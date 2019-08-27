The new Chevy Bolt will have more range than the cheapest Model 3 you can buy online

caption The 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV. source Chevrolet

The 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV electric hatchback will have 259 miles of range, 21 more miles than the 2019 model, Chevrolet announced in a press release on August 22.

That means the Bolt’s range will exceed that of Tesla’s most comparably-priced vehicle, the standard-plus trim of its Model 3 sedan (the 2020 Bolt will start at $37,495, while the standard-plus Model 3 starts at $38,990), which has 240 miles of range. The Model 3’s more expensive trims, long-range and performance, will still exceed the Bolt’s range with 310 miles each.

Read more: Tesla is running circles around rivals like Audi and Jaguar, and battery range is only one of the biggest reasons why

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The electric-car maker’s luxury vehicles – the Model S sedan, Model X SUV, and the high-end trims of the Model 3 – have longer ranges than all other electric vehicles available for sale in the US, but a few other mass-market competitors, the Hyundai Kona Electric SUV and Kia Soul EV subcompact SUV, also exceed the standard-plus Model 3.

Chevrolet attributed the 2020 Bolt’s range increase to changes in battery-cell chemistry that increased the energy of their cell electrodes, which are where electrical current leaves or enters a battery. There were no changes to the Bolt’s battery pack, Chevrolet said.

While Bolt customers in the US have access to a more generous federal tax credit than Tesla customers due to a phase-out schedule that begins once an automaker sells 200,000 electric vehicles in the US, the Model 3 has outsold the Bolt by a significant margin since the beginning of last year.

The 2020 Bolt will go on sale later this year, Chevrolet said.

Are you a current or former Tesla employee? Do you have an opinion about what it’s like to work there? Contact this reporter at mmatousek@businessinsider.com.