NFL teams are reportedly worried about ‘blowing’ the virtual draft after going forward without the typical scouting and interviews

caption Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. source Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The NFL is conducting the 2020 draft virtually, with team front office members staying in their homes and communicating digitally.

Some teams are reportedly bracing for “blowing” the draft, with the typical scouting process interrupted by the coronavirus.

Most teams have been forced to conduct all of their pre-draft work through video calls, with some members saying the process is new, but not that challenging.

The NFL is forging ahead with the 2020 draft, although it will be held virtually and remotely, with team front office members staying in their homes.

On top of concerns about security and the potential for being hacked and having draft plans leaked, some teams are also worried about how effective their pre-draft scouting will have been.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, teams have been limited in their ability to travel and view prospects in-person. That has meant they’ve had to rely more on game tape while meeting them through video calls. NBC Sports’ Peter King reported that the Indianapolis Colts, for example, have done three video calls with prospects per week, with the prospect doing several different calls with different members of the organization.

While teams can still interview prospects, they haven’t had the same ability to conduct workouts or physicals.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that some believe this new process will lead teams to mess up the draft.

ESPN’s Jason Reid also reported that teams were bracing for the draft to go poorly for some teams.

Of course, it’s not as if teams hit on 100% of their draft picks in normal years. The voiced concerns could be teams getting ahead of the possibility that they aren’t as well prepared as normal.

While picks are usually less certain at the bottom of the draft, those concerns may primarily be at the top of the draft. Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa presents an interesting test case. Considered one of the top prospects in the class, Tagovailoa is also healing from a hip injury. Though Tagovailoa has said he is healthy and recovered, teams haven’t been able to see him in-person to judge his progress.

Some teams are taking it in stride. Colts GM Chris Ballard told King of their virtual scouting meetings, “It wasn’t all that hard, compared to being in the same room.”

He added: “We’ll be prepared for anything on draft weekend, and we’ll have our work done. All 32 teams will play by the same rules, so that’s fine with us.”