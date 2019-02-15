2019 NFL MOCK DRAFT: What the experts are predicting for the first round

The 2019 NFL draft is set for April 25.

Until then, teams will prepare to make their picks, and sportswriters will make their predictions through mock drafts.

We analyzed nine mock drafts to get a sense of how the first round might play out.

The 32 NFL teams are surely hard at work studying tape, evaluating players, and working to make deals to move up or down in the April 25 NFL draft.

By examining the predictions of several experts from a variety of outlets, you can get a pretty good idea of how the NFL world thinks the first 32 picks could shake out.

We analyzed the mock drafts of nine experts – Chad Reuter, Maurice Jones-Drew, and Bucky Brooks of NFL.com; Ryan Wilson and Will Brinson of CBS Sports; Mel Kiper and Todd McShay of ESPN; Walter Football; and John Clayton of The Washington Post – and attempted to find a consensus.

Take a look below and see how the experts believe the first round will go down.

1. Arizona Cardinals — Nick Bosa, Edge (Ohio State)

source Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Experts: 9 of 9

Other possibilities: N/A

Key expert quote: From Reuter: “Best player. No. 1 pick. Pretty simple.”

2. San Francisco 49ers — Josh Allen, Edge (Kentucky)

source David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Experts: 7 of 9

Other possibilities: Quinnen Williams, DL (Alabama)

Key expert quote: From Jones-Drew: “The 49ers get the kind of edge rusher they need. Another first-rounder gives them one of the best young D-line units in the league.”

3. New York Jets — Quinnen Williams, DL (Alabama)

source Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Experts: 4 of 9

Other possibilities: Rashan Gary, DL (Michigan); Josh Allen, Edge (Kentucky)

Key expert quote: From Brinson: “I don’t know what the nickname would be for multiple Williams players on the defensive line and I’m sure the Jets would like to get some skill position guys or protection for Sam Darnold, but the speedy behemoth defensive lineman is too talented to pass up here.”

4. Oakland Raiders — Rashan Gary, DL (Michigan)

source Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Experts: 4 of 9

Other possibilities: Clelin Ferrell, DE (Clemson); Greedy Williams, CB (LSU); Quinnen Williams, DL (Alabama)

Key expert quote: From Brooks: “The Raiders desperately need a blue-chip defender on the front line to harass the prolific passers in the AFC West. Gary is a better athlete than playmaker at this point, but his arrival should boost a pass rush that netted a league-low 13 sacks in 2018.”

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Jonah Williams, OT (Alabama)

source Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Experts: 3 of 9

Other possibilities: Josh Jacobs, RB (Alabama); Devin White, LB (LSU); Greedy Williams, CB (LSU); Quinnen Williams, DL (Alabama)

Key expert quote: From Kiper: “The Bucs could look very different under new coach Bruce Arians in 2019, as they have several key free agents (Kwon Alexander, Donovan Smith, Adam Humphries, among others), plus veterans (DeSean Jackson, Gerald McCoy) who are candidates to be released. Upgrading the offensive line should be a priority, however, and Williams has Pro Bowl potential at both guard and tackle.”

6. New York Giants — Dwayne Haskins, QB (Ohio State)

Experts: 8 of 9

Other possibilities: Devin White, LB (LSU)

Key expert quote: From Wilson: “Dwayne Haskins remains our top quarterback in this draft class. He attempted only 40 passes before last season, but if Eli Manning is indeed coming back in 2019, Haskins can spend a year on clipboard duty.”

7. Jacksonville Jaguars — Drew Lock, QB (Missouri)

Experts: 3 of 9

Other possibilities: Clelin Ferrell, DE (Clemson); Cody Ford, OT (Oklahoma); Jeffery Simmons, DT (Mississippi State)

Key expert quote: From Reuter: “Lock has been inconsistent, but so was Josh Allen – the seventh overall pick last year – coming out of college.”

8. Detroit Lions — Clelin Ferrell, DE (Clemson)

Experts: 3 of 9

Other possibilities: Devin White, LB (LSU); Greedy Williams, CB (LSU); Dexter Lawrence, DT (Clemson)

Key expert quote: From Brinson: “The Lions can keep building out from the interior of their defensive line and by doing so can keep putting pressure on the developing offenses in the division. Ferrell is someone who can give them an edge-rush presence with Ziggy Ansah very much in question as to his future.”

9. Buffalo Bills — Jawaan Taylor, OT (Florida)

Experts: 5 of 9

Other possibilities: D.K. Metcalf, WR (Ole Miss); Jonah Williams, OT (Alabama); Rashan Gary, DL (Michigan)

Key expert quote: From McShay: “The Bills need to protect Josh Allen, and Taylor is mobile and powerful with good size. He can ride faster rushers past the QB with his quickness, allowing Allen time to find a receiver deep (yeah, Buffalo needs one of those too) or take off.”

10. Denver Broncos — TIE: Daniel Jones, QB (Duke); Drew Lock, QB (Missouri); Deandre Baker, CB (Georgia)

Experts: 2 each

Other possibilities: Kyler Murray, QB (Okalhoma); Ed Oliver, DT (Houston); Greedy Williams, CB (LSU)

Key expert quote: From Jones-Drew: “The Broncos continue to draft quarterbacks until they get it right. Jones is a big, athletic signal-caller who can make all the throws.”

11. Cincinnati Bengals — Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma

source Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Experts: 4 of 9

Other possibilities: Devin White, LB (LSU); Kyler Murray, QB (Oklahoma); Greedy Williams, CB (LSU); Jawaan Taylor, OT (Florida)

Key expert quote: From Brooks: “The Bengals could go all in on re-tooling their offense on draft day. Ford would give the Bengals a sturdy blocker to add to a front line that needs more physicality and toughness.”

12. Green Bay Packers — TIE: Montez Sweat, Edge (Mississippi State); T.J. Hockenson, TE (Iowa); Jachai Polite, Edge (Florida)

caption Sweat. source Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Experts: 2 each

Other possibilities: Jaylon Ferguson, Edge (Louisiana Tech); Devin White, LB (LSU)

Key expert quote: From Reuter: “Sweat fills a void by adding strength and agility off the edge.”

13. Miami Dolphins — Kyler Murray, QB (Okalhoma)

source mpi04/MediaPunch/IPX

Experts: 4 of 9

Other possibilities: Daniel Jones, QB (Duke); Ed Oliver, DT (Houston)

Key expert quote: From Wilson: “The Dolphins have yet to officially move on from Ryan Tannehill but general manager Chris Grier said that the team may ‘fall in love’ with a quarterback during the pre-draft process. Murray is that guy. There will always be questions about his size but given the way the game has changed over the last five years, it’s reasonable to think he can flourish in the league.”

14. Atlanta Falcons — TIE: Ed Oliver, DT (Houston); Christian Wilkins, DT (Clemson)

caption Oliver. source Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Experts: 3 each

Other possibilities: Greedy Williams, CB (LSU); Jeffery Simmons, DT (Mississippi State)

Key expert quote: From Kiper: “If Grady Jarrett’s price tag in free agency proves too much for the Falcons, Oliver is the perfect replacement as an interior game-wrecker. His tape was picked apart this season, and he was better in 2017, but he can dominate a game when he’s playing at his best. He needs to keep developing as a pass-rusher, however. Oliver is only 21, and he has a high ceiling.”

15. Washington Redskins — TIE: Daniel Jones, QB (Duke); Jonah Williams, OT (Alabama)

Experts: 2 each

Other possibilities: Jawaan Taylor, OT (Florida); Marquise Brown, WR (Oklahoma); D.K. Metcalf, WR (Ole Miss)

Key expert quote: From Brinson: “The Redskins are going to have to take a quarterback in the first round of this draft unless they can figure out something in free agency. Jones just feels like someone who fits the mold of what Jay Gruden is looking for, even if I feel kind of bad for him considering the landing spot.”

16. Carolina Panthers — TIE: Brian Burns, OLB (Florida State); Clelin Ferrell, DE (Clemson)

caption Burns. source Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Experts: 2 each

Other possibilities: Andre Dillard, OT (Washington State); Garrett Bradbury, C (NC State), Montez Sweat, Edge (Mississippi State)

Key expert quote: From Kiper: “Mario Addison led the Panthers with nine sacks this season, followed by five for the ageless Julius Peppers. Unless Peppers can play forever, this is a clear area of need for Carolina. The 6-foot-5, 235-pound Burns, who had 10 sacks in 2018, needs more time in the weight room, but he could grow into a defensive end.”

17. Cleveland Browns — TIE: Christian Wilkins, DT (Clemson); Jonah Williams, OT (Alabama)

Experts: 2 each

Other possibilities: Dre’mont Jones, DT (Ohio State); N’Keal Harry, WR (Arizona State); Byron Murphy, CB (Washington)

Key expert quote: From Reuter: “If the quarterbacks don’t go early in Round 1, Wilkins will probably be off the board before this pick. However, if there’s an early run on passers, there will be some bargains, like Wilkins at No. 17.”

18. Minnesota Vikings — Greg Little, OT (Ole Miss)

source Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Experts: 4 of 9

Other possibilities: Dexter Lawrence, DT (Clemson); Dalton Risner, OT (Kansas State); Andre Dillard, OT (Washington State)

Key expert quote: From Jones-Drew: “The Vikings paid Kirk Cousins a ton of money last offseason to elevate their offense, but a porous O-line never really gave him a chance. Fixing the unit up front will go a long way to getting this offense back on track.”

19. Tennessee Titans — T.J. Hockenson, TE (Iowa)

Experts: 3 of 9

Other possibilities: Marquise Brown, WR (Oklahoma); A.J. Brown, WR (Ole Miss); Byron Murphy, CB (Washington)

Key expert quote: From McShay: “Delanie Walker is 34 and was injured last season, so the addition of Hockenson would bring stability to the position. He can block and is a real pass-catching weapon. I think he’s the best tight end in the class, and Marcus Mariota loves to target his tight ends.”

20. Pittsburgh Steelers — Devin Bush, LB (Michigan)

Experts: 2 of 9

Other possibilities: Deandre Baker, CB (Georgia); Jachai Polite, Edge (Florida); Kelvin Harmon, WR (NC State)

Key expert quote: From Kiper: “The Steelers tied for the NFL lead with 52 sacks this season, but the weakness on defense was at inside linebacker, as they struggled to replace Ryan Shazier. The phrase I keep repeating about Bush is ‘perfect for today’s NFL.’ He would be a great fit as a three-down linebacker who never has to leave the field. At 5-foot-11, Bush is undersized, but he should test well at the combine.”

21. Seattle Seahawks — No consensus

caption Cornerback Trayvon Mullen of the Clemson Tigers. source Harry How/Getty Images

Experts: N/A

Other possibilities: Trayvon Mullen, CB (Clemson); Lonnie Johnson Jr., CB (Kentucky); Nasir Adderley, S (Delaware); Deionte Thompson, S (Alabama)

Key expert quote: From Reuter: “Mullen, a good value here, brings needed depth to the Seahawks’ secondary, especially if Justin Coleman leaves as a free agent.”

22. Baltimore Ravens — D.K. Metcalf, WR (Ole Miss)

Experts: 2 of 9

Other possibilities: A.J. Brown, WR (Ole Miss); Marquise Brown, WR (Oklahoma); Kelvin Harmon, WR (NC State)

Key expert quote: From McShay: “The Ravens definitely upgraded their receiving a bit this season, but they still lack a real game-changer. Metcalf missed a chunk of time this season with a neck injury, but he’s a big, vertical threat. He’d give Lamar Jackson a reliable option, especially in the red zone.”

23. Houston Texans — No consensus

caption Offensive lineman Andre Dillard of the Washington State Cougars. source Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

Experts: N/A

Other possibilities: Andre Dillard, OT (Washington State); Joejuan Williams, CB (Vanderbilt); Tytus Howard, OT (Alabama State); Yodny Cajuste, OT (West Virginia)

Key expert quote: From Reuter: “Dillard should remind fans of former Texans OT Duane Brown, a first-round pick 11 years ago.”

24. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago) — TIE: Greedy Williams, CB (LSU); Kelvin Harmon, WR (NC State)

caption Williams. source Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Experts: 2 each

Other possibilities: Zach Allen, DE (Boston College); Jachai Polite, Edge (Florida)

Key expert quote: From Jones-Drew: “The Raiders add a top-notch cornerback to help shore up the back end of the defense.”

25. Philadelphia Eagles — Dexter Lawrence, DT (Clemson)

source Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Experts: 4 of 9

Other possibilities: Montez Sweat, Edge (Mississippi State); Gerald Willis, DT (Miami); Byron Murphy, CB (Washington)

Key expert quote: From McShay: “It’s no secret that the Eagles want a cornerback, but this is some really, really good value. Put Lawrence next to Fletcher Cox and let those two plug the middle of a line that was in the bottom third in rush defense this season.”

26. Indianapolis Colts — N’Keal Harry, WR (Arizona State)

source Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

Experts: 2 of 9

Other possibilities: Trayvon Mullen, CB (Clemson); Jeffery Simmons, DT (Mississippi State), D.K. Metcalf, WR (Ole Miss)

Key expert quote: From Brooks: “The big-bodied pass catcher from Arizona State would be an ideal fit as a WR2 opposite T.Y. Hilton.”

27. Oakland Raiders (via Cowboys) — Noah Fant, TE (Iowa)

Experts: 2 of 9

Other possibilities: Jeffery Simmons, DT (Mississippi State); Josh Jacobs, RB (Alabama); Irv Smith Jr., TE (Alabama)

Key expert quote: From Jones-Drew: “With the possible departure of Jared Cook in free agency, Oakland hits with Fant, a versatile tight end who prevents mismatch problems for opposing defenses.”

28. Los Angeles Chargers — Devin Bush, LB (Michigan)

Experts: 2 of 9

Other possibilities: Mack Wilson, LB (Alabama); Dre’mont Jones, DT (Ohio State); Jerry Tillery, DT (Notre Dame)

Key expert quote: From Jones-Drew: “Bush fits the ideal mold for Gus Bradley’s defense, and a sideline-to-sideline playmaker is a must for this unit.”

29. Kansas City Chiefs — Deandre Baker, CB (Georgia)

Experts: 3 of 9

Other possibilities: Byron Murphy, CB (Washington); Deionte Thompson, S (Alabama); Jachai Polite, Edge (Florida)

Key expert quote: From Brinson: “The Chiefs clearly need some upgrades on defense and it would make sense to add a talented, high-level cornerback in the draft.”

30. Green Bay Packers (via Saints) — No consensus

Experts: N/A

Other possibilities: Elijah Holyfield, RB (Georgia); Oshane Ximines, Edge (Old Dominion); Zach Allen, DE (Boston College)

Key expert quote: From Reuter: “This guy is the Real Deal (a nickname that belongs to his famous father, Evander). New HC Matt LaFleur wants to run – and Aaron Jones, the Packers’ leading rusher last season, has had three knee injuries in two seasons.”

31. Los Angeles Rams — No consensus

Experts: N/A

Other possibilities: Irv Smith Jr., TE (Alabama); Dre’mont Jones, DT (Ohio State); Jerry Tillery, DE (Notre Dame); Oshane Ximines, Edge (Old Dominion); Charles Omenihu, DE (Texas)

Key expert quote: From McShay: “Super Bowl stinker aside, this offense is outstanding, and the addition of a matchup piece like Smith would just give Jared Goff and Sean McVay one more weapon. He has speed and athleticism. But there are also a lot of holes on defense, so the Rams might look to add to the secondary.”

32. New England Patriots — Deebo Samuel, WR (South Carolina)

Experts: 2 of 9

Other possibilities: T.J. Hockenson, TE (Iowa); Noah Fant, TE, (Iowa); D.K. Metcalf, WR (Ole Miss); Byron Murphy, CB (Washington)

Key expert quote: From Brinson: “Tom Brady is going to need some weapons and Bill Belichick might view Samuel as a guy who can impact the return game (Cordarrelle Patterson is a free agent) as well, while stepping in to help Josh McDaniels’ offense.”

