2019 NFL DRAFT: What every team needs heading into the first round

The first round of the 2019 NFL draft will be held on Thursday, April 25.

The draft will air on ABC, ESPN, and the NFL Network.

Across the league, teams will jockey for position, trading up and down with the hopes of filling places of need on their roster.

The Oakland Raiders hold the most power heading into the 2019 draft, with an impressive three first-round picks.

The 2019 NFL draft is set to begin on April 25, when teams will get their first chance to claim players of this year’s draft class.

For most teams in the league, the opening night of the draft will be of monumental importance. Leading the pack is the Oakland Raiders, who have a whopping three first-round picks this year, and will be looking to reload after an impressive amount of talent was moved during the 2018 season.

Still, for every team with a pick in the first round, there are needs that will have to be addressed and difficult decisions to be made, as actions at the top of the draft can have far-reaching effects through the night.

Take a look below at the draft order for the first round of the 2019 NFL draft, as well as the needs that every team will likely be looking to address with their early picks.

1. Arizona Cardinals

Team needs: OT/EDGE/CB/WR

2018 first round draft pick: Josh Rosen (QB)

One thing to know: While many first assumed the Cardinals would take Nick Bosa with the first overall pick, NFL insiders are now saying that new head coach Kliff Kingsbury would prefer to bring Kyler Murray to Arizona as the team’s next franchise quarterback – leaving the team in a difficult spot with sophomore quarterback Josh Rosen.

2. San Francisco 49ers

Team needs: EDGE/CB/S/WR

2018 first round draft pick: Mike McGlinchey (OT)

One thing to know: Should the Cardinals select Murray with the first pick, the 49ers will be in an amazing position to make some noise during the draft, with the option to pick Bosa, or trade the spot to another team hoping to draft the Ohio State edge rusher in exchange for more picks throughout the weekend.

3. New York Jets

Team needs: EDGE/DL/OT

2018 first round draft pick: Sam Darnold (QB)

One thing to know: The Jets have openly said they wouldn’t mind trading down in the draft if a sensible offer came around, and with plenty of solid edge rushers available this year, it could be a great time to drop back a bit for extra assets.

4. Oakland Raiders

Team needs: EDGE/DL/CB/WR

2018 first round draft pick: Kolton Miller (OT)

One thing to know: Jon Gruden and the Oakland Raiders enter the 2019 NFL draft with a whopping three first-round picks and plenty of options on how to use them. Do they want to move up and select Nick Bosa to replace the hole in their defensive line left by Khalil Mack? Do they want to trade back and bring in even more assets with which Gruden can shape the future of the franchise? Either way, no team has more potential power at the draft this year than the Raiders.

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Team needs: OT/LB/CB/RB/QB

2018 first round draft pick: Vita Vea (DT)

One thing to know: Bruce Arians was always able to do more with less while leading the Arizona Cardinals, and taking over the Buccaneers this year presents him with a new, but similar challenge. Arians has been publicly supportive of quarterback Jameis Winston, and the Cardinals certainly need help at other positions but don’t be surprised if they decide to grab their next QB if the spot feels right.

6. New York Giants

Team needs: OT/EDGE/CB/DL

2018 first round draft pick: Saquon Barkley (RB)

One thing to know: After Eli Manning’s unimpressive 2018 season, many Giants fans are looking for the team to bring in a new quarterback as his successor, but so far, the franchise has stood behind Manning.

7. Jacksonville Jaguars

Team needs: QB/TE/EDGE

2018 first round draft pick: Taven Bryan (DT)

One thing to know: The Jaguars need a quarterback after Blake Bortles’ brutal 2018 season, but seem almost certain to solve that problem outside of the draft by signing Eagles backup Nick Foles when he officially becomes a free agent.

8. Detroit Lions

Team needs: EDGE/CB/TE/WR

2018 first round draft pick: Frank Ragnow (C)

One thing to know: Matt Patricia might be tempted to get another defensive blue-chipper because of how much talent is at the top of this draft class, but acquiring another offensive weapon for Matthew Stafford will also be a priority.

9. Buffalo Bills

Team needs: OT/WR/DL

2018 first round draft pick: Josh Allen (QB), Tremaine Edmunds (LB)

One thing to know: Josh Allen’s rookie season at quarterback proved the Bills need two things for him to be successful – an offensive line that can protect him, and a receiver who can run fast enough to catch his cannon of an arm.

10. Denver Broncos

Team needs: CB/OT/WR

2018 first round draft pick: Bradley Chubb (DE)

One thing to know: John Elway moved to bring Joe Flacco to Denver after Case Keenum’s somewhat disappointing year, but will need a few more solid additions for the Broncos to be considered contenders against the Chiefs and Chargers in the AFC West.

11. Cincinnati Bengals

Team needs: OT/LB/QB/CB

2018 first round draft pick: Billy Price (C)

One thing to know: The Bengals have plenty of room for improvement on both sides of the ball, and newly hired head coach Zac Taylor will have his pick of players to begin his rebuild. As the former quarterbacks coach for the Los Angeles Rams, could he be tempted to hire his own franchise quarterback? Or will Cincinnati go with Andy Dalton for a ninth consecutive season?

12. Green Bay Packers

Team needs: EDGE/TE/LB

2018 first round draft pick: Jaire Alexander (CB)

One thing to know: Incoming Packers head coach Matt LaFleur will have plenty of options in the first round – will Green Bay choose to sure up their defense, or give Aaron Rodgers a bit more firepower with their first pick?

13. Miami Dolphins

Team needs: EDGE/OT/QB

2018 first round draft pick: Minkah Fitzpatrick (S)

One thing to know: The Miami Dolphins were the fourth-worst team in the NFL in total defense last season. Former Patriots defensive coordinator and new Miami head coach Brian Flores will be charged with turning the unit around, and it could all start with their first-round pick.

14. Atlanta Falcons

Team needs: EDGE/DL/OT

2018 first round draft pick: Calvin Ridley (WR)

One thing to know: The Falcons were an all-around disaster in 2018, but if they can fill out their defense in the draft this year, the Atlanta offense could help their turnaround come quicker than expected.

15. Washington Redskins

Team needs: QB/OT/WR

2018 first round draft pick: Daron Payne (DT)

One thing to know: Washington needs a quarterback after Alex Smith’s gruesome injury, but also in need of more protection for whoever winds up taking snaps for the team next season. Some experts are projecting Duke’s Daniel Jones as a potential target for the team’s quarterback needs.

16. Carolina Panthers

Team needs: EDGE/CB/S

2018 first round draft pick: D.J. Moore (WR)

One thing to know: With Panthers legend Julius Peppers retiring after the 2018 season, Carolina is now in the market for another impact edge rusher. Mississippi State’s Montez Sweat and Clemson’s Clenin Ferrell would both fit the bill, should they fall outside the top 15 of the draft.

17. Cleveland Browns

Team needs: WR/DT/OT

2018 first round draft pick: Baker Mayfield (QB), Denzel Ward (CB)

One thing to know: The Cleveland Browns seemed to finally strike quarterback gold after taking Baker Mayfield with the first overall pick in 2018. Now they need to surround him with talent.

18. Minnesota Vikings

Team needs: OT/DL/LB

2018 first round draft pick: Mike Hughes (CB)

One thing to know: After Minnesota’s improbable run to the NFC Championship in the 2018 postseason, the Vikings fell off in a big way last season after handing the reigns to Kirk Cousins.

19. Tennessee Titans

Team needs: EDGE/WR/CB

2018 first round draft pick: Rashaan Evans (LB)

One thing to know: The Titans were the fourth-worst passing team in the NFL in 2018, throwing for just 186 yards per game in a year that saw offenses explode like never before. Giving Marcus Mariota more weapons will likely be a top priority heading into their 2019 campaign.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

Team needs: LB/CB/WR

2018 first round draft pick: Terrell Edmunds (S)

One thing to know: There’s plenty of turmoil within the Steelers organization right now, but the front office will need to focus on replacing the talent of Antonio Brown and adding some defensive depth in the draft.

21. Seattle Seahawks

Team needs: EDGE/OT/CB

2018 first round draft pick: Rashaad Penny (RB)

One thing to know: Seattle survived the departure of the “Legion of Boom” in 2018, but still would probably like to establish a new front of defensive power in the coming years.

22. Baltimore Ravens

Team needs: WR/EDGE

2018 first round draft pick: Hayden Hurst (TE), Lamar Jackson (QB)

One thing to know: Baltimore has committed to Lamar Jackson as its quarterback moving forward, and now needs to bring in talent and develop a system that will make the most of his impressive skill set.

23. Houston Texans

Team needs: OT/CB/RB

2018 first round draft pick: None

One thing to know: Look for the Texans to invest in their offensive line this offseason. As the franchise has learned over the past two years, their fortunes heavily depend on quarterback Deshaun Watson staying on the field.

24. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago)

Team needs: EDGE/DL/CB/WR

2018 first round draft pick: Kolton Miller (OT)

One thing to know: This is the first of two first-round draft picks the Raiders received from the Bears in exchange for Khalil Mack. With Mack’s wild success in Chicago, grabbing a reliable pass-rusher would be ideal for Jon Gruden in this spot.

25. Philadelphia Eagles

Team needs: DL/CB/OT

2018 first round draft pick: None

One thing to know: After an injury-plagued season stopped the Eagles short of a repeat Super Bowl appearance, depth in the top need in Philadelphia.

26. Indianapolis Colts

Team needs: WR/CB/DL

2018 first round draft pick: Quenton Nelson (G)

One thing to know: Andrew Luck looked like his old self through the Colts impressive 2018 campaign, but he could still use another solid receiver.

27. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas)

Team needs: EDGE/DL/CB/WR

2018 first round draft pick: Kolton Miller (OT)

One thing to know: While Gruden was criticized for letting Mack go, his decision to trade away Amari Cooper for this first-round pick from the Cowboys was widely praised. Still, Derek Carr could use another receiver to throw to in Cooper’s absence.

28. Los Angeles Chargers

Team needs: LB/DT/OT

2018 first round draft pick: Derwin James (S)

One thing to know: The Chargers have drafted Pro Bowlers with four of their past five first-round draft picks. Adding another would help make one of the most well-rounded teams in football even more impressive.

29. Kansas City Chiefs

Team needs: CB, DL, RB

2018 first round draft pick: None

One thing to know: The Chiefs decided to move on from running back Kareem Hunt after a video showed him shoving and kicking a woman. Kansas City might add depth to its backfield early in the draft.

30. Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans)

Team needs: EDGE/TE/LB

2018 first round draft pick: Jaire Alexander (CB)

One thing to know: The Green Bay Packers showed a lot of holes in 2018, and while a fully-healthy Aaron Rodgers can help solve some of them, he can’t do it alone.

31. Los Angeles Rams

Team needs: EDGE, DB, TE

2018 first round draft pick: None

One thing to know: After going all-in on the 2018 season, it’s crucial that the Rams begin building in-house talent on cheaper rookie deals before the time comes for Jared Goff’s expensive extension.

32. New England Patriots

Team needs: TE, WR

2018 first round draft pick: Isaiah Wynn (OT), Sony Michel (RB)

One thing to know: With the potential departure of Rob Gronkowski looming, it might be time for New England to invest a high draft pick in his possible successor. Luckily for the Patriots, this year there is not one, but two Iowa tight ends that could go in the first round – T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant.

