Turnout in Texas has already blown past the 1.4 million votes cast in the 2016 primary race between Sanders and Clinton

caption Voter turnout in Texas was way up compared to 2016 numbers. source Edward A. Ornelas/Getty Images

Voters in the Lone Star State turned out in droves for the Democratic primary on Super Tuesday.

With just 57% of precincts reporting Tuesday night, Texas surpassed its 1.4 million vote total from the 2016 primary – when Hillary Clinton bested Sen. Bernie Sanders en route to the party’s nomination.

Texans – particularly in places like Harris county – waited in exceedingly long lines for five-plus hours for a chance to cast their vote in the race, which accounted for the second-most delegates of all the Super Tuesday states.

The line at 9:25 p.m., still maybe an hour from being inside the polling place. pic.twitter.com/vR2egaixbD — Allyn West (@allynwest) March 4, 2020

By the time two-thirds of precincts in the state were reporting, Texas Democrats had already surpassed their vote totals from the party’s last primary by more than 200,000.

Many Democrats took the uncharacteristically high voter turnout in the traditionally red state as an encouraging sign that Texas could shift purple for the 2020 general election.

Know who the real winner is tonight? DEMOCRATS!!!! This much turnout.

And enthusiasm.

During a primary.

In places like Texas. People are clearly motivated AF to defeat Trump. — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) March 4, 2020

In fact, many of the Super Tuesday states that have historically leaned red had increased voter turnout among Democrats this year.

Trump should worry. Democrats are on the march. Virginia turnout exceeded 2016 and 2018. New Hampshire turnout exceeded 2016 & 2008. South Carolina turnout exceeded 2016 & was close to 2008. When Democrats turn out, as we are now — as we did in the midterms — we win. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) March 4, 2020

Tennessee Democratic primary turnout: 2016: 372,222

2020: 512,719 (98% reporting) — Matthew Shadle???? (@Matthew_Shadle) March 4, 2020

Primary turnout in Minnesota up 300%. Read that again. — P A C E (@pesachlattin) March 4, 2020

Shortly after midnight on Wednesday, Joe Biden cut Sen. Bernie Sanders’ lead to just 450 votes. About 30 minutes later, the former Vice President had overcome the deficit and then some, pulling away by roughly 30,000 votes with just under 60% of the state’s precincts reporting. By 1:20 a.m. Eastern time, Biden had secured the victory.

Though Biden won the state, Sanders was credited with bolstering turnout among Texas’ large – and growing – Latino population.

2020 is the first year Latinos are the largest non-white voting block in the country. Imagine what we can do when we stitch this whole multiracial coalition together. ???????? https://t.co/e8ZgbXaEOU — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) March 4, 2020

How the state’s massive blue turnout will translate to November’s general election remains to be seen, but the stage is set for a tighter contest in Texas than we’ve seen in quite some time.