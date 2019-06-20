From whiskey to vegetables to cupcakes, here are the 2020 Democratic candidates’ favorite campaign trail comfort foods

-
Over the past few months, 21 out of the 24 Democrats running for president in 2020 sat down with The New York Times to answer 18 questions related to their policy positions, their heroes, and their go-to comfort food on the trail.
- Fast food and other comfort food are staples of any political campaign for candidates and staff alike.
- Candidates named everything from vegan cupcakes to hamburgers and whiskey as their go-to comfort food. Here’s what they all said.
Fast food and other comfort food are staples of any political campaign for candidates and staff alike. As much as they may try to stay healthy, the stress of being a presidential candidate and the delicious food offerings in early primary states like Iowa and South Carolina can make it difficult to maintain a healthy diet.
Here’s what every candidate said about their favorite comfort foods and snacks:
- Sen. Cory Booker, who is vegan, said he snacks on vegetables on the campaign trail.
- Rep. Tulsi Gabbard also named vegan cupcakes as her guilty pleasure.
- Both Gov. Steve Bullock and Rep. Seth Moulton said a classic hamburger is their go-to comfort meal.
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren‘s comfort snack is chips and guacamole.
- Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke said he loves “any kind of fast food.”
- Sen. Kamala Harris enjoys “a good french fry … or just the whole thing.”
- Former Rep. John Delaney said his go-to order from McDonald’s is two grilled chicken sandwiches with no sauce.
- Sen. Bernie Sanders joked that he gained three pounds in four days from “too much comfort food” on a trip to the West Coast.
- Both Gov. Jay Inslee and former Gov. John Hickenlooper said they enjoy M&Ms, but Inslee joked he made a pact to cut back on the candy for “belt security.”
- Mayor Pete Buttigieg said his favorite trail snack is beef jerky – which supporters sometimes give him at events.
- Sen. Michael Bennet’s favorite comfort food is an Italian sausage sandwich from Pass Key in Pueblo, Colorado.
- Former HUD Secretary Julián Castro‘s “comfort drink” is iced tea.
- Rep. Eric Swalwell said his “comfort coffee” is a mocha.
- Sen. Amy Klobuchar‘s go-to comfort food is a baked potato.
- Rep. Tim Ryan said he’s an “ice cream guy.”
- Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said she enjoys “a glass of whiskey at the end of the night.”
- Andrew Yang said KIND Bars are his go-to on the trail.
- Mayor Bill de Blasio named pulled pork as his comfort food.
- And Marianne Williamson said she has no comfort food.
