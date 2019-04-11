Meet the pets of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary

Until President Donald Trump took office, almost every recent US president has had pets in the White House.

Many Democratic presidential candidates and many of them are using their pets as furry campaign mascots.

Here are all the pets of the 2020 Democratic primary.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s golden retriever Bailey is a frequent presence on the campaign trail, helping the senator win over voters with his good lucks and enthusiastic personality.

And Mayor Pete Buttigieg‘s dogs Truman and Buddy have almost 50,000 Twitter followers on their own account managed by Buttigieg’s husband, Chasten.

Many major candidates including Sens. Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, and Bernie Sanders don’t yet have pets – but Sen. Cory Booker has promised to get a dog if he’s elected to the White House.

In honor of National Pet Day, here are all the pets of the 2020 Democratic primary:

Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s family has two dogs named Artemis and Rosie, and a cat named Silver.

On #NationalPetDay, we're excited to share Artemis, Rosie, and Silver. But we're also excited to share that we have a 100% rating from the Humane Society's legislative scorecard. pic.twitter.com/xDYF9aUwKE — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) April 12, 2018

Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s golden retriever Bailey has been an important fixture on the campaign trail.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten are the owners of two rescue dogs, Truman and Buddy, who have their own Twitter account.

our new album THE SNUGGLE drops soon pic.twitter.com/voYwc8SvLM — truman and buddy buttigieg (@firstdogsSB) March 20, 2019

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper’s rescue mutt Skye helps him sell campaign merchandise.

Skye Hickenlooper has a very important message for you: Last chance to donate any amount for a free bumper sticker! It's our way of saying thanks for being a founding member of this team. We couldn't do it without you. https://t.co/S8HIt1VcdC pic.twitter.com/CkF3rtBCer — John Hickenlooper (@Hickenlooper) March 31, 2019

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand‘s family has a Goldendoodle named Maple.

Meet Maple, the newest member of the Gillibrand family! pic.twitter.com/mCpVz8sGsb — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) July 17, 2017

Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan’s family has two dogs: Bear, and the aptly-named Buckeye.

I couldn’t do this campaign if it weren’t for my family–my wife, Andrea and my three kids, Mason, Bella, and Brady. #TeamRyan #OurFutureIsNow pic.twitter.com/mF66Iv271j — Tim Ryan (@TimRyan) April 5, 2019

Happy #NationalPuppyDay to Bear and Buckeye – two of the best friends our family could have asked for. Here's a throwback of the three of us. pic.twitter.com/ByzQYc9chU — Tim Ryan (@TimRyan) March 23, 2019

California Rep. Eric Swalwell has a black lab named Penny.

Since everyone is getting security clearance without any real qualifications, I'd like to submit a request for Penny. She won't say a word. Can't say the same for others… pic.twitter.com/JgMUWEYrVg — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) April 2, 2019

While Washington Gov. Jay Inslee doesn’t have a dog of his own, one of his sons has two dogs named Pepper and Tilly, according to the Huffington Post.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who is expected to enter the race later this month, adopted a German shepherd named Major last year as a companion for his family’s older German shepherd, Champ.