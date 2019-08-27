The new Chevy Bolt will have more range than the cheapest Model 3 you can buy online

- source
- Chevrolet
The 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV electric hatchback will have 259 miles of range, 21 more miles than the 2019 model, Chevrolet announced in a press release on August 22.
That means the Bolt’s range will exceed that of Tesla’s most comparably-priced vehicle, the standard-plus trim of its Model 3 sedan (the 2020 Bolt will start at $37,495, while the standard-plus Model 3 starts at $38,990), which has 240 miles of range. The Model 3’s more expensive trims, long-range and performance, will still exceed the Bolt’s range with 310 miles each.
Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The electric-car maker’s luxury vehicles – the Model S sedan, Model X SUV, and the high-end trims of the Model 3 – have longer ranges than all other electric vehicles available for sale in the US, but a few other mass-market competitors, the Hyundai Kona Electric SUV and Kia Soul EV subcompact SUV, also exceed the standard-plus Model 3.
Chevrolet attributed the 2020 Bolt’s range increase to changes in battery-cell chemistry that increased the energy of their cell electrodes, which are where electrical current leaves or enters a battery. There were no changes to the Bolt’s battery pack, Chevrolet said.
While Bolt customers in the US have access to a more generous federal tax credit than Tesla customers due to a phase-out schedule that begins once an automaker sells 200,000 electric vehicles in the US, the Model 3 has outsold the Bolt by a significant margin since the beginning of last year.
The 2020 Bolt will go on sale later this year, Chevrolet said.
