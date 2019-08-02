17 things you didn’t see on TV during the 2019 VMAs

caption Lizzo performed a mash-up of “Truth Hurts” and “Good As Hell” at the 2019 VMAs. source John Shearer/Getty Images

As per usual, the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards were packed with emotional moments and show-stopping performances.

But viewers at home often don’t see what it takes to make the show work behind the scenes – or some of the more intimate interactions between the stars in attendance.

Here are 17 moments you didn’t see on TV.

One of the reasons you heard so much cheering for Megan Thee Stallion was because Lizzo was already visible onstage.

caption Megan Thee Stallion coined the viral term “hot girl summer.” source Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images / Callie Ahlgrim/Insider

When Megan Thee Stallion took the stage to introduce Lizzo’s performance, she had to pause to let the cheering die down first.

While there was plenty of cheering for the rapper herself, much of that noise was coming from the other side of the stadium – where Lizzo had already taken her place on stage in front of the audience.

Crew members were stationed behind Lizzo’s inflatable butt to help it bounce.

caption Lizzo performed a mash-up of “Truth Hurts” and “Good As Hell.” source Callie Ahlgrim/Insider

Because the camera was stationed in front of Lizzo, viewers at home couldn’t see the multiple crew members behind her inflatable butt prop, who were operating a mechanism to make the butt look like it was twerking.

Because the Jonas Brothers’ performance was pre-taped, the audience in the stadium watched it on big screens.

caption This is how the performance looked at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. source Callie Ahlgrim/Insider

If you were wondering how the Jonas Brothers walked the red carpet in Newark, performed on the Asbury Park boardwalk, and came back to Newark to accept an award – all within a few hours – they didn’t.

The mash-up performance of “Sucker” and “Only Human” was pre-taped, so the VMAs audience watched the rock show on three big screens instead.

Taylor Swift arrived in the audience after the Jonas Brothers’ performance — and spent about five minutes hugging everyone in her section.

caption Swift hugging Bella Hadid — surrounded by Gigi Hadid, Halsey, and MTV’s Nev Schulman — in the audience. source Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Because Taylor Swift performed the opening number, she didn’t take her place in the audience until about 40 minutes into the show.

Flanked by her friends and “You Need To Calm Down” co-stars, Todrick Hall and Dexter Mayfield, Swift had the front row reserved (previously occupied by three girls who were, presumably, seat fillers). But before taking her seat, she spent the entire commercial break greeting everyone around her, from the Hadid sisters to Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

Missy Elliott’s sky dancers were waiting near the ceiling, suspended in the air, for nearly 15 minutes before her performance.

caption They were hoisted into the air during a commercial break. source Callie Ahlgrim/Insider

Some of Missy Elliott’s dancers for her Video Vanguard performance were hoisted into the air during a commercial break about 15 minutes before she took the stage.

These dancers were simply suspended in the air while the show went on beneath them until they were lowered halfway through Elliott’s number.

When Cardi B admitted that she’s stolen ideas from Elliott, that wasn’t on the teleprompter.

caption Cardi B also accepted the award for best hip hop video. source Kevin Mazur/WireImage

From the right angle in the audience, some could read Cardi B’s teleprompter as she presented Elliott with the 2019 Video Vanguard Award. She adhered almost exactly to the script – except when she read a line about Elliott’s impact on contemporary artists.

“Everybody has copied from Missy Elliott, even me,” Cardi B said. “I don’t care. I don’t care! So what?”

The line on the teleprompter was simply: “Everybody has copied from Missy Elliott.”

Elliott herself went off-script a number of times. Her shout-out to Janet Jackson, for example, wasn’t on the teleprompter.

caption Missy Elliott performed a seven-minute medley of her greatest hits. source Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

While Elliott accepted the 2019 Video Vanguard Award, she mostly read from a piece of paper in front of her. Her speech was similar to the speech on the teleprompter, which included most of the people she made a point to thank.

“Janet Jackson, I know you are watching – I love you. I thank you for being such a great friend,” Elliott said at one point, which wasn’t on the teleprompter. She said Jackson’s name again moments later in another unscripted moment.

Interestingly, Elliott also made a point to say she was pleased to accept the “Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award,” even though the full name wasn’t on the teleprompter, and MTV has recently tried to avoid publicizing the late singer’s connection to the award.

Before Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes performed together, a show executive asked everyone to turn their phone flashlights on.

caption Not many people actually turned their phone lights on during the performance. source John Shearer/Getty Images

During a commercial break, as the stage crew spread strings of lights all over the stage, an announcer came out to ask everyone in the crowd to turn their phone lights on during “the upcoming performance” – which turned out to be Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s steamy rendition of “Señorita.”

Bracelets had already been distributed to some members of the audience, which were timed to light up during certain performances. But the announcer said MTV wanted “the entire upper bowl” to be illuminated for Mendes and Cabello. Unfortunately, very few people complied with the request.

The couple secretly shared a moment after their performance.

caption The audience thought they would kiss during their performance, but they never did. source Callie Ahlgrim/Insider

After performing “Señorita” together and just before walking backstage, Cabello and Mendes lingered behind the main screen – out of sight of the cameras and most of the audience – for about three minutes, holding hands and talking closely.

Cabello and Mendes were also cuddling in the audience during commercial breaks.

caption The couple sat in the front row together after their performance of “Señorita.” source Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Cabello and Mendes joined the audience more than halfway through the show, sitting together in the front row. They were very touchy-feely, cuddling and talking closely whether the cameras were focused on them or not.

Halsey got up to dance with Bebe Rexha during Rosalía’s performance.

caption Rosalía performed a mash-up of “A Ningun Hombre,” “Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi,” and “Aute Cuture.” source Dimitrios Kambouris/VMN19/Getty Images for MTV / Kevin Mazur/WireImage

After Halsey noticed Bebe Rexha dancing in the front row, she went to join her and the two singers were dancing together throughout Rosalía’s four-minute performance.

Afterward, the “Nightmare” singer sat down beside Rexha and they chatted closely throughout the commercial break.

Bobby Lytes spent hardly any time in his seat.

caption The outfit was probably inspired by Prince’s 1991 VMAs performance. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV / Callie Ahlgrim/Insider

The “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” star could be seen walking about the celebrity seating section throughout the entire ceremony. He spent his time dancing, hugging winners, and showing off his exposed butt in his yellow outfit.

Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner were whispering into each others’ ears while the Jonas Brothers accepted the award for best pop.

caption The Jonas Brothers won best pop video for “Sucker.” source Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

While the cameras were focused on the Jonas Brothers onstage, Kevin’s wife Danielle Jonas and Joe’s wife Sophie Turner were sitting closely and whispering to each other in the audience.

Normani’s dancers were stretching and practicing while H.E.R. performed.

caption Normani performed her debut solo single “Motivation.” source Callie Ahlgrim/Insider

Even though H.E.R. went first, the main stage was already set up for Normani’s performance when Lenny Kravitz introduced the two back-to-back performances. From the right angle, audience members could see Normani’s dancers stretching and practicing for the high-energy number.

The stage was already set up for J Balvin and Bad Bunny’s performance when Big Sean and A$AP Ferg performed.

caption The rappers performed their new song “Bezerk.” source Callie Ahlgrim/Insider

Inflatable cacti were hidden behind the main screen when Big Sean and A$AP Ferg performed, which were later used in J Balvin and Bad Bunny’s performance.

While the camera was focused on J Balvin, there was a crew member walking around with Bad Bunny on stage.

caption J Balvin and Bad Bunny performed “Que Pretendes.” source MTV / Callie Ahlgrim/Insider

The opening of J Balvin’s performance with Bad Bunny focused solely on the former artist, while Bad Bunny took his place onstage. Viewers at home didn’t see a woman leading him to his spot, however – and hiding behind a cactus when the camera swooped around the stage.

Many of the stadium seats were already empty before the show’s final performance.

caption Viewers at home can usually only see the audience members standing on the floor. source Callie Ahlgrim/Insider

Many members of the seated audience left before New Jersey natives Queen Latifah, Redman, Fetty Wap, Naughty by Nature, and Wyclef Jean performed a medley of hits to close the show.