Here’s the complete list of the 2019 Oscar nominations

- source
- Disney
- The 2019 Oscar nominees were announced Tuesday morning.
- Christian Bale, Mahershala Ali, Lady Gaga, and Olivia Colman were among those nominated.
- The critical darlings “If Beale Street Could Talk,” “Roma,” and “A Star Is Born” also got nominations.
- “Black Panther” received several nominations, including for best picture.
The nominees for the 2019 Academy Awards were announced Tuesday morning.
Christian Bale, Mahershala Ali, Lady Gaga, and Olivia Colman were among those who received recognition for their work. The critically acclaimed films “If Beale Street Could Talk,” “Roma,” and “A Star Is Born” also got nominations. In addition, the hit Marvel movie “Black Panther” received several nominations, including for best picture.
The 91st Oscars will air live from California’s Dolby Theatre on Sunday, February 24, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
Here are all the nominees for the 2019 Oscars:
Best picture
- source
- Carlos Somonte/Netflix
“BlacKkKlansman”
“Black Panther”
“Bohemian Rhapsody”
“The Favourite”
“Green Book”
“Roma”
“A Star Is Born”
“Vice”
Best director
- source
- Netflix
Alfonso Cuarón, “Roma”
Yorgos Lanthimos, “The Favourite”
Spike Lee, “BlacKkKlansman”
Adam McKay, “Vice”
Pawel Pawlikowski, “Cold War”
Best actress in a leading role
- source
- Warner Bros.
Yalitza Aparicio, “Roma”
Glenn Close, “The Wife”
Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”
Lady Gaga, “A Star Is Born”
Melissa McCarthy, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
Best actor in a leading role
- source
- Annapurna Pictures
Christian Bale, “Vice”
Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”
Willem Dafoe, “At Eternity’s Gate”
Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”
Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book”
Best supporting actress
- source
- Annapurna Pictures
Amy Adams, “Vice”
Marina de Tavira, “Roma”
Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”
Emma Stone, “The Favourite”
Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”
Best supporting actor
- source
- Universal Pictures
Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”
Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman”
Sam Elliott, “A Star Is Born”
Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
Sam Rockwell, “Vice”
Best costume design
- source
- Fox Searchlight
“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”
“Black Panther”
“The Favourite”
“Mary Poppins Returns”
“Mary Queen of Scots”
Best sound editing
- source
- Paramount Pictures
“Black Panther”
“Bohemian Rhapsody”
“First Man”
“A Quiet Place”
“Roma”
Best sound mixing
- source
- Warner Bros.
“Black Panther”
“Bohemian Rhapsody”
“First Man”
“Roma”
“A Star Is Born”
Best animated short film
- source
- Pixar
“Animal Behaviour”
“Bao”
“Late Afternoon”
“One Small Step”
“Weekends”
Best live action short film
- source
- H264 Distribution
“Detainment”
“Fauve”
“Marguerite”
“Mother”
“Skin”
Best film editing
- source
- Fox Searchlight Pictures
“BlacKkKlansman”
“Bohemian Rhapsody”
“The Favourite”
“Green Book”
“Vice”
Best original score
- source
- Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
“Black Panther”
“BlacKkKlansman”
“If Beale Street Could Talk”
“Isle of Dogs”
“Mary Poppins Returns”
Best documentary feature
“Free Solo”
“Hale County”
“This Morning, This Evening”
“Minding the Gap”
“Of Fathers and Sons”
“RBG”
Best documentary short subject
- source
- Spin Film and RYOT
“Black Sheep”
“End Game”
“Lifeboat”
“A Night at the Garden”
“Period. End of Sentence”
Best foreign language film
- source
- Netflix
“Capernaum”
“Cold War”
“Never Look Away”
“Roma”
“Shoplifters”
Best production design
- source
- Marvel
“Black Panther”
“The Favourite”
“First Man”
“Mary Poppins Returns”
“Roma”
Best visual effects
- source
- Walt Disney Studios
“Avengers: Infinity War”
“Christopher Robin”
“First Man”
“Ready Player One”
“Solo: A Star Wars Story”
Best cinematography
- source
- Netflix
“The Favourite,” Robbie Ryan
“Never Look Away,” Caleb Deschanel
“Roma,” Alfonso Cuarón
“A Star Is Born,” Matty Libatique
“Cold War,” Lukasz Zal
Best makeup and hairstyling
- source
- Focus Features
“Border”
“Mary Queen of Scots”
“Vice”
Best animated feature film
- source
- Sony Pictures
“Incredibles 2”
“Isle of Dogs”
“Mirai”
“Ralph Breaks the Internet”
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
Best adapted screenplay
- source
- Annapurna Pictures
“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”
“BlacKkKlansman”
“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
“If Beale Street Could Talk”
“A Star Is Born”
Best original screenplay
- source
- Carlos Somonte/Netflix
“The Favourite
“First Reformed”
“Green Book”
“Roma”
“Vice”
Best original song
- source
- Warner Bros
“All the Stars,” “Black Panther”
“I’ll Fight,” “RBG”
“The Place Where Lost Things Go,” “Mary Poppins Returns”
“Shallow,” A Star Is Born”
“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings,” “Ballad of Buster Scruggs”
Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.