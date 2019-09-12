Presidential resumes: We asked voters the qualities they want most in a president, and these are the 2020 Democratic candidates who look best on paper

caption Democratic candidates at the first night of the second 2020 Democratic presidential debate in Detroit, Michigan, on July 30, 2019. source Rebecca Cook/Reuters

Earlier this summer, Insider polled voters on what accomplishments made them more likely to vote for a presidential candidate.

Democratic voters’ most favored qualities included having released tax returns, gubernatorial experience, Congressional experience, and a middle-class or poor upbringing.

We analyzed every Democratic primary candidate’s resume to see who best fits the bill.

When it comes to the characteristics voters say they want the most, not all the frontrunners stack up.

Here are all the Democratic candidates, ranked from least to most desirable to voters based on their resumes.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

More than half of all US presidents have been lawyers. Many were born into wealth. But according to voters polled by Insider, those aren’t terribly desirable traits for those running for president.

Voters said they best liked candidates who had served as governor, grew up middle class, and had served as vice president.

Insider surveyed 1,168 American adults on the prior qualifications and attributes that make them more likely to vote for a candidate for president.

Respondents were able to select as many options as they liked from a list of 41 attributes, including biographical details from “ivy league education” to “business owner.” The poll then asked respondents to select from that same list of attributes the ones that make them less likely to vote for a candidate for president.

Taking the difference between how much each quality was liked and disliked, Insider was able to calculate the net favorability of each quality and assess every candidate’s resumes based on the results.

Among those polled who said they plan to vote in their state’s Democratic primary or caucus, the most favored attributes in a candidate were having released tax returns, experience in the Senate, having served as governor, and having served as vice president, and growing up middle class. The most disliked attributes were a rich upbringing and having worked as a banker, real estate executive, corporate lawyer, or landlord.

Here are all the Democratic candidates still running – save for Wayne Messam, who did not meet our threshold of polling above 1% or having held higher office, and Joe Sestak, who entered the race after our polling – ranked by how appealing their qualities are to voting Democrats.

SurveyMonkey Audience polls from a national sample balanced by census data of age and gender. Respondents are incentivized to complete surveys through charitable contributions. Generally speaking, digital polling tends to skew toward people with access to the internet. SurveyMonkey Audience doesn’t try to weight its sample based on race or income. Total 1,168 respondents collected May 17 to May 18, 2019, a margin of error plus or minus 3.01 percentage points with a 95% confidence level.

Read more:

The top 10 qualities that US voters want most in a presidential candidate, according to a new Insider poll

The 2020 Democratic presidential candidates who would benefit most if these 14 back-bench contenders dropped out of the race

It’s looking like Elizabeth Warren is the 2020 Democratic candidate to beat

18. Democratic voters would likely appreciate Tom Steyer’s environmental activism, but not his hedge fund ties.

Attributes perceived positively by Democratic voters:

Activist (+28.3%)

Ivy League education (+6.7%)

Attributes perceived negatively by Democratic voters:

Foundation owner (-3.5%)

Business owner (-11.4%)

Little time in government (-22.2%)

Grew up rich (-41.8%)

Read more about Tom Steyer’s campaign here.

17. Andrew Yang’s age and immigrant background are traits that Democratic voters profess to like. His corporate past and lack of time in public office are likely to be seen as a liability.

source Lucas Jackson/Reuters

Attributes perceived positively by Democratic voters:

Multi-lingual (+25.3%)

Age 50 or younger (+23.2%)

Child of immigrants (+20.8%)

Ivy League educated (+6.7%)

Lawyer (+2.9%)

Attributes perceived negatively by Democratic voters:

Business owner (-11.4%)

Little time in government (-22.2%)

Corporate lawyer (-33%)

Grew up rich (-41.8%)

Read more about Andrew Yang’s campaign here.

16. Marianne Williamson’s activism may win support, while her lack of political experience likely pushes some contingents away.

source Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Attributes perceived positively by Democratic voters:

Grew up middle class (+36.3%)

Activist (+28.3%)

Attributes perceived negatively by Democratic voters:

Large social media following (-7.3%)

Little time in government (-22.2%)

Read more about Marianne Williamson’s campaign here.

15. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard’s military experience helps distinguish her candidacy, but her privileged upbringing could be a turn-off to voters.

Attributes perceived positively by Democratic voters:

Member of House of Representatives (+29.7%)

Age 50 or younger (+23.2%)

Armed forces veteran (+17.1%)

Won office in a blue state (+16.7%)

Attributes perceived negatively by Democratic voters:

Grew up rich (-41.8%)

Read more about Tulsi Gabbard’s campaign here.

14. Sen. Michael Bennet’s mother emigrated from Poland — an attribute Democratic voters say they view favorably. The same can’t be said for his affluent Washington upbringing.

source Lucas Jackson/Reuters

Attributes perceived positively by Democratic voters:

Member of Senate (+40.3%)

Child of immigrants (+20.8%)

Won office in a blue state (+16.7%)

Ivy League educated (+6.7%)

Lawyer (+2.9%)

Attributes perceived negatively by Democratic voters:

Grew up rich (-41.8%)

Read more about Michael Bennet’s campaign here.

13. Rep. John Delaney might get a bad rap for his past life as a the co-founder of two lending companies prior to his political career.

source Lucas Jackson/Reuters

Attributes perceived positively by Democratic voters:

Grew up middle class (+36.3%)

Member of House of Representatives (+29.7%)

Ivy League educated (+6.7%)

Attributes perceived negatively by Democratic voters:

Business owner (-11.4%)

Little time in government (-22.2%)

Read more about John Delaney’s campaign here.

12. South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg has a litany of accomplishments, from his US Navy service, to his Rhodes Scholarship. He also has attributes seen as negative by Democratic voters, such as his stint at top consulting firm McKinsey & Company.

Attributes perceived positively by Democratic voters:

Has released tax returns (+42.6%)

Multi-lingual (25.3%)

Age 50 or younger (+23.2%)

Child of immigrants (+20.8%)

Armed forces veteran (+17.1%)

Mayor (+14.5%)

Rhodes Scholar (+11.8%)

Ivy League educated (+6.7%)

Attributes perceived negatively by Democratic voters:

Won office in a red state (-1.6%)

Large social media following (-7.3%)

Management consultant (-18.1%)

Little time in government (-22.2%)

Grew up rich (-41.8%)

Read more about Pete Buttigieg’s campaign here.

11. Fmr. Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s youthful charisma could be eclipsed by his upbringing in a political family in Texas, which primary voters might perceive with a critical eye.

Attributes perceived positively by Democratic voters:

Has released tax returns (+42.6%)

Member of House of Representatives (+29.7%)

Multi-lingual (+25.3%)

Age 50 or younger (+23.2%)

Ivy League educated (+6.7%)

Attributes perceived negatively by Democratic voters:

Won office in a red state (-1.6%)

Business owner (-11.4%)

Grew up rich (-41.8%)

Read more about Beto O’Rourke’s campaign here.

10. Former Vice President Joe Biden has held the highest office of all the 2020 contenders — but past political decisions, such as voting for the war in Iraq and the controversial 1994 crime bill, could alienate modern voters.

Attributes perceived positively by Democratic voters:

Has released tax returns (+42.6%)

Vice President (+38.5%)

Grew up middle class (+36.3%)

20+ years of government service (+20.8%)

Won office in a blue state (+16.7%)

Lawyer (+2.9%)

Attributes perceived negatively by Democratic voters:

Foundation owner (-3.5%)

Large social media following (-7.3%)

Voted for Iraq War (-29.7%)

Age 70 or older (-24.4%)

Voted for 1994 crime bill (-7.7%)

Read more about Joe Biden’s campaign here.

9. Sen. Kamala Harris has a long resume as a litigator: generally a plus for voters. Democrats polled say they favor those who have been an attorney general or a district attorney, but not a prosecutor in general.

source Reuters

Attributes perceived positively by Democratic voters:

Has released tax returns (+42.6%)

Member of Senate (+40.3%)

Won office in a blue state (+16.7%)

Child of immigrants (+20.8%)

Attorney General (+13%)

District Attorney (+6.9%)

Lawyer (+2.9%)

Attributes perceived negatively by Democratic voters:

Prosecutor (-0.8%)

Large social media following (-7.3%)

Grew up rich (-41.8%)

Read more about Kamala Harris’ campaign here.

8. Of the traits polled by Insider, former HUD Secretary Julian Castro’s background had nothing survey-takers perceived as negative. His middle-class background and cabinet experience would be seen as positives.

source Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

Attributes perceived positively by Democratic voters:

Grew up middle class (+36.3%)

Multi-lingual (+25.3%)

Age 50 or younger (+23.2%)

Cabinet-level official (+15.5%)

Ivy League educated (+6.7%)

Lawyer (+2.9%)

Attributes perceived negatively by Democratic voters:

None

Read more about Julian Castro’s campaign here.

7. Sen. Amy Klobuchar has a reliably strong political resume in the eyes of voters, save for her work early in her career as a corporate lawyer.

source Reuters

Attributes perceived positively by Democratic voters:

Has released tax returns (+42.6%)

Member of Senate (+40.3%)

Grew up middle class (+36.3%)

Won office in a blue state (+16.7%)

Ivy League educated (+6.7%)

Lawyer (+2.9%)

Attributes perceived negatively by Democratic voters:

Prosecutor (-0.8%)

Corporate lawyer (-33%)

Read more about Amy Klobuchar’s campaign here.

6. Like Castro, Rep. Tim Ryan’s resume is free from what voters typically consider to be blemishes. His release of a decade of tax returns, along with his congressional experience, might give him more clout with voters.

Attributes perceived positively by Democratic voters:

Has released tax returns (+42.6%)

Member of House of Representatives (+29.7%)

Grew up poor (+28.3%)

Age 50 or younger (+23.2%)

Attributes perceived negatively by Democratic voters:

None

Read more about Tim Ryan’s campaign here.

5. Despite <a href=”https://www.businessinsider.com/bill-de-blasio-bad-poll-numbers-democratic-presidential-primary-2019-5″>poor performance</a> in polls, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio’s resume would be considered robust on its own by voting Democrats, who appreciate mayoral experience, activism, and having released tax returns.

Attributes perceived positively by Democratic voters:

Has released tax returns (+42.6%)

Grew up middle class (+36.3%)

Activist (+28.3%)

Multi-lingual (25.3%)

Won office in a blue state (+16.7%)

Mayor (+14.5%)

Won office in a blue state (+16.7%)

Ivy League educated (+6.7%)

Attributes perceived negatively by Democratic voters:

Large social media following (-7.3%)

Landlord (-32%)

Read more about Bill de Blasio’s campaign here.

3. Sen. Cory Booker’s record contains a history of activism, a big pro for voters, but his upbringing as the son of IBM executives could affect the way he’s perceived by voters.

Attributes perceived positively by Democratic voters:

Has released tax returns (+42.6%)

Activist (+28.3%)

Multi-lingual (25.3%)

Age 50 or younger (+23.2%)

Won office in a blue state (+16.7%)

Rhodes Scholar (+11.8%)

Ivy League educated (+6.7%)

Attributes perceived negatively by Democratic voters:

Large social media following (-7.3%)

Landlord (-32%)

Grew up rich (-41.8%)

Read more about Cory Booker’s campaign here.

4. Gov. Steve Bullock has gubernatorial experience, as well as professorial experience teaching law at George Washington University. The Montana governor won office in a red state, which Democrats polled say they don’t typically like.

Attributes perceived positively by Democratic voters:

Has released tax returns (+42.6%)

Grew up middle class (+36.3%)

Governor (+39.5%)

College professor (+14.7%)

Attorney General (+13%)

Ivy League educated (+6.7%)

Lawyer (+2.9%)

Attributes perceived negatively by Democratic voters:

Won office in a red state (-1.6%)

Read more about Steve Bullock’s campaign here.

2. Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s resume has far more positives than negatives, including Senate experience and professorships at the University of Pennsylvania and Harvard. Warren’s prior work as a consumer advocate help give her candidacy an extra edge.

Attributes perceived positively by Democratic voters:

Has released tax returns (+42.6%)

Member of Senate (+40.3%)

Grew up poor (+28.3%)

Activist (+28.3%)

Consumer advocate (+17.9%)

Won office in a blue state (+16.7%)

College professor (+14.7%)

Lawyer (+2.9%)

Attributes perceived negatively by Democratic voters:

Large social media following (-7.3%)

Age 70 or older (-24.4%)

Read more about Elizabeth Warren’s campaign here.

1. Sen. Bernie Sanders is the only candidate who identifies as a democratic socialist, an attribute survey-takers said they value. Judged by the curriculum vitae voters consider ideal, Sanders would come out on top.

Attributes perceived positively by Democratic voters:

Has released tax returns (+42.6%)

Member of Senate (+40.3%)

Grew up poor (+28.3%)

Activist (+28.3%)

20+ years of government service (+20.8%)

Child of immigrants (+20.8%)

Democratic socialist (+17.5%)

Won office in a blue state (+16.7%)

20+ years of government service (+20.8%)

Attributes perceived negatively by Democratic voters:

Large social media following (-7.3%)

Voted for 1994 crime bill (-7.7%)

Age 70 or older (-24.4%)

Read more about Bernie Sanders’ campaign here.