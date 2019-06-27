2020 Democrats say what they think is the biggest geopolitical threat to the US

The 10 2020 Democratic presidential candidates who faced off on the first night of the first primary debate on Wednesday were all asked what they think is the biggest geopolitical threat facing the US.

The question drew a wide array of responses, including China, Iran, Russia, climate change, and nuclear war.

But Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s answer appeared to draw the loudest applause, when he said, “The biggest threat to the security of the United States is Donald Trump, and there’s no question.”

The 2020 campaign season kicked into high gear Wednesday night when the first Democratic primary debate took place in Miami, Florida.

The event, hosted by NBC, is split over two consecutive nights to accommodate the 20 Democratic contenders – there are 23 total – who qualified for the debate.

On Wednesday, the moderators asked each of the 10 candidates what they believe is the biggest geopolitical threat facing the US. The question drew a wide array of answers ranging from China, Iran, Russia, nuclear war, and climate change.

Here’s every candidate’s answer to the question