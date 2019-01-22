Here’s the complete list of the 2019 Oscar nominations

caption Chadwick Boseman plays the titular character in “Black Panther.” source Disney

The 2019 Oscar nominees were announced Tuesday morning.

Christian Bale, Mahershala Ali, Lady Gaga, and Olivia Colman were among those nominated.

The critical darlings “If Beale Street Could Talk,” “Roma,” and “A Star Is Born” also got nominations.

“Black Panther” received several nominations, including for best picture.

The nominees for the 2019 Academy Awards were announced Tuesday morning.

Christian Bale, Mahershala Ali, Lady Gaga, and Olivia Colman were among those who received recognition for their work. The critically acclaimed films “If Beale Street Could Talk,” “Roma,” and “A Star Is Born” also got nominations. In addition, the hit Marvel movie “Black Panther” received several nominations, including for best picture.

The 91st Oscars will air live from California’s Dolby Theatre on Sunday, February 24, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Here are all the nominees for the 2019 Oscars:

Best picture

caption Yalitza Aparicio stars as Cleo in “Roma.” source Carlos Somonte/Netflix

“BlacKkKlansman”

“Black Panther”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“The Favourite”

“Green Book”

“Roma”

“A Star Is Born”

“Vice”

Best director

caption Alfonso Cuarón won a 2019 Golden Globe for directing “Roma.” source Netflix

Alfonso Cuarón, “Roma”

Yorgos Lanthimos, “The Favourite”

Spike Lee, “BlacKkKlansman”

Adam McKay, “Vice”

Pawel Pawlikowski, “Cold War”

Best actress in a leading role

caption Lady Gaga in “A Star Is Born.” source Warner Bros.

Yalitza Aparicio, “Roma”

Glenn Close, “The Wife”

Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”

Lady Gaga, “A Star Is Born”

Melissa McCarthy, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Best actor in a leading role

caption Christian Bale in “Vice.” source Annapurna Pictures

Christian Bale, “Vice”

Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”

Willem Dafoe, “At Eternity’s Gate”

Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book”

Best supporting actress

caption Regina King in “If Beale Street Could Talk.” source Annapurna Pictures

Amy Adams, “Vice”

Marina de Tavira, “Roma”

Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Emma Stone, “The Favourite”

Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”

Best supporting actor

caption Mahershala Ali in “Green Book.” source Universal Pictures

Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”

Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman”

Sam Elliott, “A Star Is Born”

Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Sam Rockwell, “Vice”

Best costume design

caption Emma Stone in “The Favourite.” source Fox Searchlight

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”

“Black Panther”

“The Favourite”

“Mary Poppins Returns”

“Mary Queen of Scots”

Best sound editing

caption John Krasinski stars in “A Quiet Place.” source Paramount Pictures

“Black Panther”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“First Man”

“A Quiet Place”

“Roma”

Best sound mixing

caption Bradley Cooper directed “A Star Is Born.” source Warner Bros.

“Black Panther”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“First Man”

“Roma”

“A Star Is Born”

Best animated short film

caption “Bao” is all about the woes of empty-nesting and parenthood. source Pixar

“Animal Behaviour”

“Bao”

“Late Afternoon”

“One Small Step”

“Weekends”

Best live action short film

caption Béatrice Picard stars in “Marguerite.” source H264 Distribution

“Detainment”

“Fauve”

“Marguerite”

“Mother”

“Skin”

Best film editing

caption Rachel Weisz and Olivia Coleman in “The Favourite.” source Fox Searchlight Pictures

“BlacKkKlansman”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“The Favourite”

“Green Book”

“Vice”

Best original score

caption Chadwick Boseman stars in “Black Panther.” source Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

“Black Panther”

“BlacKkKlansman”

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

“Isle of Dogs”

“Mary Poppins Returns”

Best documentary feature

“Free Solo”

“Hale County”

“This Morning, This Evening”

“Minding the Gap”

“Of Fathers and Sons”

“RBG”

Best documentary short subject

caption “Lifeboat” was released in late 2018. source Spin Film and RYOT

“Black Sheep”

“End Game”

“Lifeboat”

“A Night at the Garden”

“Period. End of Sentence”

Best foreign language film

caption “Roma” was directed by Alfonso Cuarón. source Netflix

“Capernaum”

“Cold War”

“Never Look Away”

“Roma”

“Shoplifters”

Best production design

caption Lupita Nyong’o and Letitia Wright in “Black Panther.” source Marvel

“Black Panther”

“The Favourite”

“First Man”

“Mary Poppins Returns”

“Roma”

Best visual effects

caption Ewan McGregor stars in “Christopher Robin.” source Walt Disney Studios

“Avengers: Infinity War”

“Christopher Robin”

“First Man”

“Ready Player One”

“Solo: A Star Wars Story”

Best cinematography

caption “Roma” won a 2019 Golden Globe for best foreign language motion picture. source Netflix

“The Favourite,” Robbie Ryan

“Never Look Away,” Caleb Deschanel

“Roma,” Alfonso Cuarón

“A Star Is Born,” Matty Libatique

“Cold War,” Lukasz Zal

Best makeup and hairstyling

caption Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie star in “Mary Queen of Scots.” source Focus Features

“Border”

“Mary Queen of Scots”

“Vice”

Best animated feature film

caption “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” stars Shameik Moore and Jake Johnson. source Sony Pictures

“Incredibles 2”

“Isle of Dogs”

“Mirai”

“Ralph Breaks the Internet”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Best adapted screenplay

caption KiKi Layne and Stephan James star in “If Beale Street Could Talk.” source Annapurna Pictures

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”

“BlacKkKlansman”

“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

“A Star Is Born”

Best original screenplay

caption Yalitza Aparicio and Marina de Tavira as Cleo and Sofia in “Roma.” source Carlos Somonte/Netflix

“The Favourite

“First Reformed”

“Green Book”

“Roma”

“Vice”

Best original song

caption Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in “A Star Is Born.” source Warner Bros

“All the Stars,” “Black Panther”

“I’ll Fight,” “RBG”

“The Place Where Lost Things Go,” “Mary Poppins Returns”

“Shallow,” A Star Is Born”

“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings,” “Ballad of Buster Scruggs”

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.