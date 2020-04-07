Mazda’s biggest SUV switched over to much safer base-model headlights midway through 2020. Here’s how to tell which version you’re buying.

caption The 2020 Mazda CX-9. source Mazda

The 2020 Mazda CX-9 recently received the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s highest safety award, but only for models built this calendar year.

The 2020 Mazda CX-9 already had a top safety rating, but lacked one detail that would push it over the edge and earn it the highest award: headlights.

The CX-9 headlight update came midway through the model year – meaning all 2020 CX-9s aren’t equal, even if they appear to be.

Mid-year updates are common in the industry, and highlight just how important it is to be able to tell the old cars apart from the new ones.

While safety seems like it would be automatic among big, family-hauling SUVs, not every car is at the top of its game, as evidenced by the 2020 Mazda CX-9. It got a slight but important refresh midway through its model year in order to qualify for a safety award it previously fell short of.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety recently announced that the seven-seater, three-row CX-9 earned the “Top Safety Pick Plus” label, which is the agency’s highest award. Vehicles receiving it have to meet certain criteria, including adequate crashworthiness and headlights.

But not all 2020 model-year CX-9s meet that criteria. The Top Safety Pick Plus award only applies to cars built after December 2019, because the SUV, although previously earning the slightly lower Top Safety Pick award, didn’t receive the “Plus” due to its headlights.

Base models built before December had static LED headlights, which, according to an IIHS press release, “rated only marginal while its optional curve-adaptive lights earned a good rating.” In addition to crashworthiness, Top Safety Pick Plus award winners have to come with standard headlights rated “acceptable” or “good” – the top two of IIHS’ four headlight ratings, which are ranked from good, acceptable, marginal, to poor.

Mazda updated the CX-9 after December 2019 to have good-rated base headlights. The cars that came before got marginal ratings on the cheapest Sport and Touring trims.

It’s possible for an automaker to update its vehicles after agencies like IIHS rate them, and it’s a common practice in the industry – even if it is confusing.

If an automaker goes to IIHS midway through the model year and says that it’s improved a vehicle from a certain date onward, IIHS will often test the updated version and publish the new result, which is what happened with the CX-9. The IIHS then puts both results on its website and specifies which vehicles have which ratings depending on when they were built, as it has with the 2020 CX-9.

That’s something to keep in mind with safety updates – they’re not always as they initially appear. Automakers will often improve vehicles to get unfavorable ratings pushed aside or earn an award. It’s what Mazda did with the CX-9.

And in Mazda’s move to get that coveted safety award, it added one more layer to the buying process: consumers now have to confirm when a particular car on the lot was built if they want the new headlight.

That’s because CX-9s with marginal-rated headlights are still for sale, which is the case with any car that goes through a refresh midway through the model year – making it important to know the difference between old vehicles and new ones, no matter the model.

Determining when a car was built is easy. All you have to do is check the sticker often found on the inside of the driver’s side door frame, and it will tell you the car’s manufacture date.

On new, base-model CX-9s, not doing that quick check could be the difference between top-rated headlights and inadequate ones.