Nick Jonas performed at the 2020 Grammys with food in his teeth and he had the best response

Nick Jonas performed at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California with the Jonas Brothers.

Fans noticed that Jonas had something in his teeth while singing, and the singer made light of the situation on Twitter after getting off the stage.

“At least you all know I eat my greens,” he wrote.

And at least you all know I eat my greens. ???? — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) January 27, 2020

Nick also said that he was “so honored to have been back on the Grammy stage tonight.”

So honored to have been back on the Grammy stage tonight — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) January 27, 2020

At the 62nd Grammys, Jonas and siblings Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas – also known as the Jonas Brothers – sang their recently-released track “What a Man Gotta Do” and performed a small portion of an unreleased track called “Five More Minutes.”

In addition, they were nominated for a Grammy for best pop duo/group performance for “Sucker” and low-key revealed their plans to release another album (date TBD).

Fans took to Twitter to share their reactions after noticing that Nick has something green stuck between his teeth.

Is Nick Jonas on the #GRAMMYs stage with spinach or something in his teeth?!? pic.twitter.com/BKWREj4U3l — Nicole Perez (@nicole_perez1) January 27, 2020

Nick Jonas had food in his teeth during his performance and I think Joe and Kevin purposely didn’t tell him as pay back for breaking up the band years ago — Allison (@AlliNichole7) January 27, 2020

nick jonas with spinach in his teeth is my favorite part of the whole show#GrammyAwards pic.twitter.com/fPPlX1B5wP — Heather Wismer (@happykid) January 27, 2020

nick jonas’ teeth making headlines once more… his greatest talent — janie (@janiePHL) January 27, 2020

Nick Jonas better fire his brothers for not telling him he has food in his teeth before they went on stage. #GRAMMYs — Melissa Monson (@PeachMonson) January 27, 2020

99.9% sure nick jonas had food stuck in his teeth during that performance pic.twitter.com/ZEGanftHMy — ???????????????? (@jenntweets_) January 27, 2020

All I see during this Jonas Brothers Grammys performance is the food stuck in Nick Jonas’s teeth ???? #GRAMMYs — T (@tiffhodgkinson) January 27, 2020

whomst let @nickjonas go on stage with food in his teeth — MeggyP143 (@MeggyP143) January 27, 2020

i love that nick jonas had food in his teeth @ the grammys bc 1) i wasn’t imagining it and 2) it shows he’s just like the rest of us! (just with more money and talent) https://t.co/WPt2FgCeCf — Mallory Collier (@mallory_collier) January 27, 2020