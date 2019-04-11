Meet the pets of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary

By
Grace Panetta, Business Insider US
-

  • Until President Donald Trump took office, almost every recent US president has had pets in the White House.
  • Many Democratic presidential candidates and many of them are using their pets as furry campaign mascots.
  • Here are all the pets of the 2020 Democratic primary.
  • Visit Businessinsider.com for more stories.

The 2020 Democratic presidential primary currently has 18 candidates and counting – and many of them are using their pets as furry campaign mascots.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s golden retriever Bailey is a frequent presence on the campaign trail, helping the senator win over voters with his good lucks and enthusiastic personality.

And Mayor Pete Buttigieg‘s dogs Truman and Buddy have almost 50,000 Twitter followers on their own account managed by Buttigieg’s husband, Chasten.

Many major candidates including Sens. Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, and Bernie Sanders don’t yet have pets – but Sen. Cory Booker has promised to get a dog if he’s elected to the White House.

In honor of National Pet Day, here are all the pets of the 2020 Democratic primary:

Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s family has two dogs named Artemis and Rosie, and a cat named Silver.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s golden retriever Bailey has been an important fixture on the campaign trail.

View this post on Instagram

These guys make my heart happy.

A post shared by Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethwarren) on

Mayor Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten are the owners of two rescue dogs, Truman and Buddy, who have their own Twitter account.

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper’s rescue mutt Skye helps him sell campaign merchandise.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand‘s family has a Goldendoodle named Maple.

Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan’s family has two dogs: Bear, and the aptly-named Buckeye.

California Rep. Eric Swalwell has a black lab named Penny.

While Washington Gov. Jay Inslee doesn’t have a dog of his own, one of his sons has two dogs named Pepper and Tilly, according to the Huffington Post.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who is expected to enter the race later this month, adopted a German shepherd named Major last year as a companion for his family’s older German shepherd, Champ.