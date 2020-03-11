21-year-old drug offender issued conditional warning for threatening to throw eggs at law minister Shanmugam

A Facebook user has been issued a conditional warning for saying he wanted to throw eggs at Minister for Law and Home Affairs K. Shanmugam (pictured) in a 2019 comment. The Straits Times

A 21-year-old man, who is currently serving a three-year prison sentence for drug offences, has been issued a conditional warning for a threat directed at Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam.

The Singaporean had made the threat in a Facebook comment in March last year, police said in a statement on Wednesday (Mar 11).

In a March 2019 report, The Straits Times identified the man as Edmund Zhong. Zhong was later quoted by the same paper as saying that he meant the comment as a joke, and did not have any real intention to carry it out.

Police said it took such threats seriously, citing a 2018 incident where Jurong GRC’s MP Dr Tan Wu Meng was assaulted during a Meet-the-People Session. In that incident, the assailant, who had a history of dug abuse, assaulted Dr Tan by grabbing his neck in a chokehold and slamming his head against the wall. He also forced him into a kneeling posture and punched and kicked him.

According to police, Zhong has had previous run-ins with the law.

In 2017, he was arrested and sentenced to 12 months’ detention for the consumption and possession of cannabis and drug-taking utensils.

Despite completing his sentence in 2018, he was caught again for abusing new psychoactive substances the next year.

Another man, a 48-year-old Singaporean who responded to Zhong’s Facebook comment with information on where Minister Shanmugam would be, was also issued an advisory, police said.

Read also: