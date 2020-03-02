Seeking nominations for the most important insiders shaping the future of TV advertising

caption NBCUniversal promotes Peacock. source Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Business Insider is planning to publish a list of the top people who are shaping the future of TV advertising.

We’re looking for a variety of big names and behind-the-scenes people who are leading everything from over-the-top TV to measurement and new ad formats.

The list will include a mix of marketers, agencies, media companies, adtech companies and platforms.

Please fill out a nomination form by March 6.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories and lists.

The TV advertising business is in a major flux.

As consumers cut the cord and move to streaming services, advertisers are navigating a plethora of platforms that are trying to get a piece of the $70 billion TV industry.

Advertisers are working to balance their spending on linear TV with digital video. Publishers like HBO and NBC are moving into ad-supported streaming that rivals Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime. And adtech companies are racing to build the pipes needed to flood platforms like Hulu, Roku and Pluto TV with ads.

Business Insider is planning to publish a list of the top people who are shaping the future of TV advertising, whether by pioneering new ad formats, improving measurement, or testing new ways to buy ads. We’re looking for big names as well as under-the-radar people from marketers, agencies, and platforms.

We will consider criteria including the person’s role, responsibility, and influence.

The list will be determined by Business Insider’s own reporting in addition to the nominations that we receive.

Please fill out this nomination form by March 6. We will aim to publish the list in March.