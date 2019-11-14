2019 Taipei International TV Market & Forum highlights international viability of Taiwan’s original content

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 14 November 2019 – The Bureau of Audiovisual and Music Industry Development hosted the 2019 Taipei International TV Market & Forum (TTM) at the Taipei Marriott Hotel from November 12 to 14. Deputy Minister of Culture Peng Chun-heng, representatives of the Bureau of Audiovisual and Music lndustry Development, and other distinguished guests were in attendance at the opening ceremony of the event, which showcased Taiwan’s best TV products and spurred international cooperation and sales.





Deputy Minister Peng said that the Taipei International TV Market & Forum is an excellent place to take stock of the industry, share experiences and technologies, develop international cooperation, and work for a healthier environment for cultural industries. The Ministry of Culture, he stressed, has invested in creating an environment conducive to the growth of cultural industries. It has offered awards and funding for the publishing of novels, creation of scripts, establishment of the Taiwan Comic Base, program production, post-production and special effects, culture-related technology, personnel training, overseas marketing, and script translations and dubbing. These programs have laid the groundwork for creation, and greatly increased the nation’s capacity to produce original content. More, they have opened up new pathways for derivative content to reach the marketplace.





There were 84 buyers representing 20 nations and regions. Among the guests of honor were GYAO and Hulu Japan, both of Japan, and the sponsors also added a Southeast Asia Exhibition Area, where the representatives of related countries set up booths.





In attendance were 64 of Taiwan’s television channels, post-production firms, new media technology firms, TV content creators, over-the-top platforms, film councils of Taiwan’s cities and counties, and Southeast Asian vendors, as well as the newly established Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TIACCA). Altogether, these operators offered 244 TV programs.





Three International TV Forums were held: Bringing Taiwan’s Original Content to the Global Market, the TV/OTT Effect on Drama Productions; and Content Analytics: Functions and Applications. At these, experts from around the globe shared insights and perspectives on the latest international trends, successful cases, and key operational milestones. These events spurred greater understanding among Taiwan’s industry players. Two pitching sessions allowed Taiwan’s content creators to meet with investors from all over the world.



