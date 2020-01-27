14 moments from the Grammys that you totally missed

caption The Grammys were loaded with subtle moments. source ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images,Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards aired on Sunday and it was filled with blink-and-you’ll-miss-them moments.

Ariana Grande changed the lyrics about her dad during the “Thank U, Next” part of her performance.

Right before she won the award for best pop solo performance, Lizzo was seen chanting Beyoncé’s name.

During the Jonas Brothers’ performance, Nick Jonas had something caught in his teeth.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards aired on Sunday, honoring some of the biggest musicians in the world.

As the show went on, there was so much happening that it was easy to miss some of the little details.

Here’s a look at the most surprising, beautiful, and bizarre moments from the Grammys that you totally missed.

Kobe Bryant’s jerseys were illuminated all night.

caption The camera briefly panned to them after the moving tribute song. source CBS

The night started off on a somber note, as the red-carpet festivities began only a few hours after the news broke about the helicopter crash that took the lives of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, and seven others.

And this year, the Grammys were held at the Staples Center, where Kobe Bryant famously played for the Lakers.

There were many tributes to the athlete, including a touching performance by Boyz II Men and Alicia Keys, and the Staples Center also paid homage to him.

The venue illuminated Bryant’s jerseys, which were on display over the audience. They could be seen glowing throughout the night.

The show’s host Alicia Keys had tiny rhinestones sprinkled throughout her baby hairs.

caption She wore a few styles throughout the night. source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Alicia Keys, who hosted the Grammys, showed up on stage with her baby hairs styled in stunning, intricate swirls against her forehead.

One detail you may not have noticed is that there were tiny crystals placed among her strands.

The musician’s initial look was created by her hairstylist Nai’vasha, who told Hype Hair that she used custom crystal embellishments to complete the style.

Ariana Grande changed the lyrics about her dad during “Thank U, Next.”

caption The lyric change was subtle. source CBS

Ariana Grande took to the Grammys stage to perform a medley of her hits, and fans noticed that one of the lines in “Thank U, Next” was a little different.

The original lyric is, “One day I’ll walk down the aisle / Holding hands with mama / I’ll be thanking my dad / ‘Cause she grew from the drama.”

But on Sunday, she changed the words to, “I’ll be thanking my dad / ‘Cause he is really awesome.”

In the past, Grande has spoken about how she and her father have had a strained relationship since her parents got divorced, but the two began working on their bond in December 2018, according to Page Six.

Earlier in the evening, Grande also walked the red carpet with both of her parents.

After her performance, Grande changed back into a green gown.

caption Earlier in the night, she was wearing a gray gown. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The pop singer, who had two outfit changes on the red carpet, also switched up her ensemble mid-show.

After her musical performance, Grande was seen sitting in a full-length custom Givenchy Couture emerald-green gown with matching gloves. The dress was designed by Clare Waight Keller, according to a tweet from Givenchy.

She’d also been wearing this gown on stage while she sang “Imagine.”

Camila Cabello almost tripped during her tear-jerking performance, but she didn’t even miss a note.

caption Camila Cabello’s dress was really long. source CSTAR / YouTube

Camila Cabello put on an a emotional performance as she sang her ballad “First Man” directly to her father, who was sitting in the front of the audience.

As she was walking toward her dad, Cabello visibly stumbled as she descended the last step. Fortunately, she caught herself in time and she didn’t even miss a note.

Right before she won the award for best pop solo performance, Lizzo was seen chanting Beyoncé’s name.

caption Add Lizzo to the list of stars who loved Beyoncé. source CBS

As the nominees for best pop solo performance were announced, Lizzo was shown repeating Beyoncé’s name over and over while crossing her fingers.

Beyoncé was one of the stars nominated in the category, but Lizzo ended up winning the award.

Lizzo and Billie Eilish celebrated their awards together.

caption Both artists won big. source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

After both winning several awards that night – Lizzo won three and Billie Eilish won five – the musicians were photographed celebrating in the audience and posing backstage.

At one point, the two stood in front of their own promotional posters and gave each other a hug.

Billie Eilish was spotted mouthing “Please don’t be me” before winning album of the year.

caption She won. source CBS

Eilish’s fourth win, for album of the year, caught everyone’s attention when it became clear she didn’t think she deserved the award.

As nominees were announced for the award, cameras showed Eilish sitting in the audience mouthing, “Please don’t be me” just before her name was called and she won for her album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”

In her acceptance speech, Eilish went on to say she wished Grande (who was nominated for “Thank U, Next”) had won instead.

Ellen DeGeneres called Mason Ramsey the wrong name.

caption The show went on anyway. source ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

At one point, Ellen Degeneres got on stage to introduce the “Old Town Road” performance, which featured Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, BTS, and Mason Ramsey.

But the talk-show host mixed up Mason Ramsey’s name, calling him “Macy Ramsey” instead.

Nick Jonas had something in his teeth during the Jonas Brothers’ performance.

caption Nick Jonas had a sense of humor about it. source John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The Jonas Brothers took to the stage to perform their new song, “What a Man Gotta Do,” but eagle-eyed fans couldn’t stop talking about one thing: Nick’s teeth.

Close-up shots of Jonas’ face showed that there was something stuck in his teeth and it was quickly all over social media.

He even got in on the joke, tweeting, “And at least you all know I eat my greens.”

The Jonas Brothers seemed to sneakily announce a new album.

caption At first, only viewers who used Shazam found out about it. source John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

After performing their recently released “What a Man Gotta Do” single, the brothers also performed a short part of an unreleased track called “Five More Minutes.”

Many fans noticed that if they Shazamed the band’s performance using the special music-identification app, it unlocked a video from the Jonas Brothers that referred to “What a Man Gotta Do” as their “new single off our forthcoming album.”

Steven Tyler yelled to Lizzo that he loves her.

caption Steven Tyler and Lizzo during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The Aerosmith frontrunner wasn’t shy about his favorite artist at the Grammys this year.

During his performance with Aerosmith, Steven Tyler was walking down the aisle in the audience when he stopped at Lizzo.

He paused while singing to say, “I f—ing love you, Lizzo,” which was censored out of the live show. Lizzo looked shocked and delighted.

Even though Dave Chappelle didn’t go on stage to accept his award, he was actually at the Grammys.

caption Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker accepted the award for him. source CBS

Dave Chappelle won the award for best comedy album for “Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones,” but when Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker announced he had won, it appeared he wasn’t there, so they accepted the award on his behalf.

Later, though, viewers spotted Chappelle in the crowd, disguised by a pair of large sunglasses. He was also later photographed with stars like Chrissy Teigen and Ellen DeGeneres.

Musician Lewis Capaldi said he was mistaken for a seat filler during the show.

caption Lewis Capaldi was nominated for best song of the year source Steve Granitz/WireImage/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi attended his first Grammys last night and he was nominated for song of the year for “Someone You Loved.”

While at the show, he tweeted that someone thought he was a seat filler (someone who temporarily sits in a seat when a celebrity gets up so the audience never looks empty).

Capaldi tweeted, “A lady at the grammys has just come up and offered to take my seat because she thought I was one of the people who sits in the chairs to fill them when someone gets up to use the bathroom.”

The statement was followed by several laughing emojis, so at least it seems he had a good sense of humor about it.

Read More: