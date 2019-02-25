All the winners of the 2019 Oscars

This year’s Oscars season has been full of controversy, but the big night is finally here.

With no host but plenty of Queen, the 91st Academy Awards kicked off on Sunday at the Dolby Theater. But it was a long road up to this point. Multiple best-picture nominees have been mired in backlash, and the race is wide open.

Regina King won the first award of the night for her supporting performance in “If Beale Street Could Talk.”

Will Netflix’s “Roma” or “Green Book” take home the final prize, or something else entirely?

“Green Book” has been hit with criticism throughout awards season for how it depicts its real-life subject, Don Shirley, played by Mahershala Ali. And Freddie Mercury biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody” is up for best picture, despite credited director Bryan Singer, who has been acused of sexual misconduct, being fired late into production.

Beyond the movies, the telecast itself has been in a state of disarray. Kevin Hart stepped down from hosting after homophobic tweets of his resurfaced; a popular Oscar award was announced last year and then quickly rolled back after outcry; and similarly, the Academy, in an effort to shorten the telecast to three hours, announced that four awards would be handed out during commercial breaks (that was also rolled back after criticism).

Still, some Oscars insiders told Business Insider they were optimistic about this year’s no-host show, as it would force some creativity and save time.

Regardless, the show must go on. “Roma” is a favorite to win best picture, but can a Netflix movie wow enough Academy voters to pull it off? Could “Black Panther,” the highest-grossing movie in the US of 2018, achieve a surprise victory and become the first superhero movie to ever win best picture?

Supporting Actress

Amy Adams, “Vice” Marina de Tavira, “Roma” Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk” – WINNER Emma Stone, “The Favourite” Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”

Documentary Feature

“Free Solo” – WINNER “Hale County This Morning, This Evening” “Minding the Gap” “Of Fathers and Sons” “RBG”

Makeup and Hair

“Border” “Mary Queen of Scots” “Vice” – WINNER

Costume Design

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” “Black Panther” – WINNER “The Favourite” “Mary Poppins Returns” “Mary Queen of Scots”

Film Editing

“BlacKkKlansman” “Bohemian Rhapsody” “Green Book” “The Favourite” “Vice”

Production Design

“Black Panther” “First Man” “The Favourite” “Mary Poppins Returns” “Roma”

Cinematography

“Cold War” “The Favourite” “Never Look Away” “Roma” “A Star Is Born”

Sound Editing

“Black Panther” “Bohemian Rhapsody” “First Man” “A Quiet Place” “Roma”

Sound Mixing

“Black Panther” “Bohemian Rhapsody” “First Man” “Roma” “A Star Is Born”

Foreign-Language Film

“Capernaum” (Lebanon) “Cold War” (Poland) “Never Look Away” (Germany) “Roma” (Mexico) “Shoplifters” (Japan)

Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, “Green Book” Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman” Sam Elliott, “A Star Is Born” Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” Sam Rockwell, “Vice”

Animated Feature

“Incredibles 2” “Isle of Dogs” “Mirai” “Ralph Breaks the Internet” “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Live-Action Short

“Detainment” “Fauve” “Marguerite” “Mother” “Skin”

Animated Short

“Animal Behaviour” “Bao” “Late Afternoon” “One Small Step” “Weekends”

Documentary Short

“Black Sheep” “End Game” “Lifeboat” “A Night at the Garden” “Period. End of Sentence.”

Original Screenplay

“The Favourite,” Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara “First Reformed,” Paul Schrader “Green Book,” Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly “Roma,” Alfonso Cuarón “Vice,” Adam McKay

Adapted Screenplay

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” Joel Coen , Ethan Coen “BlacKkKlansman,” Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott, Spike Lee “Can You Ever Forgive Me?,” Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty “If Beale Street Could Talk,” Barry Jenkins “A Star Is Born,” Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters

Visual Effects

“Avengers: Infinity War” “Christopher Robin” “First Man” “Ready Player One” “Solo: A Star Wars Story”

Original Score

“BlacKkKlansman” “Black Panther” “If Beale Street Could Talk” “Isle of Dogs” “Mary Poppins Returns”

Original Song

“All The Stars” from “Black Panther” by Kendrick Lamar, SZA “I’ll Fight” from “RBG” by Diane Warren, Jennifer Hudson “The Place Where Lost Things Go” from “Mary Poppins Returns” by Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born” by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, Andrew Wyatt and Benjamin Rice “When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” from “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” by David Rawlings and Gillian Welch

Actor

Christian Bale, “Vice” Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born” Willem Dafoe, “At Eternity’s Gate” Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody” Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book”

Actress

Yalitza Aparicio, “Roma” Glenn Close, “The Wife” Olivia Colman, “The Favourite” Lady Gaga, “A Star Is Born” Melissa McCarthy, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Director

Spike Lee, “BlacKkKlansman” Pawel Pawlikowski, “Cold War” Yorgos Lanthimos, “The Favourite” Alfonso Cuarón, “Roma” Adam McKay, “Vice”

Picture

“Black Panther” “BlacKkKlansman” “Bohemian Rhapsody” “The Favourite” “Green Book” “Roma” “A Star Is Born” “Vice”