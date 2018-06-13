Here are the cities that will be hosting the 2026 World Cup

By
Scott Davis, Business Insider US
-
MetLife Stadium in New Jersey is expected to host the 2026 World Cup final.

caption
MetLife Stadium in New Jersey is expected to host the 2026 World Cup final.
source
Getty Images

  • FIFA on Wednesday awarded the 2026 World Cup to the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
  • Of the 80 matches, 60 are scheduled to be played in the US, with Canada and Mexico each set to host 10.
  • Canada and Mexico have already cemented their three host cities, while the US has revealed a list of 17 cities that will be cut down to 10.

North America on Wednesday won a joint bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

The soccer tournament will be hosted by the US, Canada, and Mexico, with the US scheduled to host 60 of the 80 matches. FIFA plans to expand the number of teams to 48 from 32 for that tournament.

Canada and Mexico have already named three host cities each. Matches in Mexico are set to be played in Mexico City, Monterrey, and Guadalajara, while games in Canada are scheduled for play in Toronto, Montreal, and Edmonton, according to Pro Soccer Talk.

The US has submitted 17 cities to host matches, but that list is to be narrowed down to 10 by 2021. Each US city would host at least five matches.

Some big-name cities also opted out of hosting, citing uncertainty over cost. They included Chicago, Minneapolis, and Tampa in the US and Vancouver in Canada.

Here are the cities that have been proposed to host matches:

New York (East Rutherford, NJ) — MetLife Stadium

source
MetLife Stadium/Facebook

Capacity: 82,500

Year opened: 2010

Past World Cup experience: None

Los Angeles, CA (Pasadena) — Rose Bowl

Capacity: 90,888

Year opened: 1922

Past World Cup experience: Hosted 1994 World Cup Final

Atlanta, GA — Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Capacity: 71,000

Year opened: 2017

Past World Cup experience: none

Dallas, TX (Arlington) — AT&T Stadium

Capacity: 100,000

Year opened: 2009

Past World Cup experience: none

Washington, D.C. (Landover, MD) — FedEx Field

source
Matt Hazlett/Getty

Capacity: 82,000

Year opened: 1997

Past World Cup experience: none

San Francisco, CA (Santa Clara) — Levi’s Stadium

Capacity: 75,000

Year opened: 2014

Past World Cup experience: none

Boston, MA (Foxborough) — Gillette Stadium

Capacity: 66,829

Year opened: 2002

Past World Cup experience: none

Philadelphia, PA — Lincoln Financial Field

Capacity: 69,176

Year opened: 2003

Past World Cup experience: none

Miami, FL — Hard Rock Stadium

Capacity: 65,326

Year opened: 1987

Past World Cup experience: none

Houston, TX — NRG Stadium

Capacity: 72,220

Year opened: 2002

Past World Cup experience: none

Seattle, WA — CenturyLink Field

source
Matt Hayward/Getty

Capacity: 72,000

Year opened: 2002

Past World Cup experience: none

Denver, CO — Mile High Stadium

Capacity: 76,125

Year opened: 2001

Past World Cup experience: none

Nashville, TN — Nissan Stadium

caption
A proposed rendering of Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.
source
Nissan USA

Capacity: 69,143

Year opened: 1999

Past World Cup experience: none

Orlando, FL — Camping World Stadium

Capacity: 65,194

Year opened: 1936

Past World Cup experience: 1994 World Cup (five matches)

Kansas City, MO — Arrowhead Stadium

Capacity: 76, 416

Year opened: 1972

Past World Cup experience: none

Baltimore, MD — M&T Bank Stadium

Capacity:71,008

Year opened: 1998

Past World Cup experience: none

Cincinnati, OH — Paul Brown Stadium

Now, get caught up on everything you need to know about the World Cup…

source
Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

World Cup 2018: Everything you need to know about all 32 teams competing for the biggest prize in football >