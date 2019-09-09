Lloyds, Barclays, and Nationwide lead in offering UK consumers’ most valued mobile banking features

source Business Insider Intelligence

Lloyds, Barclays, and Nationwide lead in offering UK mobile bankers’ most valued mobile features in 2019, according to Business Insider Intelligence’s first annual UK Mobile Banking Competitive Edge Study. Mobile banking has become a critical factor people consider when choosing a bank. In fact, 62% of respondents to our survey said they would change banks if theirs had a poor mobile banking experience.

To help banks attract customers with leading mobile banking features, our 2019 UK Mobile Banking Competitive Edge Study selected 33 in-demand mobile banking features and ranked them based on how valuable 1,083 UK mobile banking users said they are. Using this ranking, we examined the offerings of the UK’s 10 largest banks and building societies that offer zero-fee current accounts to determine which banks are doing the best job of meeting customers’ desires in mobile banking.

Here are the leaders in offering desirable mobile banking features:

Lloyds sets a high bar for sought-after features.

The bank offers a slew of advanced mobile features, including the ability to order a replacement debit or credit card – the most-in demand capability in our study – and rare features such as the abilities to file a card transaction dispute and request money from another person using only their phone number, e-mail, or social media. Lloyds snagged first in the “security and control” and “transfers” sections, and tied for first in the “account access,” “account management,” and “conversational banking” categories.

Rank: 1st

1st Score: 70 out of 100 points

Barclays leads in digital money management features.

The bank was the indisputable leader in the “digital money management” section due to support for two rare features: the ability to access a financial wellness score and the ability to set spending limits on a credit or debit card. Barclays also tied for first in the “account access” category, and it was the only bank to provide the ability to converse with a bank chatbot in a messaging app, a conversational banking feature.

Rank: 2nd

2nd Score: 65 out of 100 points

Nationwide develops new cutting-edge features at a rapid pace.

This year, the bank introduced several features to enhance its app, including the ability to register for digital banking, set up and manage recurring transfers, freeze debit cards, and change online banking passwords. Nationwide tied for first in the “account management” section, and ranked among the top three banks in “security and control” and “digital money management.”

Rank: 3rd

3rd Score: 56 out of 100 points

Business Insider Intelligence’s UK Mobile Banking Competitive Edge Study ranks banks according to the strength of their mobile offerings and offers analysis on what banks need to do to win and retain customers. The study is based on a June benchmark of what mobile banking features the top 10 UK financial institutions that offer zero-fee current accounts provide, and a dedicated Q2 2019 survey of 1,083 mobile banking users on the importance of 33 cutting-edge features in choosing a bank. Respondents were selected to match the UK population based on the criteria of gender and age. The online survey was fielded by a third-party panel between June 4, 2019 and June 11, 2019.

The full report will be available to Business Insider Intelligence enterprise clients in September. To learn more about this report, email Head of Enterprise Subscription Sales Chris Roth (croth@businessinsider.com). Banks assessed in the UK Mobile Banking Competitive Edge study include: Barclays, Co-operative Bank, CYBG, HSBC, Lloyds, Metro Bank, Nationwide, NatWest, Santander, and TSB.

Note: Later this year, Business Insider Intelligence will publish a separate study that ranks the top 20 US banks by in-demand mobile features. This will be an update to the Mobile Competitive Edge Study annual editions that were previously released in both 2017 and 2018.