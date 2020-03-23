The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are in jeopardy: Here are all the countries, individual sports, and high-ranking officials that have called for postponement of the games

caption Many crucial institutions have already called for the International Olympic Committee to consider postponing this summer’s games. source REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

The coronavirus pandemic has put the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in jeopardy.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has admitted that the games may have to be suspended, and the IOC is currently looking into options to postpone and reschedule the Olympics.

Many crucial institutions have already called for the International Olympic Committee to consider postponing this summer’s games.

Some countries have even pulled their athletes out of contention due to health concerns.

The 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo are scheduled to begin on July 24, but health and safety concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic have called the games into question.

After weeks of hedging, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has finally admitted that the games may have to be suspended. His announcement comes more than a week after many of the world’s leading sports leagues – including the NBA, MLB, NHL, Premier League, and more – chose to suspend their seasons in light of growing COVID-19 concerns.

Now, the International Olympic Committee is weighing its options moving forward. Though canceling the games is “not on the agenda” as of now, the IOC is considering both postponing the Olympics and putting on a modified, “scaled-down” version of the games, according to a statement released on Sunday.

While the committee mulls over its next move, some individual sports’ governing bodies have publicly voiced their concerns and called on the IOC to postpone the games. Even some countries have gotten involved by pulling their athletes out of contention or threatening to do so in the future.

Canada announced Sunday that it had made “the difficult decision to not send Canadian teams to the Olympic and Paralympic Games” should they go on as scheduled this summer.

The Australian Olympic Committee has followed Canada’s lead, instructing its athletes to “prepare for a Tokyo Olympic Games in the northern summer of 2021” as of Monday morning.

While World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said in a letter to the IOC Sunday that “an Olympic Games in July this year is neither feasible nor desirable.”

USA Swimming on Friday called for a one-year postponement of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo due to the spread of the coronavirus.

USA Track & Field has followed suit in calling on the IOC to delay the games.

In fact, nearly three-quarters of the 125 Team USA athletes who participated in a virtual town hall on Saturday said they support the postponement of the Olympic games.

Still, the US Olympic Committee says it remains committed to ensuring “all athletes have a robust and fulfilling Olympic and Paralympic experience, regardless of when that can safely occur.”

President Trump, meanwhile, tweeted Monday that the US will be “guided by the wishes of Prime Minister Abe of Japan” in its decision regarding the Olympics.

Chairman of UK Athletics Nic Coward said he supports postponement of the games.

But as of now, the British Olympic Association is still following the lead of the IOC and the local Tokyo Organizing Committee.

However, a conference call with decision-makers from various UK sports groups and committees scheduled for Tuesday suggests that the BOA may be shifting its stance.

