Here's the complete list of the 2019 Oscar nominations

Olivia Singh, Insider
Chadwick Boseman plays the titular character in

Chadwick Boseman plays the titular character in “Black Panther.”
Disney

  • The 2019 Oscar nominees were announced Tuesday morning.
  • Christian Bale, Mahershala Ali, Lady Gaga, and Olivia Colman were among those nominated.
  • The critical darlings “If Beale Street Could Talk,” “Roma,” and “A Star Is Born” also got nominations.
  • “Black Panther” received several nominations, including for best picture.

The nominees for the 2019 Academy Awards were announced Tuesday morning.

Christian Bale, Mahershala Ali, Lady Gaga, and Olivia Colman were among those who received recognition for their work. The critically acclaimed films “If Beale Street Could Talk,” “Roma,” and “A Star Is Born” also got nominations. In addition, the hit Marvel movie “Black Panther” received several nominations, including for best picture.

The 91st Oscars will air live from California’s Dolby Theatre on Sunday, February 24, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Here are all the nominees for the 2019 Oscars:

Best picture

Yalitza Aparicio stars as Cleo in “Roma.”
Carlos Somonte/Netflix

“BlacKkKlansman”

“Black Panther”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“The Favourite”

“Green Book”

“Roma”

“A Star Is Born”

“Vice”

Best director

Alfonso Cuarón won a 2019 Golden Globe for directing “Roma.”
Netflix

Alfonso Cuarón, “Roma”

Yorgos Lanthimos, “The Favourite”

Spike Lee, “BlacKkKlansman”

Adam McKay, “Vice”

Pawel Pawlikowski, “Cold War”

Best actress in a leading role

Lady Gaga in “A Star Is Born.”
Warner Bros.

Yalitza Aparicio, “Roma”

Glenn Close, “The Wife”

Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”

Lady Gaga, “A Star Is Born”

Melissa McCarthy, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Best actor in a leading role

Christian Bale in “Vice.”
Annapurna Pictures

Christian Bale, “Vice”

Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”

Willem Dafoe, “At Eternity’s Gate”

Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book”

Best supporting actress

Regina King in “If Beale Street Could Talk.”
Annapurna Pictures

Amy Adams, “Vice”

Marina de Tavira, “Roma”

Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Emma Stone, “The Favourite”

Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”

Best supporting actor

Mahershala Ali in “Green Book.”
Universal Pictures

Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”

Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman”

Sam Elliott, “A Star Is Born”

Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Sam Rockwell, “Vice”

Best costume design

Emma Stone in “The Favourite.”
Fox Searchlight

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”

“Black Panther”

“The Favourite”

“Mary Poppins Returns”

“Mary Queen of Scots”

Best sound editing

John Krasinski stars in “A Quiet Place.”
Paramount Pictures

“Black Panther”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“First Man”

“A Quiet Place”

“Roma”

Best sound mixing

Bradley Cooper directed “A Star Is Born.”
Warner Bros.

“Black Panther”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“First Man”

“Roma”

“A Star Is Born”

Best animated short film

“Bao” is all about the woes of empty-nesting and parenthood.
Pixar

“Animal Behaviour”

“Bao”

“Late Afternoon”

“One Small Step”

“Weekends”

Best live action short film

Béatrice Picard stars in “Marguerite.”
H264 Distribution

“Detainment”

“Fauve”

“Marguerite”

“Mother”

“Skin”

Best film editing

Rachel Weisz and Olivia Coleman in “The Favourite.”
Fox Searchlight Pictures

“BlacKkKlansman”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“The Favourite”

“Green Book”

“Vice”

Best original score

Chadwick Boseman stars in “Black Panther.”
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

“Black Panther”

“BlacKkKlansman”

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

“Isle of Dogs”

“Mary Poppins Returns”

Best documentary feature

“Free Solo”

“Hale County”

“This Morning, This Evening”

“Minding the Gap”

“Of Fathers and Sons”

“RBG”

Best documentary short subject

“Lifeboat” was released in late 2018.
Spin Film and RYOT

“Black Sheep”

“End Game”

“Lifeboat”

“A Night at the Garden”

“Period. End of Sentence”

Best foreign language film

“Roma” was directed by Alfonso Cuarón.
Netflix

“Capernaum”

“Cold War”

“Never Look Away”

“Roma”

“Shoplifters”

Best production design

Lupita Nyong’o and Letitia Wright in “Black Panther.”
Marvel

“Black Panther”

“The Favourite”

“First Man”

“Mary Poppins Returns”

“Roma”

Best visual effects

Ewan McGregor stars in “Christopher Robin.”
Walt Disney Studios

“Avengers: Infinity War”

“Christopher Robin”

“First Man”

“Ready Player One”

“Solo: A Star Wars Story”

Best cinematography

“Roma” won a 2019 Golden Globe for best foreign language motion picture.
Netflix

“The Favourite,” Robbie Ryan

“Never Look Away,” Caleb Deschanel

“Roma,” Alfonso Cuarón

“A Star Is Born,” Matty Libatique

“Cold War,” Lukasz Zal

Best makeup and hairstyling

Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie star in “Mary Queen of Scots.”
Focus Features

“Border”

“Mary Queen of Scots”

“Vice”

Best animated feature film

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” stars Shameik Moore and Jake Johnson.
Sony Pictures

“Incredibles 2”

“Isle of Dogs”

“Mirai”

“Ralph Breaks the Internet”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Best adapted screenplay

KiKi Layne and Stephan James star in “If Beale Street Could Talk.”
Annapurna Pictures

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”

“BlacKkKlansman”

“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

“A Star Is Born”

Best original screenplay

Yalitza Aparicio and Marina de Tavira as Cleo and Sofia in “Roma.”
Carlos Somonte/Netflix

“The Favourite

“First Reformed”

“Green Book”

“Roma”

“Vice”

Best original song

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in “A Star Is Born.”
Warner Bros

“All the Stars,” “Black Panther”

“I’ll Fight,” “RBG”

“The Place Where Lost Things Go,” “Mary Poppins Returns”

“Shallow,” A Star Is Born”

“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings,” “Ballad of Buster Scruggs”

