BMW updated its 5 Series sedan with a new look and a mild hybrid system that’ll shut off the car while cruising to save gas

caption 2021 BMW 5 Series Sedan. source BMW

The BMW 5 Series received a mild refresh for the 2021 model year.

Overall, the car is longer and the kidney grilles are even bigger than before.

Prices start at $54,200.

The BMW 5 Series sedan has always been a cornerstone in the luxury sedan market. Now in its seventh generation, the car has undergone some slight updates.

The 5 Series was first introduced in 1972, according to a BMW press release. Since then, it’s competed against the likes of other luxury sedans such as the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and Lexus GS – which was canceled recently. Sad.

Anyway, despite trucks and SUVs ruling the market right now, it’s nice to see BMW still putting in an effort when it comes to sedans. The new 5 Series is now sleeker and more aerodynamic; certain models even have a mild-hybrid system.

BMW says ordering opens in May 2020. First deliveries are scheduled for July 2020. Keep scrolling to see what else is new.

The new 5 Series has four models to choose from.

They are the 530i and 530i xDrive sedans, rated at 248 horsepower; the 530e and 530e xDrive plug-in hybrid sedans, rated at 288 horsepower; the 540i and 540i xDrive sedans, rated at 335 horsepower, and the M550i xDrive sedan, rated at 523 horsepower.

Pricing starts at $54,200 for the base-model 5 Series, the 530i sedan.

From there, it’ll cost you $56,500 for the 530i xDrive sedan, $57,200 for the 530e sedan, $59,500 for the 530e xDrive sedan, $59,450 for the 540i sedan, $61,750 for the 540i xDrive sedan, and $76,800 for the M550i xDrive sedan.

BMW redesigned the signature kidney-grille to be taller and wider.

Did the grille need to get any bigger? Who’s to say.

The new 5 Series is also 1.2 inches longer than it was previously.

Inside, the digital central touchscreen is now 12.3 inches, up from the previous 10.25 inches.

The six-cylinder 5 Series models will come equipped with a new, mild-hybrid system with a 48V starter/generator.

Through regenerative braking, the system will feed that recuperated energy into the car’s 12-volt electrical system to power stuff such as the lights, steering, power windows, ventilation, audio system, and seat heating.

Even though these cars have “mild-hybrid” setups, they aren’t actually considered hybrid cars. Yes, it’s a bit confusing.

Basically, in order for something to be classified as a hybrid car, the car must be able to drive on battery power only, even if it’s for a short period of time. The 48-volt system found in the BMW is made up of a more powerful starter/generator unit (versus the typical 12-volt starter/generator unit found in most other cars.)

In addition to the features mentioned above, that 48-volt starter/generator can also provide a more advanced start/stop system. The 12-volt start/stop versions can shut off an engine at a red light for emissions and fuel consumption reduction. The 48-volt start/stop system can shut off the engine while the driver is coasting with their foot off the gas pedal. It will turn the engine back on as needed – and very quickly and seamlessly at that.

The cars also come with either rear-wheel drive or BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system.

Standard equipment includes 18-inch wheels, a moonroof, split-folding rear seats, and adaptive full LED lights.

The M550i xDrive sedan uses a 4.4-liter, turbocharged V8.

It’ll hit 60 from a standstill in a claimed 3.6 seconds.

Visually, the new 5 Series isn’t terribly different from the pre-refresh model.

It’s still an executive sedan that’s both luxurious and sporty.

There are about 10 standard paint finishes in varying shades of white, black, blue, silver, and gray. Only the M550i xDrive comes in red.