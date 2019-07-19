Chevy just revealed the new Corvette — here’s a closer look at the 8th generation of this icon and its radical new design

caption The stunning new Chevy Corvette Stingray, revealed in California. source Chevrolet

Chevy revealed the production version of its eighth-generation Corvette, bearing the famous Stingray designation.

The C8 Corvette has a new mid-engine design and will go into production for the 2020 model year at a base price of $60,000.

The mid-engine design has been long-rumored and is a way to keep the Corvette nameplate relevant after more than six decades.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Since 1953, Corvettes have had their engines in front of the driver. But that all changed on Thursday night in Southern California when Chevy revealed the production version of the eighth-generation Vette, carrying the legendary Stingray nameplate.

The C8 Corvette, as we have long known, would find its V8 engine moved from under the long hood up front to a compartment between the driver and the rear wheels. This mid-engine design is considered optimal for balanced sports-car handling and is de rigueur on supercars from Ferrari and Lamborghini. The epic new Ford GT that won the 2016 24 Hours of Le Mans also has a mid-engine design.

It wasn’t as if the old C7 design wasn’t successful. The racing version of the Corvette also won Le Mans and, more than any other Vette, convinced enthusiasts that the two-seater was a proper American supercar. The C7 Stingray was Business Insider’s first-ever Car of the Year, in 2014.

But the writing was on the wall. Chevy needed to do something different to keep the Corvette relevant and competitive. Rumors about a mid-engine Vette have circulated for years, but this time around, General Motors finally took the plunge.

“Corvette has always represented the pinnacle of innovation and boundary-pushing at GM. The traditional front-engine vehicle reached its limits of performance, necessitating the new layout,” GM President Mark Reuss said in a statement.

“In terms of comfort and fun, it still looks and feels like a Corvette, but drives better than any vehicle in Corvette history. Customers are going to be thrilled with our focus on details and performance across the board,” he added.

Here’s a closer look at the newest Corvette, which goes on sale later this year for a sort of staggering base price of $60,000:

The Corvette enthusiast Mark Reuss, GM’s product czar, revealed the all-new Vette at a giant aircraft hangar in Southern California.

source Chevrolet

The eighth-generation Vette replaces the C7 design, the highest and most powerful expression of which was the 755-horsepower ZR1.

source Matthew DeBord/BI

Look how far we’ve come from the original Corvette, launched in 1953.

source GM

We saw the C8 Vette in camouflage cruising around midtown Manhattan earlier this year.

source Chevrolet

The outgoing Vette has an incredible racing pedigree. Corvette Racing finished 1-2 at the Rolex 24 at Daytona in 2016 and has won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the top sports-car class.

source Corvette Racing

Chevy completely reimagined the Corvette for the eighth iteration of the two-seater.

source Chevrolet

Gone is the long hood, as the V8 engine has been shifted amidships. It now sits in a compact bay between the driver and the rear wheels.

source Chevrolet

GM and Chevy have previously experimented with mid-engine concepts, including the CERV III design from the 1990s.

source Chevrolet

But now the mid-engine Corvette has moved from concept to reality. Chevy will build it in Kentucky for the 2020 model year.

source Chevrolet

The design picks up various key Corvette cues, but the car bears a resemblance to the old Ferrari 458, although the impressive side intake scoops are more akin to what we see in contemporary mid-engine supercars. The sharp angles continue the design language of the C7 Vette.

source Chevrolet

A closer look. The intakes cool the engine and boost aerodynamic performance.

source Chevrolet

Up front, the fascia presents a familiar Corvette look, but with a much shorter hood and lower haunches.

source Chevrolet

The rear end is pure Vette, and it looks good. The two-piece rear spoiler and a front splitter combine to create 400 pounds of downforce.

source Chevrolet

The Stingray can be had in six different colors, according to Chevy: Jet Black, Sky Cool Gray, Adrenaline Red, Natural/Natural Dipped, Two-Tone Blue, and Morello Red.

source Chevrolet

The angular headlights are extremely aggressive. They’re a fresh design for Corvette.

source Chevrolet

Of course, the Corvette flags are on the hood, in the form of the famous badge.

source Chevrolet

The Stingray badge is prominent below the transparent rear hatch.

source Chevrolet

“A lightweight … glass panel on the rear hatch allows owners to show off the engine,” Chevy said. “This panel features a cantilevered trailing edge to evacuate heat from the engine compartment.”

source Chevrolet

A 6.2-liter V8 LT2 engine motivates the new Vette. Making 495 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque, it’s unique in that it’s the only naturally aspirated motor available in the V8-powered segment, according to Chevy. The transmission is a new eight-speed dual-clutch unit. The car is expected to race from zero to 60 mph in under three seconds when equipped with Z51 Performance Package.

source Chevrolet

“Driver mode choices have been expanded from four to six, allowing drivers to tweak the feel of their Corvettes to their personal preference,” Chevy said.

“The familiar Weather, Tour, Sport and Track modes remain, and there are two new modes: MyMode, a configurable setting for preferred driving style that can remain between key cycles; and Z mode, named after the famed Z06, ZR1 and Z51 Corvette performance packages.”

“Z mode is activated through a ‘Z’ button on the steering wheel. This is a single-use mode that takes MyMode configurations one step further, allowing drivers to adjust the engine and transmission, as well.”

The rear trunk, believe it or not, can handle golf bags!

source Chevrolet

As with the exterior, the interior has six options: Jet Black, Sky Cool Gray, Adrenaline Red, Natural/Natural Dipped, Two-Tone Blue, and Morello Red.

source Chevrolet

Here’s Jet Black.

source Chevrolet

The squarish two-spoke steering wheel is racing-derived and intended to provide a clear view of the digital cluster.

source Chevrolet

The infotainment system is based on Chevy’s superb setup and runs on a central touchscreen.

source Chevrolet

Two Bose audio systems are on offer: a 10-speaker premium setup and a 14-speaker Bose Performance Series. This is one of the best high-end audio systems on the market.

source Chevrolet

Welcome to a brave new era for Corvette!