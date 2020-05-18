Porsche just revealed a new semi-convertible version of its iconic 911 sports car with retro 1960s-inspired styling

caption 2021 Porsche 911 Targa. source Porsche

Porsche just announced the 2021 911 Targa 4 and 4S, a new version of the iconic sports car.

The cars have automatic roofs that can retract in just 19 seconds.

The cars will have MSRPs of $119,300 and $135,200, respectively.

Porsche unveiled the Targa version of its current 992-generation 911 Monday.

The new version comes two variants: 4 and the more powerful 4s. They’re both classically slick and stylish as heck – guaranteed to blow your hair back and slap a smile on your face.

Joining the 911 Coupe and Cabriolet models, the Targa marks the third new body style of the 992 generation, according to a company press release. It uses a fully automatic roof system but has the iconic Targa bar – a U-shaped roof bar located behind the driver and passenger.

The retractable roof section above the front seats can be retracted in 19 sections after you push a button and there’s a wraparound rear window, too, giving the car an attractive profile.

The Targa bar adds a unique visual flair and that big, curved glass window in the back continues the fastback design nicely, potentially making it more attractive than the standard 911 Cabriolet models to buyers.

Porsche just introduced the Targa version of the 992 911 in the form of the 2021 Targa 4 and Targa 4S.

The Targa top first appeared on Porsche 911s in 1965.

caption 1967 Porsche 911 Targa. source Porsche

There was a fear that regular convertibles might be deemed too dangerous in the eyes of the US government in the 1960s, so Porsche launched a Targa version of its convertible. It was an attractive sports car where you could lower the roof but where you also had a steel hoop where the B-pillars would be. The Targa was advertised as a “safety cabriolet with supplemental roll bar.”

As Automobile explains it, that Targa bar achieved two things. First, it gave the roofless car more of a rigid structure. And second, it might have offered passengers more protection in case of a rollover, though “no formal promises were made.”

The word “Targa” means “plate” in Italian and comes from Porsche racing successfully in the Targa Florio road race in Sicily.

Both the Targa 4 and 4S will come with Porsche’s eight-speed dual-clutch automatic and all-wheel drive.

Additionally, the Targa 4S can be had with a seven-speed manual transmission.

The cars use 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged flat-six engines.

The Targa 4 makes 379 horsepower and will do zero to 60 mph in four seconds.

The Targa 4S makes 443 horsepower and will do zero to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds.

Top speed of the Targa 4 is an estimated 179 mph.

Top speed of the Targa 4S is an estimated 188 mph.

Both Targa models will also have Porsche’s fancy suspension system.

It’s called Porsche Active Suspension Management.

The Targa bar comes standard in silver.

But you can option it in black as well.

Porsche says there’s sound-deadening material in the fabric roof.

It can be retracted in just 19 seconds at the push of a button.

So daily driving it should be reasonably quiet and convenient for the passengers.

The 992 is the eighth generation of the Porsche 911.

The new Targa is the third body style offered with the 992.

The Targa model, in particular, has the retro styling of the ‘60s and ‘70s.

More so than the other 911s.

Porsche says the Targa models are available to order now.

They are expected to hit US dealers in late 2020.

MSRP for the Targa 4 comes to $119,300.

MSRP for the Targa 4S comes to $135,200.