Milwaukee Bucks — Ty Jerome, G or Daniel Gafford, F/C

School: Virginia (Jerome), Arkansas (Gafford)

Age: 21 (Jerome), 20 (Gafford)

Other possibilities: Matisse Thybulle (G, Washington), Mfiondu Kabengele (C, Florida State), Eric Paschall (F, Villanova)

Expert quote: O’Donnell on Jerome: “The 6’5 guard can play either backcourt spot thanks to his elite catch-and-shoot ability and strong feel for the game. He’s limited athletically but has the size, skill, and smarts to play in the league.”

