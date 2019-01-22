19 of the biggest 2019 Oscar snubs and surprises, from ‘First Man’ to ‘Roma’

caption A few of the 2019 Oscar snubs include Nicole Kidman, “Crazy Rich Asians,” and Ethan Hawke. source Annapurna Pictures, Warner Bros., A24

The nominations for the 2019 Academy Awards nominations were announced January 22, 2019.

Many were shocked to see Timothée Chalamet and Ethan Hawke left off the list.

Netflix original “Roma” surprised with some of the biggest nominations of the morning, including best actress and best picture.

The 2019 Oscar nominations were announced January 22, 2019. Although the list includes some much-deserved nominations for “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” and Spike Lee, there were also some critically praised movies and actors missing.

The 91st annual Academy Awards will air from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PST on ABC. As of now, the show will have no host.

Keep reading to see all of the snubs and surprises.

Timothée Chalamet wasn’t recognized for his performance as an addict in “Beautiful Boy.”

caption Timothee Chalamet in “Beautiful Boy.” source Amazon Studios

Neither Chalamet nor Steve Carrell were nominated for their performances in “Beautiful Boy” where the duo play a son and father coping with addiction.

“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” appeared to be a shoo-in for the best documentary category.

caption “Won’t You Be My Neighbor” was directed by Morgan Neville. source Focus Feature

The documentary about Mr. Rogers was one of 15 finalists for the category, but failed to get the votes despite receiving a near-perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Black Panther” was a happy surprise of the morning with a nod for best picture.

caption Chadwick Boseman plays the titular character. source Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

The Marvel movie is now the first comic-book movie in history to be nominated for best picture.

A lot of people were surprised “Burning” didn’t get any love in the foreign film category.

caption Steven Yeun stars in “Burning.” source CGV Arthouse

One of the best-reviewed foreign movies of the year, starring Steven Yeun (“The Walking Dead”), was a South Korean psychological drama based on a short story. “Burning” made the Oscar shortlist for best foreign film before being overlooked.

Ethan Hawke really should have received a best actor nod for “First Reformed.”

caption Ethan Hawke stars in “First Reformed.” source A24

One of the best movies you probably didn’t see this year, Hawke’s performance as a reverend confronted by his past is his best yet.

Netflix original movie “Roma” surprised not only with a best actress nod, but as one of two films with the most nominations.

caption Yalitza Aparicio stars as Cleo in Netflix’s “Roma.” source Netflix

Alfonso Cuaron’s emotional black-and-white picture about a young housekeeper in Mexico City received 10 nominations, including best picture, leading actress, and supporting actress. It’s now tied with 2000’s “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” for the most nominations by a foreign language film.

The only other movie that received 10 nominations this year is “The Favourite.”

A lot of fans are saying Emily Blunt was snubbed twice over for her performances in “A Quiet Place” and “Mary Poppins Returns.”

caption Emily Blunt was in two big pictures last year. source Disney

Blunt showed off her range of skills on screen last year in a terrifyingly quiet performance in horror thriller “A Quiet Place” and then showed off her immense vocal range as Mary Poppins. Unfortunately, the Academy didn’t recognize either.

Many thought Claire Foy would get a best supporting actress nod for “First Man.”

caption Claire Foy plays Neil Armstrong’s wife in “First Man.” source Frazer Harrison/Getty

Foy played Neil Armstrong’s first wife Janet Shearon Armstrong and received a Golden Globe nom for her role.

“First Man” won the Golden Globe for best original score but didn’t even get a nomination for the category.

caption Ryan Gosling and Claire Foy star in “First Man.” source Universal Pictures

Composer Justin Hurwitz took home the Globe in January. “If Beale Street Could Talk” and “BlacKkKlansman” were nominated instead.

“Aquaman” could have gotten a nod for visual effects.

caption One of the best scenes in “Aquaman” shines a bright red light on the ocean floor. source Warner Bros.

Did Disney really need three nominations in the best visual effects category?

James Wan’s “Aquaman” has one of the most gorgeously haunting scenes you’ll see in a superhero film.

Where was the best picture nomination for “If Beale Street Could Talk”?

caption KiKi Layne and Stephan James star in “If Beale Street Could Talk.” source Annapurna Pictures

The Barry Jenkins’ directed movie gives a heartbreaking look at the failures of the criminal justice system in America. The film received nominations in other categories and the Academy still had two open slots it could have used for a best picture nod.

Barry Jenkins didn’t even get a directing nod for “Beale Street.”

caption Stephan James and KiKi Layne in “If Beale Street Could Talk.” source Annapurna Pictures

Barry Jenkins won the directing Oscar for “Moonlight” in 2018.

Neither did Bradley Cooper.

caption Bradley Cooper starred in and directed “A Star is Born.” source Neal Preston/Warner Bros. Entertainment

Many thought Cooper would land a nod after being nominated for best director at the Golden Globes. Cooper still received a nod for best actor.

The men aside, no female directors were nominated.

caption Josie Rourke directed “Mary Queen of Scots.” source Focus Features

Some of the best movies of the year, including “Mary Queen of Scots” (Josie Rourke), “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” (Marielle Heller), and “Destroyer” (Karyn Kusama) were directed by women.

Speaking of “Destroyer,” where was Nicole Kidman’s nomination?

caption Nicole Kidman plays a hardened cop in “Destroyer.” source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images and Annapurna Pictures

Kidman looks and sounds barely recognizable as a worn down and ravaged no nonsense detective in “Destroyer.” Her performance is the best thing about the crime drama and that’s why she clinched a nomination at the Golden Globes.

A lot of people weren’t happy “Suspiria” didn’t receive a nod for best makeup and hairstyling.

caption Tilda Swinton plays both of the characters featured above in “Suspiria.” source Amazon Studios

The remake of the 1977 film had everyone talking for convincingly transforming Tilda Swinton into a man.

There was definitely room in the category for one more nominee since only three movies received nods.

John David Washington should have received a best actor nod for his performance in “BlacKkKlansman.”

caption Denzel Washington’s son John David Washington stars in “BlacKkKlansman.” source Focus Features

Washington was nominated for best actor in a drama at the Golden Globes, but failed to receive a nod at the Oscars.

Adam Driver received a best supporting actor nod for his role in Spike Lee’s film about a man going undercover in the Ku Klux Klan; however, his performance wouldn’t have been anything without John David Washington, who played his partner in the cop drama.

People were surprised “Crazy Rich Asians” didn’t get any love.

caption Constance Wu won everyone over in “Crazy Rich Asians.” source Warner Bros.

Neither Constance Wu nor Michelle Yeoh received nominatons for their roles in Warner Bros.’ big summer movie about a young girl meeting her boyfriend’s very wealthy family overseas.

Last, but not least, “Paddington 2” really should have received some recognition.

caption Paddington is just as shocked as us. source StudioCanal

If you haven’t seen “Paddington 2,” it is easily one of the best movies of 2018. Really. The film about the little bear from Peru is the best-reviewed movie ever on Rotten Tomatoes.

Instead, “Christopher Robin,” which is still adorable, but not as enjoyable, received a visual effects nom.

See the full list of 2019 Oscar nominees here.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.