19 of the biggest 2019 Oscar snubs and surprises, from ‘First Man’ to ‘Roma’

- source
- Annapurna Pictures, Warner Bros., A24
- The nominations for the 2019 Academy Awards nominations were announced January 22, 2019.
- Many were shocked to see Timothée Chalamet and Ethan Hawke left off the list.
- Netflix original “Roma” surprised with some of the biggest nominations of the morning, including best actress and best picture.
The 2019 Oscar nominations were announced January 22, 2019. Although the list includes some much-deserved nominations for “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” and Spike Lee, there were also some critically praised movies and actors missing.
The 91st annual Academy Awards will air from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PST on ABC. As of now, the show will have no host.
Keep reading to see all of the snubs and surprises.
Timothée Chalamet wasn’t recognized for his performance as an addict in “Beautiful Boy.”
- source
- Amazon Studios
Neither Chalamet nor Steve Carrell were nominated for their performances in “Beautiful Boy” where the duo play a son and father coping with addiction.
“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” appeared to be a shoo-in for the best documentary category.
- source
- Focus Feature
The documentary about Mr. Rogers was one of 15 finalists for the category, but failed to get the votes despite receiving a near-perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes.
“Black Panther” was a happy surprise of the morning with a nod for best picture.
- source
- Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
The Marvel movie is now the first comic-book movie in history to be nominated for best picture.
A lot of people were surprised “Burning” didn’t get any love in the foreign film category.
- source
- CGV Arthouse
One of the best-reviewed foreign movies of the year, starring Steven Yeun (“The Walking Dead”), was a South Korean psychological drama based on a short story. “Burning” made the Oscar shortlist for best foreign film before being overlooked.
Ethan Hawke really should have received a best actor nod for “First Reformed.”
- source
- A24
One of the best movies you probably didn’t see this year, Hawke’s performance as a reverend confronted by his past is his best yet.
Netflix original movie “Roma” surprised not only with a best actress nod, but as one of two films with the most nominations.
- source
- Netflix
Alfonso Cuaron’s emotional black-and-white picture about a young housekeeper in Mexico City received 10 nominations, including best picture, leading actress, and supporting actress. It’s now tied with 2000’s “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” for the most nominations by a foreign language film.
The only other movie that received 10 nominations this year is “The Favourite.”
A lot of fans are saying Emily Blunt was snubbed twice over for her performances in “A Quiet Place” and “Mary Poppins Returns.”
- source
- Disney
Blunt showed off her range of skills on screen last year in a terrifyingly quiet performance in horror thriller “A Quiet Place” and then showed off her immense vocal range as Mary Poppins. Unfortunately, the Academy didn’t recognize either.
Many thought Claire Foy would get a best supporting actress nod for “First Man.”
- source
- Frazer Harrison/Getty
Foy played Neil Armstrong’s first wife Janet Shearon Armstrong and received a Golden Globe nom for her role.
“First Man” won the Golden Globe for best original score but didn’t even get a nomination for the category.
- source
- Universal Pictures
Composer Justin Hurwitz took home the Globe in January. “If Beale Street Could Talk” and “BlacKkKlansman” were nominated instead.
“Aquaman” could have gotten a nod for visual effects.
- source
- Warner Bros.
Did Disney really need three nominations in the best visual effects category?
James Wan’s “Aquaman” has one of the most gorgeously haunting scenes you’ll see in a superhero film.
Where was the best picture nomination for “If Beale Street Could Talk”?
- source
- Annapurna Pictures
The Barry Jenkins’ directed movie gives a heartbreaking look at the failures of the criminal justice system in America. The film received nominations in other categories and the Academy still had two open slots it could have used for a best picture nod.
Barry Jenkins didn’t even get a directing nod for “Beale Street.”
- source
- Annapurna Pictures
Barry Jenkins won the directing Oscar for “Moonlight” in 2018.
Neither did Bradley Cooper.
- source
- Neal Preston/Warner Bros. Entertainment
Many thought Cooper would land a nod after being nominated for best director at the Golden Globes. Cooper still received a nod for best actor.
The men aside, no female directors were nominated.
- source
- Focus Features
Some of the best movies of the year, including “Mary Queen of Scots” (Josie Rourke), “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” (Marielle Heller), and “Destroyer” (Karyn Kusama) were directed by women.
Speaking of “Destroyer,” where was Nicole Kidman’s nomination?
- source
- Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images and Annapurna Pictures
Kidman looks and sounds barely recognizable as a worn down and ravaged no nonsense detective in “Destroyer.” Her performance is the best thing about the crime drama and that’s why she clinched a nomination at the Golden Globes.
A lot of people weren’t happy “Suspiria” didn’t receive a nod for best makeup and hairstyling.
- source
- Amazon Studios
The remake of the 1977 film had everyone talking for convincingly transforming Tilda Swinton into a man.
There was definitely room in the category for one more nominee since only three movies received nods.
John David Washington should have received a best actor nod for his performance in “BlacKkKlansman.”
- source
- Focus Features
Washington was nominated for best actor in a drama at the Golden Globes, but failed to receive a nod at the Oscars.
Adam Driver received a best supporting actor nod for his role in Spike Lee’s film about a man going undercover in the Ku Klux Klan; however, his performance wouldn’t have been anything without John David Washington, who played his partner in the cop drama.
People were surprised “Crazy Rich Asians” didn’t get any love.
- source
- Warner Bros.
Neither Constance Wu nor Michelle Yeoh received nominatons for their roles in Warner Bros.’ big summer movie about a young girl meeting her boyfriend’s very wealthy family overseas.
Last, but not least, “Paddington 2” really should have received some recognition.
- source
- StudioCanal
If you haven’t seen “Paddington 2,” it is easily one of the best movies of 2018. Really. The film about the little bear from Peru is the best-reviewed movie ever on Rotten Tomatoes.
Instead, “Christopher Robin,” which is still adorable, but not as enjoyable, received a visual effects nom.
See the full list of 2019 Oscar nominees here.
Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.