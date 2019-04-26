The 2020 Democratic field could produce the oldest or youngest president in history — here’s how old all 20 candidates would be if they took office

The 2020 Democratic primary field is one of the most diverse in history in terms of age.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg, 37, Reps. Tulsi Gabbard and Eric Swalwell, 38, and Rep. Seth Moulton, 40, are all attempting to overtake Teddy Roosevelt’s status as America’s youngest president.

President Donald Trump holds the title of oldest president in history, taking office at 70 years and 220 days old. Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, and Bernie Sanders could all break his record if elected.

Here are the ages of 2020 Democratic candidates, and how old they would be upon taking office on Inauguration Day 2021.

Former Vice President and US Senator Joe Biden formally entered the 2020 Democratic primary on April 25.

Biden, who initially served as a county executive in Delaware in 1970 before being elected to the Senate in 1972, has been in elected office longer than eight of his fellow Democratic primary contenders have been alive.

The 2020 field is one of the most diverse in history in terms of age, which has become a focal point for 2020 Democrats. 37-year-old Mayor Pete Buttigieg, for example, is partially centering his campaign around the theme of intergenerational justice, arguing a new generation of leadership can solve the problems facing America.

The US constitution mandates that a candidate must be 35 years of age to be eligible for the presidency. The youngest-ever president was Theodore Roosevelt, who took office at 42 years and 322 days old in 1901.

Buttigieg, 37, Reps. Tulsi Gabbard and Eric Swalwell, 38, and Rep. Seth Moulton, 40, are all attempting to overtake Roosevelt’s record as America’s youngest president.

President Donald Trump holds the title of oldest president in history, taking office at 70 years and 220 days old.

But three of the top candidates in the Democratic primary field could break his record.

Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren would be the oldest presidents in history if elected, hypothetically taking office at ages 71, 78, and 79, respectively.

Here’s a breakdown of the 2020 Democrats’ age and how old they would be at a potential inauguration.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg is currently 37, and would be 39 years and 1 day old upon taking office.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is currently 38 years old, and would be 39 years and 283 days old upon taking office.

Rep. Eric Swalwell is also 38 years old. He would be 40 years and 65 days old on Inauguration Day 2021.

Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts is 40 years old, and would be 42 years and 88 days old upon taking the oath of office.

Andrew Yang is currently 44 years old, and would be 46 years and 7 days old on Inauguration Day.

Former HUD Secretary Julian Castro is also 44 years old, and would be 46 years old and 126 days upon taking office.

Miramar, Florida Mayor Wayne Messam is 44 years old. He would be 45 years and 228 days old upon taking office.

Rep. Tim Ryan is 45. He would be 47 years and 188 days old upon assuming the presidency.

Former. Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas is currently 46, and would be 48 years old and 116 days old on Inauguration Day.

caption Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke source Scott Eisen/Getty Images

Sen. Cory Booker turns 50 on April 27. If elected, he would be 51 years old and 268 days when assuming office.

caption Sen. Cory Booker source Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York is 52 years old. She would be 54 years and 42 days old upon taking office.

caption Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand source REUTERS/Scott Audette

Sen. Kamala Harris is 54, and would be 56 years and 92 days old upon taking office.

Rep. John Delaney is 56, and would be 57 years and 249 days old when taking office.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar is 58. She would be 60 years old and 240 days old on Inauguration Day.

Marianne Williamson is 66 years old, and would be 68 years and 196 days upon taking office.

caption Marianne Williamson source Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Gov. John Hickenlooper is also 66. He will be 68 years and 348 days on Inauguration Day.

caption Former Governor John Hickenlooper source Danny Matson/Getty Images for SXSW

Gov. Jay Inslee is 68 years old, and would be 69 years and 346 days old when assuming office.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is currently 69. She would be 71 years and 212 days upon taking office in 2021.

caption Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren source Sergio Flores/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden is 76 now, and would be 78 years and 61 days old on Inauguration Day 2021.

Sen. Bernie Sanders is currently 77. He would be 79 years and 134 days old upon assuming office.

caption Sen. Bernie Sanders source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

