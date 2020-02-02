The 14 most over-the-top outfits celebrities wore to the 2020 BAFTAs

Rachel Hosie
Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh both thought pink for the BAFTAs 2020.

Getty/Dave Benett
  • The 73rd British Academy Film Awards took place at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Sunday, February 2.
  • The biggest names in the film industry, including Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, and Rebel Wilson, walked the BAFTAs red carpet, and their outfits didn’t disappoint.
  • Guests were instructed that for the 2020 awards they had to wear something sustainable.
  • While many stars opted for floorlength conservative black dresses, others went completely the opposite way in sequined, feather-trimmed bright pink gowns.
Scarlett Johansson looked like the love child of a flamingo and a mermaid, but she made it work.

Getty/Dave Benett

Only Scar-Jo could pull off a dress this extra. The custom-made Atelier Versace gown was entirely hand-embroidered with Swarovski crystals and took 550 hours to create, the design house confirmed.

Florence Pugh was a little woman in a big dress.

Getty/Dave Bennett

The “Little Women” star color-clashed with the red carpet in her hot pink and black gown.

Lily-Rose Depp left little to the imagination in black lace.

Getty/Dave Bennett

Depp paired the slinky number with black peep-toe platform heels.

Rebel Wilson was wrapped up in red sequins like a Christmas present.

Dave Benett/Getty

Wilson was one of many stars adding some sparkle to a wintry London evening in her custom-made Prabal Gurung gown.

Jessie Buckley went for all the textures in her feathery velvet dress.

Dave Benett/Getty

There was a definite angel vibe to the Irish actress’ look.

Naomi Harris made metal sexy with a thigh-high slit.

Getty/Dave Benett

She completed her slinky look with silver strappy stilettos.

Saoirse Ronan went for a classic princess-style ballgown, but gave it a more sombre feel in black.

Getty/Dave Benett

She contrasted her satin dress with multi-colored drop earrings and a sleek up-do.

Zoe Kravitz appeared to have come as another award: an Oscar.

Getty/Dave Benett

Kravitz complemented her head-to-toe gold look with red earrings, lipstick, and nails.

Kaitlyn Dever looked every inch the sugarplum fairy in this pale pink, sparkly, ruffled gown.

Getty/Dave Benett

The “Booksmart” star wore the dress of many young girls’ dreams.

Margot Robbie went for head-to-toe black in this colorless number.

Getty/Dave Benett

The floor-length dress had a low back to add a touch of modernity to the conservative look.

Vanessa Kirby also got the sequin and feather memo.

Getty/Dave Benett

The star of “The Crown” matched her lipstick to her skirt.

Rooney Mara was yet another star opting for head-to-toe black.

Getty/Dave Benett

Mara let her dress do the talking by sweeping her hair up with a bow.

Renee Zellweger wasn’t afraid to embrace baby pink.

Getty/Dave Benett

Her strapless, satin, column gown was striking amongst all the black.

Olivia Colman was far from her regal style in “The Crown” in this boho number.

Getty/Dave Benett

Another floorlength black dress, Colman added a touch of color with embroidery.